In recent weeks I have been experimenting with the Binaural Beats produced by Tom Campbell and found them to be superior to anything offered on You Tube and elsewhere.

I am unwilling to say too much other than it takes me straight into a state of deep meditation from where I can develop intuitive understanding of Reality and an inner peace that is a true antidote to all the terrible stuff in the Matrix we are seeing every day.

Here is a summary of the theory that is contained in his books My Big TOE.

His theory is but another analogy, based on Information Technology (IT) for what has been realised by sages and spiritual teachers for millennia.

I feel this must talk to people of this age and if you are you are able to hear the message I recommend you explore it.

If you are like me you will do this as a matter of urgency.

Time is short.

And there follows a summary of the theory

PART 1

Are we bodies? Are we minds? Are we both? Part 1 of this introduction explains why the most rational assumption is that consciousness – not matter – is the only thing that fundamentally exists. My Big TOE conceives of the universe as a virtual reality, and we will see how this solves the problem of mind-body interaction and accounts for the fact that we experience a common, seemingly physical reality governed by mathematical laws of nature

Here is an AI summary (ChatGPT).

The Philosophical Foundations of My Big TOE

Tom Campbell’s My Big TOE (Theory of Everything) begins by laying out its philosophical foundations—an attempt to reconcile the nature of consciousness, reality, and existence into one coherent framework. The argument begins not from religious faith or speculative metaphysics, but from logical analysis of what must underlie experience itself. Campbell’s conclusion is that consciousness, not matter, is the fundamental substrate of reality.

At the outset, Campbell notes that philosophy has long wrestled with the question of what is ultimately real: mind, matter, or both. The two dominant traditions—dualism and materialism—each face serious problems. Dualism, which claims that both mind and matter are fundamental, fails to explain how two distinct substances could causally interact. If the physical world is closed under physical causes, where could mental causation fit? Materialism, by contrast, asserts that everything can be reduced to matter and energy. But this view founders on what David Chalmers called the “hard problem of consciousness”: how can subjective experience, the inner sense of being aware, emerge from inanimate physical processes? Furthermore, materialism struggles to explain free will, moral choice, and the wide range of reported experiences—such as out-of-body or near-death phenomena—that appear to transcend the physical.

Faced with these shortcomings, Campbell turns toward idealism, the philosophical position that consciousness is primary and that what we call the physical world arises within it. Yet he acknowledges that classical idealism also raises questions. Why does the world seem so stable and lawful? Why do we experience ourselves as in the physical world rather than it being in us? And how can brain injuries or drugs so clearly alter consciousness if the physical world is merely illusion?

Campbell’s innovation is to combine idealism with the modern concept of virtual reality. He proposes that our physical universe is a kind of simulation—a rule-based environment generated within a larger field of consciousness. Consciousness, in his view, is both the player and the computer. Each individual consciousness—what he calls an Individuated Unit of Consciousness (IUOC)—participates in this virtual world through an avatar, much as a gamer operates a character in a digital game. The apparent solidity of the physical universe arises from the consistent ruleset of the simulation—what we call the laws of physics. Brain events affect consciousness not because the brain produces it, but because the brain is part of the data structure defining the avatar. If that data stream is corrupted, the conscious experience of the player is correspondingly altered.

The Larger Consciousness System (LCS) functions as the “server” for this vast information structure. It is the foundational reality from which all virtual realities, physical and non-physical, are derived. Within this hierarchy, the world we inhabit—Physical Matter Reality (PMR)—is only a subset or small portion of a greater informational domain, the Non-Physical Matter Reality (NPMR). Consciousness, understood as an information system, processes data, interacts with other units, and evolves through experience.

This model not only bridges the gap between idealism and science but also reinterprets fundamental philosophical and ethical questions. Death, for instance, becomes not an end but a transition—the consciousness merely logs off its avatar when the simulation session ends. The apparent “beginning” of the universe need not correspond to a divine creation moment but to the initialization of a new virtual environment. Physical constants, quantum phenomena, and relativity can all be understood as aspects of the simulation’s ruleset.

Campbell identifies this perspective as the first of three paradigm shifts that he believes modern science must undergo: first, the realization that we live in a virtual reality; second, that consciousness is the computer generating that reality; and third, the understanding of why the system exists at all—to enable the evolution of consciousness toward lower entropy, which he equates with growth in love, cooperation, and understanding.

Throughout, Campbell maintains that My Big TOE is not a belief system but a logical framework built from both scientific reasoning and direct experience. It seeks to unify physics, metaphysics, and human purpose under a single coherent theory. In this view, consciousness is not an accidental by-product of matter, but the living source from which the entire universe—our shared virtual playground—emerges.

PART 2

We saw in Part 1 why consciousness, not matter, is the fundamental stuff of reality. It will now become clear why consciousness, time, free will, information, entropy and evolution all logically go together, forming the fundamental building blocks of the My Big TOE reality model.

Here is an AI summary.

The Core Elements of My Big TOE

In the second major section of My Big TOE, Tom Campbell lays out the essential concepts that, he argues, necessarily follow from his foundational assumption: that consciousness is the primary substance of reality. These core elements—consciousness, free will, time, information, entropy, and evolution—form the structural pillars of his model. Through them, Campbell builds a coherent bridge from the abstract premise of consciousness to the complexity of our lived experience.

At the outset, Campbell reminds us that any robust scientific model must rest on a minimal set of assumptions and then derive the maximum explanatory scope from them. In My Big TOE, he proposes just two: consciousness exists, and evolution exists. From these, he aims to derive the rest of reality, including the physical world and our place in it.

Consciousness as Active Awareness and Choice

Campbell begins with the definition of consciousness, not as a passive receptacle, but as purposeful awareness that makes intentional choices. He emphasizes that consciousness is non-physical—it has no size, mass, charge, or other physical attributes—and thus cannot be captured directly by material methods. Rather, we infer its existence from our first-person experience. Consciously, we perceive, interpret, remember, imagine, intend, and choose. These faculties are the active operations of consciousness, not emergent byproducts of matter.

Because Campbell places free will at the core of consciousness, he rejects the materialist view that consciousness is caused entirely by brain processes. If that were true, there would be no genuine freedom to choose; all actions would be determined by physical causality. Instead, Campbell argues that free will is a necessary attribute of consciousness.

He refines this with the concept of a decision space—the set of possible choices available to consciousness at a given moment. That decision space is limited by external constraints (physical laws, bodily abilities) and internal constraints (fears, conditioning, mental states). But within that space, consciousness can freely choose or not choose. In other words, limitations do not negate freedom; they simply define its range. The quality of consciousness evolution, then, depends on expanding and wisely exercising that freedom.

Time as Co-essential with Choice

Campbell argues that time is not derivative, but fundamental. His reasoning is that free will inherently implies change: choosing means moving from one state to another. Without time, there can be no before and after, no sequence of events, and hence no choice. Thus, consciousness, free will, and time are logically intertwined.

In the My Big TOE view, while time is fundamental, space is virtual: it arises from how data is rendered to the consciousness participating in the simulation-like reality. Campbell also points to physical evidence such as relativistic time dilation (from Einstein’s relativity) as consistent with the idea that time is experienced subjectively and variably—supporting the model of a rendered, virtual spacetime

Because time always moves forward, Campbell asserts that causality must always run from past → present → future; effects cannot precede their causes. The past is fixed, the future is probabilistic, and the present is the moment in which consciousness exercises its free will.

Information & Data: The Bridge Between Consciousness and the Virtual World

A key piece in Campbell’s architecture is information. He distinguishes data (the “code” or symbols) from information (the meaning, interpretation, or content)—and insists that information only exists within consciousness. Data can be stored, transmitted, and manipulated physically (as bits, signals, etc.), but without consciousness, the data has no meaning or value.

In the My Big TOE framework, our experience of the physical world is exactly the result of consciousness interpreting streams of non-physical data. The “virtual world” we see is not substance but rendered data interpreted as qualitative experience. Because interpretation is subjective, each consciousness experiences its own version of reality, even when sharing data streams.

Thus, consciousness performs four fundamental operations:

Receive data (sensory input or informational input) Process information (interpret meaning, assign value) Store information (memory, structures) Send data (express or communicate via choices, behavior)

Each operation is necessarily imprecise, because translating between data and rich meaning is inherently lossy and uncertain.

Campbell extends the metaphor to envision that the Larger Consciousness System (LCS) is itself an intelligent, self-modifying information system. It is not a passive container but an active, aware network of consciousness units exchanging data, evolving, and making choices.

Entropy and the Direction of Evolution

To explain how consciousness changes over time, Campbell borrows the concept of entropy—a measure of disorder or randomness used in physics and information theory. In his view, low entropy corresponds to high order and meaningful information; high entropy corresponds to randomness and low information content.

However, Campbell goes beyond the usual thermodynamic usage: he interprets entropy also as a measure of functionality and value in information systems. A system with low entropy is efficient, cooperative, rich in meaningful structure, and highly functional; one with high entropy is chaotic, uncoordinated, and wasteful.

Since the LCS is an evolving information system, it faces a continual tension: toward lowering entropy (improving order, cooperation, functionality) or toward raising entropy (decay, disorder, devolution). Given its awareness and capacity to choose, the LCS is naturally biased toward lowering entropy—to evolve into more valuable, complex, and supportive structures.

Evolution as the Fundamental Process

Finally, Campbell ties these threads together with evolution (or the “Fundamental Process”). Because consciousness exists and time allows changes, evolving toward lower entropy becomes not just possible but inevitable in a system that values information, growth, and functionality.

Yet evolution does not occur automatically or effortlessly—it requires work, deliberate choices, self-awareness, and intention. At both the individual level and the system (LCS) level, consciousness must act to lower entropy, to grow, to expand its decision space and coherence. When effort is absent, entropy will tend to increase (i.e., decay, disorder).

Campbell even suggests that one could subsume the assumption of evolution under the assumption of consciousness, since evolution follows logically from the nature of a conscious decision-making entity in time. Still, for clarity and emphasis, he retains both as foundational.

Reflection & Implications

The Core Elements section is critical because it turns the abstract foundation of consciousness into a working conceptual engine. By showing how free will, time, information, entropy, and evolution necessarily unfold from consciousness, Campbell lays the structural ground from which everything else in My Big TOE—including the physical universe, purpose, morality, and experience—can be derived.

PART 3

We have seen that consciousness is a self-aware information system choosing to evolve towards greater complexity and lower entropy. It will now become clear that a natural consequence of this process was the creation of individuated pieces of consciousness like us. Our goal and purpose, therefore, are the same as the system’s: to learn to evolve towards lower entropy through greater caring and cooperation within our growing social system of conscious entities.

Here is an AI summary.

Consciousness Evolution in My Big TOE

In My Big TOE, “Consciousness Evolution” begins with the assertion that the fundamental process of change—evolution—inevitably follows if one accepts the prior core assumptions: consciousness exists, free will exists, time exists, and information with entropy are meaningful concepts. From these, Campbell deduces that consciousness, by its nature, will strive toward greater complexity and lower entropy. In this section, he unfolds how consciousness evolves—from its earliest undifferentiated state, through differentiation into many individuated units, to the creation of virtual reality environments (VRs), culminating in what we experience as the physical world (PMR). The section then explores how evolution continues for individuals, socially, and for the larger system, and what the purpose and direction of this evolution are understood to be.

From Oneness to Many: AUO → AUM → IUOCs

Campbell introduces the earliest form of consciousness he calls Absolute Unbounded Oneness (AUO). In that primordial state, there was no differentiation; no parts, no structures—only potential. Awareness, free-will choice, cognition were latent but not yet structured. AUO’s first moves towards evolution involved simple change—flipping between states—to make binary distinctions, which gave rise to rudimentary time (in the sense of noticing change) and to basic data structure. Gradually, more complex nested patterns emerged: parts of itself changing in parallel, sub-parts of parts, building hierarchical structure. This was the beginning of consciousness exploring its possibilities.

As complexity and awareness increased, Campbell posits that AUO reached a limit: even with internal structure, a single monolithic consciousness could only evolve so far. To continue growth, AUO made a pivotal move: diversification. It split itself into innumerable Individuated Units of Consciousness (IUOCs). This transition is referred to as the shift from AUO to Absolute Unbounded Manifold (AUM). The IUOCs each carry capacities of awareness, memory, free-will, etc., effectively mini-versions (or holographic parts) of the whole.

This transition had costs and benefits. The splitting increased entropy (since many units start with minimal structure and learning), but it opened vast new potentials: far more “minds” exploring possibilities, discovering patterns, generating information. The LCS (Larger Consciousness System) thus becomes a social information system—many units interacting, making choices, exchanging information. The system (AUM / LCS) retains a “management” or guiding function to support this evolution, but without violating the free will of the IUOCs.

Virtual Realities, Physical Matter Reality (PMR), and the School-House

With individuated units now in place, Campbell describes how virtual reality (VR) frames are created for IUOCs to interact, learn, grow, and lower their entropy. Some VRs are looser, more flexible (Non-Physical Matter Reality, NPMR), others are more constrained, challenging, with tighter rules—Physical Matter Reality (PMR) being the most demanding.

PMR is described as a kind of “schoolhouse” or trainer: the constraints are tighter, consequences are more serious, experiences more immersive, risks more real. In PMR, the avatar you inhabit is immersive—you identify with a body, with senses, with growth, suffering, loss, responsibility. The rules enforced by the universe (physical laws), the feedback from your choices, and the vulnerability (bodily, emotional, social) combine to force learning. Campbell says that PMR is one among many such reality frames that the LCS runs in parallel to see which ones best facilitate evolution.

The importance of decision-space (what choices you have), constraints, rule-sets, interactivity, consequence, feedback are emphasised: without meaningful consequences, there is no strong impetus to change. Early simpler reality frames (chatroom-like) are fine for initial interaction, but do not push evolution strongly. PMR, by contrast, provides intense challenges, intense feedback—challenges of self, others, loss, mortality, social interactions, ethical choices. These aspects force the IUOC to confront fear, ego, beliefs.

The Purpose & Mechanics of Evolution: Love, Fear, Entropy

A consistent theme is that consciousness evolution is about lowering entropy. High entropy in a consciousness unit corresponds to fear, ego‐driven, self-centered choices; low entropy corresponds to love, caring, cooperation, altruism. What matters most is intent: whether choices are made from fear/ego or from love/other-centeredness. Acting kindly is not enough if the motive is selfish or fear-based. The real inner work is to change who one is: the quality of consciousness.

Campbell holds that PMR, with all its difficulties, gives us accurate feedback on our level of entropy: our life results—happiness or suffering, satisfaction or discontent—reflect our choices and our internal state. Negative experiences are often the consequence of high-entropy choices and give opportunities to see what needs to be changed. Over time, as one repeatedly makes low-entropy intented choices, one’s decision space grows, one becomes more natural in loving choices, less dominated by fear and ego.

Importantly, evolution is not linear or guaranteed: stalling or even de-evolving is possible. Many people remain in high-entropy states, trapped by belief systems, fear, ego, or by choosing avatars/settings that do not challenge them. But evolution is open‐ended: there is no final endpoint, no finished state where one has zero entropy. The process continues.

Personal and Collective Implications

On a personal level, Campbell argues that one’s primary task is to become aware of one’s intent, beliefs, fears, ego, to make choices from love rather than fear, and thereby gradually lower one’s entropy. This requires more than intellectual understanding; it needs experience and being moved from the “being level”—deep inner motive—not just external action.

Collectively, as IUOCs lower their entropy, social systems reflect this: cooperation increases, caring for others, global awareness, more equitable systems. Campbell points out that many historical improvements (human rights, science, cooperation across boundaries) are indications of this evolutionary trend. But he also warns that societal systems can resist change: people may obey legal/ethical norms but still be motivated by ego or fear. True evolution requires inner authenticity.

Direction, Purpose, and the “Game” Metaphor

Campbell frames life (especially within the PMR) as an “experience packet” or lifetime, an avatar “session” chosen to offer particular learning opportunities. Avatars vary—circumstances, challenges, body, environment, cultural setting—all tailored to what the IUOC most needs to learn. After a lifetime (packet), the IUOC “logs off,” rests in NPMR, then returns for another packet, continuing with its previous level of entropy. There’s no judgment, punishment, or reward in the external sense—evolution is about self-assessment, growing by choosing new challenges appropriate to one’s current state.

The purpose, he says, is not to re-merge into some Oneness or vanish, but to evolve as unique expressions, remaining distinct, connected, contributing. Love is the answer; love is the expression of low entropy, and the motive for choices that benefit self and others. This constitutes the third paradigm shift in My Big TOE: “Love is the answer.”

Strengths, Challenges, and My Reflection

This section is powerful in how it tries to bridge metaphysical foundations with lived experience. The model gives a coherent account of why suffering, morality, purpose, and relationship matter—not as accidents or illusions but as essential to evolution. The emphasis on intent, not just behavior, is particularly resonant: doing good is less important than being good.

Some challenges are apparent:

The model is difficult to test or falsify; many ideas are speculative (e.g. AUO, splitting, the structure of reality cells).

The notions of “entropy” in consciousness are metaphorical; mapping them precisely to measurable phenomena is hard.

The idea of choosing avatars, rounds of lifetimes, free will in a highly constrained ruleset—raises many ethical and philosophical questions.

Some people may find the moral weight placed on intent problematic or less actionable in practical life.

Nonetheless, as a philosophical and spiritual framework, it is well-developed, internally consistent, and integrates many strands (ethics, purpose, cosmology, psychology) into a unified vision

