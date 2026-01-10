Explains a lot, eh?Robin WestenraJan 10, 2026951ShareAdolf Elmer@adolfelmerWell, well, well. 10:10 PM · Jan 9, 2026 · 40K Views191 Replies · 886 Reposts · 4.25K Likes951Share
Israel/Jewish bribery goes deep.
It's not only in the US, but the US is occupied as much as Palestine.
https://www.trackaipac.com/
some interesting reading here:
https://thereversion.co/p/kabbalah-and-the-protestant-revolution
https://thereversion.co/p/kabbalah-and-christian-zionism
“Zionists want to rule the earth. To achieve their ends, they use black magic and satanism. They regard satan-worship to gain the strength they need to carry out their plans. They want to rule the earth using satanic power.”48
—St. Paisios of Mount Athos