The U.K. this month released new details for a sweeping pandemic response exercise — the largest in its history — to take place over multiple days between September and November 2025.

Exercise Pegasus, the first of its kind in nearly a decade, aims to span all regions and government departments in the U.K., and will involve opening a “resilience academy” to train over 4,000 people from public and private sectors annually in emergency roles, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Pat McFadden told Parliament on July 8.

The response plan also includes developing a national “vulnerability map” to highlight populations most at risk in a crisis. The tool, which uses data on age, disability, ethnicity and whether the person is receiving care, can share that data instantly across government departments

Remember, right after these “drills” there’s always a major staged event of the same nature. We’ve seen this time and time again. Get ready for the pandemic follow-up to "Exercise Pegasus," accompanied by mass-demand for lockdowns, masks, and depopulation clot shots.

Pandemic Governance Becomes Permanent Infrastructure in UK : The UK’s government is embedding a permanent, cross-departmental “Pandemic Resilience Programme Board” with strategic oversight across all four nations. This board, coupled with new legislation for health data access, signals a shift toward enduring pandemic control mechanisms with national security-level priority.

Broader Concerns Over Coordinated Pandemic Scenarios : Alongside UK and WHO developments, the U.S. military’s DARPA is funding AI pandemic simulations and controversial gain-of-function research. Critics fear these parallel efforts represent a trend toward orchestrated pandemic scenarios, with powerful institutions normalizing surveillance, data sharing, and emergency powers under the guise of readiness.



Exercise PEGASUS will simulate a major pandemic scenario across all four UK nations — England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. It carries a "Tier 1" designation, typically reserved for national security operations, suggesting the government is institutionalizing pandemic readiness as a top priority. The exercise will test preparedness structures, emergency response and interdepartmental coordination. It also supports a broader initiative to establish permanent pandemic infrastructure, including the creation of a Cross-Departmental Pandemic Resilience Programme Board, which is tasked with long-term planning and governance beyond COVID-19.

The timing of this exercise follows the UK’s endorsement of the WHO Pandemic Agreement, a global treaty designed to coordinate international responses to pandemics. While the treaty expressly prohibits the WHO from mandating lockdowns, vaccine mandates, or travel restrictions, it grants the organization sweeping powers to recommend “social measures” and shape national policy through a complex system of non-binding but enforceable oversight mechanisms.

Key provisions of the treaty include:

Article 6.2(a) : Encourages states to implement "social measures" during pandemics — a term historically associated with lockdowns, business closures, and school shutdowns.

Articles 15.1 & 15.4 : Require governments to prepare ongoing pandemic plans, even during non-emergency periods, effectively baking lockdown preparedness into standard policy.

Article 16.1 : Promotes government control of pandemic-related information, raising concerns about censorship and narrative enforcement.

Article 4.4 and 19.5–6: Create international coordination and compliance mechanisms that can pressure nations to align with WHO recommendations, even absent legal mandates.

Critics argue that this architecture paves the way for de facto global lockdown governance under the veneer of “voluntary” measures, as countries align pandemic plans to WHO standards in anticipation of future health crises.

Adding to these concerns is a parallel surge in pandemic simulation and vaccine development activity in the U.S. The Department of Defense’s DARPA is running AI-based outbreak models while funding researchers exploring human infection experiments using aerosolized viruses. Simultaneously, U.S. health agencies like the NIH continue to fund gain-of-function research — including drug-resistant, transmissible influenza strains — despite bipartisan consensus that such research likely contributed to the origin of COVID-19.

The UK’s preparations echo these developments, with new policies to expand access to personal medical data, proposed legislative changes, and top-down coordination strategies. Documents explicitly call for UK-wide methodologies, signaling a shift away from local autonomy toward central command structures in health emergencies.

While the government frames Exercise PEGASUS and its new pandemic board as prudent planning, critics warn that these steps reflect the institutionalization of emergency powers — laying the foundation for permanent pandemic governance with broad-reaching authority, reduced public oversight, and the potential for future restrictions dictated by international entities rather than domestic democratic processes.

Bookmark Infections.news to get the latest updates about the engineered plandemics where the globalists try to lock everyone down again, steal our rights, and kill us off with clot shots.

