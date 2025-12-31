Today is very busy because tomorrow is New Years Day and I intend to turn off for the full day. Let’s see if I manage it - intention is not always reality if the walls fall in tomorrow.

The news coming out (totally unreported by mainstream media) is EXTREMELY concerning.

Silver Prices Skyrocket, Chinese Aunties Rush to Buy: Some Sell Homes, Others Borrow for Silver

I was not aware of this. This needs confirmation

It’s still rumour, apparently

OTHER NEWS

Why 300,000 Silver Miners Are Blocking The Roads - Peru is Burning

The French banking system is in crisis - Europe is collapsing

These videos are put out so quickly because all phases of production are done by AI.

There’s a rapidly growing trend on YouTube of faceless automation channels: channels that use AI tools to research topics, write scripts, generate narration, and produce entire videos without the creator ever appearing on camera. This is now a legitimate content creation model on YouTube and is increasingly common across genres like finance, tech, philosophy, news commentary, and niche educational videos. YouTube+1 Creators or teams behind these channels often operate like a mini-production pipeline, but substituting AI tools for many of the tasks humans used to do manually. That’s why you’ll see relatively high output compared with a traditional creator who writes and records everything by hand.

-Chat GPT

It is possible that this is propaganda but I have not yet found any signs of gross misinformation. The inaccuracy may come from the speed in which they are churned out before the information is confirmed - a little like X posts.

My verdict is don’t disregard the videos but treat them as indicative.

The solid information may (or may not) follow.

Someone’s view (someone who is not paying attention to geopolitics!)