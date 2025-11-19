EXCLUSIVE: WHAT NICHOLAS HULCHER JUST REVEALED IS EARTH-SHAKING AND SHOCKING.
I sat down with epidemiologist Nicholas Hulcher, H5N1 expert and senior researcher at the McCullough Foundation — and what he revealed is nothing short of explosive.
Nicholas laid out new peer-reviewed data showing that 86% of early PCR “COVID cases” in Germany were false positives.
The entire foundation of lockdowns, mandates and fear-driven policies now appears built on fraud.
He also broke exclusive new findings on vaccine-induced kidney damage, a 20% rise in all-cause mortality, and a South Korean study of 51 million people revealing strong evidence of VAIDS — vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.
Most shocking of all:
His lab has now discovered Pfizer mRNA fragments still in a patient’s exosomes 3.6 years after injection, along with genomic integration in a woman who developed aggressive cancer.
This means the genetic material may persist, replicate, and possibly pass to future generations.
He warned that the data now indicates population-level impacts — collapsing fertility, soaring infant mortality, and immune system collapse among the heavily vaccinated.
And despite all of this, the shots are still being pushed on infants and children.
Nicholas also confirmed that shedding is real, with evidence of unvaccinated individuals being affected simply by close contact.
His message was clear:
This was not a mistake. This was a global operation that must be investigated, exposed, and prosecuted.
He believes there must be military-style tribunals, full legal accountability, and an immediate end to all mRNA technology — including the new self-amplifying mRNA already being tested on animals.
But he also gave hope:
There are ways to help the body break down the spike protein, and his foundation is actively researching how to remove the embedded genetic material and heal those affected.
His closing message to the world:
Do not give up. Share the data. Spread the truth. And push back — peacefully, relentlessly, and immediately.
This interview is one of the most important we’ve ever done.
Stay alert. Stay informed. Stay free.
Nicolas Hulscher, MPH
The Globalist safe and effective injections were adversely "promoted" by false positive fear data, the entire world Covid plandemic was based on a worldwide organised globalist fraud. If their bio-weapon was also a fraud, surely all and every government world contract is nul and void because of a fraudulent contract. Therefore, no contract small print ref no injury compensation for those who took their bioweapon is also null and void, and it should be open season for full compensation....or better still, creating anti-vacc protocols to help those who they injured. The best international anti-corporation German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich was pursuing Nuremberg 2 and has been imprisoned by the rogue globalist German legal system on dubious charges. They are shutting down legal threats, especially if capital punishment is likely! Can Trump or anyone get Reiner released from the Globalist German prison.
Excellent presentation. This is the first time I have heard "military tribunal" used in regard to the "covid crimes" and it touched a deep place in me. I was aware of the covid crimes from the first when a "medical professional' in my family told us we needed to leave our comfortable senior citizens apartment complex and go to a unheated cabin by a frozen lake to escape from the ravages of the "deadly virus". I stayed in this crude shack with my blind and disabled husband for about a month. We were cold and it was hard to cook our food. Since that time I have learned
1. Viruses do not exist. What are called "viruses" are broken shards of DNA that are too small and insignificant to cause a sickness.(see work by Sam and Mark Bailey MD and Dr. Mike Yeadon former vp of Pfizer has also written on this topic.
2. Pathogenic organisms are transmitted by direct touch--not by air breathed in the vicinity of a sick person. Dr. Yeadon again has explored this scientific fact which I did not know at the time.
3. Our media is totally under the control of large financial interests such as pharmaceutical companies and other contractors. I did not realize that all the media would unanimously broadcast the same message over and over including even THE NEW YORK TIMES!. Almost everything the media repeated about the "pandemic" was untrue Dr. McCullough in his books and websites has explained in detail the surreal quality of this strange reality we lived through.
4. Our governments were complicit with these crimes including the president and many members of congress as well as state and local officials. Sherifs were out arresting people bathing in public ocean beaches and national parks. I was thrown out of a local food co-op I had belonged to for 3O years for not "obeying" the mask ordinance and for standing too close to other customers.
Thanks for all you do, SEE MORE ROCKS. I recommend your site to my friends.