

I sat down with epidemiologist Nicholas Hulcher, H5N1 expert and senior researcher at the McCullough Foundation — and what he revealed is nothing short of explosive.





Nicholas laid out new peer-reviewed data showing that 86% of early PCR “COVID cases” in Germany were false positives.



The entire foundation of lockdowns, mandates and fear-driven policies now appears built on fraud.



He also broke exclusive new findings on vaccine-induced kidney damage, a 20% rise in all-cause mortality, and a South Korean study of 51 million people revealing strong evidence of VAIDS — vaccine-acquired immunodeficiency syndrome.



Most shocking of all:



His lab has now discovered Pfizer mRNA fragments still in a patient’s exosomes 3.6 years after injection, along with genomic integration in a woman who developed aggressive cancer.



This means the genetic material may persist, replicate, and possibly pass to future generations.



He warned that the data now indicates population-level impacts — collapsing fertility, soaring infant mortality, and immune system collapse among the heavily vaccinated.



And despite all of this, the shots are still being pushed on infants and children.



Nicholas also confirmed that shedding is real, with evidence of unvaccinated individuals being affected simply by close contact.



His message was clear:



This was not a mistake. This was a global operation that must be investigated, exposed, and prosecuted.



He believes there must be military-style tribunals, full legal accountability, and an immediate end to all mRNA technology — including the new self-amplifying mRNA already being tested on animals.



But he also gave hope:



There are ways to help the body break down the spike protein, and his foundation is actively researching how to remove the embedded genetic material and heal those affected.



His closing message to the world:



Do not give up. Share the data. Spread the truth. And push back — peacefully, relentlessly, and immediately.



This interview is one of the most important we’ve ever done.



Stay alert. Stay informed. Stay free.

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

https://x.com/JimFergusonUK/status/1989446908054835384