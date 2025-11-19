Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dez's avatar
Dez
4h

The Globalist safe and effective injections were adversely "promoted" by false positive fear data, the entire world Covid plandemic was based on a worldwide organised globalist fraud. If their bio-weapon was also a fraud, surely all and every government world contract is nul and void because of a fraudulent contract. Therefore, no contract small print ref no injury compensation for those who took their bioweapon is also null and void, and it should be open season for full compensation....or better still, creating anti-vacc protocols to help those who they injured. The best international anti-corporation German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich was pursuing Nuremberg 2 and has been imprisoned by the rogue globalist German legal system on dubious charges. They are shutting down legal threats, especially if capital punishment is likely! Can Trump or anyone get Reiner released from the Globalist German prison.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kathleen Nathan's avatar
Kathleen Nathan
25m

Excellent presentation. This is the first time I have heard "military tribunal" used in regard to the "covid crimes" and it touched a deep place in me. I was aware of the covid crimes from the first when a "medical professional' in my family told us we needed to leave our comfortable senior citizens apartment complex and go to a unheated cabin by a frozen lake to escape from the ravages of the "deadly virus". I stayed in this crude shack with my blind and disabled husband for about a month. We were cold and it was hard to cook our food. Since that time I have learned

1. Viruses do not exist. What are called "viruses" are broken shards of DNA that are too small and insignificant to cause a sickness.(see work by Sam and Mark Bailey MD and Dr. Mike Yeadon former vp of Pfizer has also written on this topic.

2. Pathogenic organisms are transmitted by direct touch--not by air breathed in the vicinity of a sick person. Dr. Yeadon again has explored this scientific fact which I did not know at the time.

3. Our media is totally under the control of large financial interests such as pharmaceutical companies and other contractors. I did not realize that all the media would unanimously broadcast the same message over and over including even THE NEW YORK TIMES!. Almost everything the media repeated about the "pandemic" was untrue Dr. McCullough in his books and websites has explained in detail the surreal quality of this strange reality we lived through.

4. Our governments were complicit with these crimes including the president and many members of congress as well as state and local officials. Sherifs were out arresting people bathing in public ocean beaches and national parks. I was thrown out of a local food co-op I had belonged to for 3O years for not "obeying" the mask ordinance and for standing too close to other customers.

Thanks for all you do, SEE MORE ROCKS. I recommend your site to my friends.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture