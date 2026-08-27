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Charla Star's avatar
Charla Star
5h

Of course there’s a Hormuz deal. Friday is coming to bomb Iran again as usual after another ’deal’ is announced. Just another Trump lie on this issue. Must not disappoint BiBi or fail to take orders from the master controller.

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Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
3h

Thank you, I am reminded of the days ago Canadian deal that was hours from signing when Trump completely rewrote it. And Canada said no. The man has dementia and the sooner he is removed from office the better.

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