A source described by Zulfiqar Ali as the person drafting a Pakistani announcement says Iran and the United States have agreed on a contemporaneous first step: a controlled reopening of the Strait of Hormuz alongside U.S. sanctions and naval-blockade relief. That claim is not yet publicly corroborated. What is verified is that Pakistan’s mediation channel is active, Iran and Oman are working on a temporary maritime corridor, Hormuz remains severely disrupted, and Washington has just intensified sanctions pressure.



In this urgent Transition Protocol conversation, Pepe Escobar and Larry C. Johnson stress-test the reported Trump–Iran off-ramp: who moves first, what “simultaneous” action would actually mean, whether a 60–90 day indirect process exists, how an oil and fuel shock changes Washington’s choices, and why Trump—or a third-party spoiler—could still collapse the window. The central question is not whether officials sound hopeful. It is whether reciprocal action becomes observable.



Zulfiqar Ali brings source-based reporting from Pakistani and Iranian contacts; Pepe Escobar and former CIA analyst Larry C. Johnson provide geopolitical and security analysis. Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel focused on evidence, power shifts, and real-world consequences. Source claims in this episode are identified as developing or uncorroborated where appropriate.

The details

The three steps, the timing, and why two analysts on our own programme refused to accept it.

Transition Protocol

Aug 26, 2026

Our host was woken through the night by phone calls.

By morning he had spoken to the man drafting an announcement for Pakistan’s prime minister.

The sequencing, he was told, is agreed: Iran reopens Hormuz as sanctions and the blockade lift, contemporaneously.

Then sixty to ninety days of truce, then indirect talks with Pakistan mediating.

He was told to expect it inside twenty-four to forty-eight hours.

Both of his co-hosts told him on air that they do not have evidence for it.

We are publishing all of that, including the argument.

PART 2 — THE DEEP DIVE

How to read this briefing. Every major claim carries one of four tags. CONFIRMED — publicly reported and verifiable. DEVELOPING — multiple indicators, picture still forming. SOURCED — privileged channel, not independently corroborated. ANALYSIS — a speaker’s reasoning, not a report. Nothing moves up a category because it would read better there.

What We Were Told Is Coming

Our host spent most of last night on the phone. The most consequential of those calls came roughly three hours before we recorded, from the office of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — specifically from the person Sharif has tasked with drafting an announcement. [SOURCED]

That person spoke to our host with permission, and our host disclosed the provenance on air rather than hiding behind “sources say.”

What he was told, in sequence:

Step one, contemporaneously. Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz in a controlled fashion while sanctions are lifted and the American naval blockade ends. Not one then the other. The word our source used was contemporaneously, and our host repeated it deliberately. [SOURCED]

Step two. Sixty to ninety days of truce. No fighting. [SOURCED]

Step three. Announcement of a venue where the two parties meet indirectly — never directly — with Pakistan mediating, and everything else on the table. [SOURCED]

The timing: an announcement inside twenty-four to forty-eight hours, made by Sharif, not by Field Marshal Munir. [SOURCED]

A second thread runs alongside it. Our host also spoke to someone with direct access to President Pezeshkian’s office, who described the mood as upbeat and hopeful for the first time in weeks. And he is careful about what that is worth: Pezeshkian is not the decision-maker. [SOURCED]

The decision-maker is Mohsen Rezaei — the Leader’s personal representative and secretary of the Supreme National Security Council. Our guest’s reading of the Tehran mission turns on this: Munir’s most important conversation was with Rezaei, which means Munir was effectively talking to the Supreme Leader. [ANALYSIS]

And underneath all of it, coordination with Wang Yi’s office, which our host describes as fully behind what Pakistan is doing and pushing both Islamabad and Tehran. [SOURCED]

Why Both Our Analysts Pushed Back On Air

This is the part we could have cut, and did not.

When our host said the American side had already agreed the sequencing, Pepe Escobar stopped him mid-account: you’re saying the Americans already agreed on the sequencing? And then: we have no evidence about that. His closing position was four words — let’s wait and see. [CONFIRMED — verbatim on air]

Larry Johnson came at it from a different angle, and his objection is the more structural one. His point was that the Pakistanis are not the only party with a vote, and that this has happened before: Islamabad has previously been more enthusiastic about Iran’s position than Iran turned out to be. He was explicit about what he was not disputing — not the reliability of our host’s source, not that the source believes what he said, not that our host reported it accurately. His objection is that a man in Islamabad drafting an announcement cannot see inside the American president’s mind. [ANALYSIS]

He named the failure mode: the rug gets pulled just when you think you have an agreement.

Our host’s answer was that he has spoken to people in the room and can judge their mood, and that the publication owes its audience what it heard, unaltered, with the provenance disclosed. [ANALYSIS]

We think all three positions are defensible and we are not going to pretend the panel agreed. Two of the people on this programme do not accept the strongest claim on it. If you take one thing from this briefing, take that.

The Five-Point Pathway, and the Move That Only Works If Both Sides Move Together

Escobar laid out the architecture the Pakistani mediators are working with. [SOURCED — he notes there are no guarantees]

Hormuz first. Iran makes a controlled reopening move. Escobar’s own assessment of that: by any rational consideration it is a suicidal move for Iran to make first, because it hands over the one piece of leverage without reciprocity or guarantees. [ANALYSIS]

Reciprocity in the same minute. Washington immediately ends the naval blockade and begins returning Iranian funds — starting, he suggests, with funds held in Qatari banks — and begins alleviating sanctions. His emphasis: this has to be simultaneous.

Then military de-escalation, beginning right after those first two moves.

Pakistan back in the middle, in what he calls the uninviable position, carrying indirect negotiation between Washington and Tehran.

Then sixty to ninety days in which both sides try to convert an interim off-ramp into something approaching a broader political settlement.

Every one of these provisions, he points out, is already in the memorandum both presidents signed. Nothing here is new. That is the whole frustration: the off-ramp has been written down for months.

Johnson’s caution on the same file is narrower and sharper. Iran is not giving up control of the strait, full stop. The arrangement with Oman lets Iran collect fees on all inbound traffic, and Iran has made clear that no vessel attached to a foreign military transits the Gulf — peaceful transit only. Those are hard pills for Washington to swallow. [ANALYSIS]

And Escobar adds the detail that shows who is actually setting terms: Iran has told the Omanis to stop facilitating their southern corridor, on the grounds that it interferes with the navigation system Iran is running. North and south, Tehran now controls it. A temporary arrangement with Muscat exists in near-final draft — temporary being the operative word, with the final settlement pushed to the negotiating table. [SOURCED]

The Diesel Shortage Doing the Real Negotiating

This is the section for readers who do not follow any of the above, because it is already in their bank account.

The heavy, high-sulphur crude that comes out of the Persian Gulf is the feedstock for a specific set of refineries — in India, China, South Korea and Japan. Those refineries are configured for sour crude, and sour crude is where the middle distillates come from. Middle distillates are diesel and aviation fuel. [ANALYSIS]

Roughly 20 percent of the global supply of that fuel came off the market, and Johnson dates the real effect to around 1 August. [ANALYSIS]

It took that long to show up because of how the drawdown worked. For the first 40 days of the war there were still loaded tankers at sea. Then every country in the world began drawing on its own reserves — the savings account, in his analogy, that lasts exactly as long as the savings do. Now the account is empty, and the roughly 20 million barrels a day that used to leave the Persian Gulf is not leaving it. [ANALYSIS]

What that looks like at ground level in the United States: diesel up $2.30 a gallon at minimum, and on the west coast, from Alaska down through California, over $6 a gallon against roughly $3 before. [ANALYSIS]

It reaches agriculture, freight, and — when the weather turns — home heating oil.

Johnson’s conclusion is the one that matters for the diplomacy: the economic pressure on the United States is growing, and it is what will actually drive Trump toward a deal. Not persuasion. Arithmetic.

He applies the same arithmetic in the other direction, against Washington’s own claims. The Treasury Secretary’s argument that Iran’s economy is collapsing rests on raw GDP. On purchasing power parity, Johnson says, the picture inverts: from $1.4 trillion in 2015 to nearly $2.2 trillion in 2026. He backs it with first-hand accounts from three people who have been inside Iran recently, including one who had not visited in twelve years and described the difference as night and day. [ANALYSIS]

An Exit That Cannot Look Like an Exit

Escobar published a column on this a few hours before we recorded, and its thesis is the deepest thing said on the programme.

Trump is not looking for a way out of the war. He is looking for a way out that does not look like a way out. [ANALYSIS]

That is a far harder engineering problem than a deal. The terms are not the obstacle — the terms are already written down and signed. The obstacle is optics, and not one set of optics but four at once: American domestic opinion, Iranian domestic opinion, the rest of West Asia, and everyone else. Both sides have to appear to be backing down in tandem, in sync, at the same moment, so that neither can be photographed conceding to the other.

Escobar’s own verdict on the odds of engineering that: not even Zeus and Poseidon.

Which reframes everything above. The sequencing our source describes — Hormuz opening contemporaneously with the blockade lifting — is not a negotiating detail. It is the optics problem solved. Simultaneity is the only structure under which both capitals can call it a win. That is why the word our source used matters more than the steps he listed.

And it is why the whole thing is so fragile. Escobar’s closing warning is that any outside actor could derail what was agreed over two days in Islamabad with a single action, and he declines to name who. We are not going to name anyone either. But note the shape of the risk: a settlement whose only viable form is perfect simultaneity is a settlement that one well-timed event can destroy.

Closing Summary

The big picture. A sequence has reportedly been agreed in which Iran and the United States move at the same instant rather than in turn, because simultaneity is the only arrangement in which neither president has to be seen conceding. Whether Washington has actually signed up to it is the single unresolved question, and it is unresolved inside our own programme.

What to watch.

An announcement from Shehbaz Sharif’s office inside 24 to 48 hours. This is falsifiable by Friday. If it does not come, our lead claim does not hold and we will say so.

Any American statement on the naval blockade. Reciprocity has to be simultaneous or the sequence collapses on step one.

Movement on Iranian funds in Qatari banks. The cheapest confidence-building move available to Washington, and therefore the first tell.

The Iran–Oman navigation arrangement. Near-final draft, explicitly temporary. If it is signed, the strait file has moved.

Diesel and jet fuel prices through September. The pressure that is actually doing the negotiating.

What to do with this. Treat Friday as the test. If the announcement lands, everything in this briefing was early. If it does not, you have learned something more useful than a scoop — you have learned exactly how far this channel’s Islamabad access reaches and where it stops.

The honest caveat. The sequencing, the 24-to-48-hour window, the Pezeshkian office mood, and the Wang Yi coordination are all single-source and none is independently corroborated. The strongest of them — that the American side has agreed the sequencing — was challenged on air by Pepe Escobar, who said plainly that there is no evidence for it, and questioned from a different direction by Larry Johnson, who has seen Pakistani optimism about Iran’s position outrun Iran’s position before. We published the claim, both objections, and our host’s answer, in that order. We think a claim with two live objections attached is worth more to you than a claim without them. You are entitled to weigh it accordingly, and in about two days you will be able to.