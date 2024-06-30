My main reservation about this is how anyone can say for sure what 6G is going to do when it is reported as being a decade away.
A highly educated top doctor and professor at seven universities, who is a senior virologist, epidemiologist, oncologist, and immunologist, has warned that graphene oxide is present in mRNA vaccines.
Professor Dr. Robert W. Gorter, who has received death threats from individuals linked to Big Pharma, has had to employ specially trained security officers and personal bodyguards because his research has exposed a truly evil plan that is being implemented.
He has provided concrete evidence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccines, among others, and is warning that there is a way to track the vaccinated using 5G and particularly 6G masts.
This technology, being constructed across the planet in every major town and city, is actually linked to mass surveillance systems controlled by an extensive surveillance grid powered by AI technology.
Even more alarming is the ability to use drone technology to effectively administer pulses of 5G/6G into those with graphene oxide in their blood from the shots.
According to Professor Gorter, this could be used to punish people who do not comply and could even administer a shock strong enough to stop their hearts. This information has been kept under wraps as they do not want people to know or understand what is happening. It’s essential that people get ready and prepared.
The article mentions that "He has provided concrete evidence of graphene oxide in the Pfizer vaccines, among others..." Why not mention the "others"? What is holding him back? He has no problem mentioning Pfizer; why not Moderna or Novavax? The side effects of graphene oxide can be severe, so if it is present in other vaccines, why not say so? Sounds more like sensationalism to me.
China===https://www.intelligenceonline.com/government-intelligence/2022/01/25/purple-mountain-laboratories--6g-success-broadens-pla-s-cyber-scope,109718890-art
Purple Mountain Laboratories' 6G success broadens PLA's cyber scope
The Chinese laboratory's successful trial of a 6G chip at an unprecedented transmission speed of 206.25 gigabits paves the way for the People's Liberation Army to ramp up its cyber capacities.
https://www.iiss.org/research-paper/2022/08/strategic-settings-for-6g-pathways-for-china-and-the-us/#:~:text=6G%20wireless%20telecommunications,for%20military%20uses.
6G wireless telecommunications is a key emerging technology that has already become a field for international strategic competition, most notably between the United States and China. By dramatically increasing capacity and lowering latency for wireless-data transmission, 6G promises to enable applications on new orders of magnitude or which are qualitatively new. These effects will translate into comparative national economic performance and into military capabilities available to states.
6G’s performance parameters are still being defined, and its enabling technologies are still in relatively early stages of research and development (R&D). However, both the US and China, motivated by their intensifying strategic rivalry, are already prioritising the technology’s development and exploring its potential for military uses.