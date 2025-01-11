Last week, former Labour Minister Ivor Caplin criticised people raising awareness of Pakistani-Muslim grooming gangs. Today, he was arrested for (allegedly) trying to meet a 15-year-old for sex. No wonder he disagrees with exposing pedophiles…

A former Labour MP has been arrested during a paedophile sting just months after he was suspended from the party over serious allegations.

A video shared on social media shows a man who identifies himself as the former Labour MP Ivor Caplin being handcuffed by police officers.

Sussex Police have confirmed they have arrested a 66-year-old man on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

In May last year, Mr Caplin was suspended over undisclosed 'serious allegations' - which he denies.

Footage of the arrest has been shared online showing a man wearing a black trench coat and a red cap being held by officers.

Police then appear to take the arrested man's phone and put it inside an evidence bag.

A police spokesperson said: 'We are aware of footage circulating on social media showing a man in Brighton being detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual communication with a child.

'Officers can confirm that a local 66-year-old man was arrested on Saturday January 11 and currently remains in custody.

He didn’t ‘know’ the age of the child