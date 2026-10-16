Ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson confronts UN Security Council on UkraineRobin WestenraOct 16, 2026417Share417Share
https://www.voanews.com/amp/russian-state-media-amplify-ex-cia-analyst-s-false-claims-to-promote-pro-kremlin-narratives/7783062.html
«Larry C. Johnson is not considered a credible mainstream analyst, as he has a long history of spreading unverified rumors, fabricated stories, and pro-Kremlin narratives.»
Never heard about him, but only a few mins googling and not a positive word about him.
But who can you trust these days?