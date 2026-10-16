Seemorerocks

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Sebastian
Oct 16

https://www.voanews.com/amp/russian-state-media-amplify-ex-cia-analyst-s-false-claims-to-promote-pro-kremlin-narratives/7783062.html

«Larry C. Johnson is not considered a credible mainstream analyst, as he has a long history of spreading unverified rumors, fabricated stories, and pro-Kremlin narratives.»

Never heard about him, but only a few mins googling and not a positive word about him.

But who can you trust these days?

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