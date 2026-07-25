For the first time in fourteen nights, American bombs did not fall on Iran. In this emergency Saturday session, Larry Johnson reports that the reason is not diplomacy but capability: the ground-based radars across Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain have been destroyed, the United States is now flying P-8 Poseidons to substitute for fixed sensors, and the command-and-control traffic that must precede a mass air campaign is not moving between Central Command at MacDill and the air operations centre now running out of Shaw Air Force Base. Zulfiqar Ali reports that the second reason sits in Beijing and Islamabad — after three Trump–Asim Munir calls in a single week, each producing an off-ramp Washington then discarded, the mediation channel has been deliberately switched off.



Pepe Escobar joins from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation ministerial in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, where Araghchi, Lavrov, Wang Yi and Ishaq Dar sat at the same table this week. He explains what Wang Yi’s four-point proposal actually means — public Chinese endorsement of Pakistani mediation, a demand that Washington return to the memorandum rather than renegotiate it, and an invitation to the Gulf states to reconsider the American security umbrella. The three also cover the Houthi strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities at Jazan and Yanbu, why Yanbu appears to have been deliberately spared, Pakistan’s refusal to fight Riyadh’s war in Yemen, the global diesel and jet fuel shortage behind the oil market, and what a permanently altered West Asian security map looks like.



Larry Johnson is a former CIA analyst and former deputy director of the US State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism. Pepe Escobar has reported on Eurasian geopolitics for twenty-five years. Zulfiqar Ali hosts Transition Protocol.

Transition Protocol is a source-driven geopolitical and economic analysis channel covering the multipolar transition, de-dollarisation, energy security and great-power rivalry. Some claims in this episode are source-based and developing; they are identified as such on screen. Where reporting is confirmed by public record, that is noted.

Trump has called Pakistan three times this week looking for a way out. Islamabad and Beijing have decided to stop offering him one.

Transition Protocol

Jul 25

Thirteen straight nights of American strikes on Iran. Then, on night fourteen: nothing.

That’s the headline everyone’s chasing right now. But the more interesting story — the one our guests were ahead of by a few hours — is what happened to Saudi Arabia’s backup oil route while everyone was watching Hormuz.

We sat down with Larry Johnson (former CIA analyst, former deputy director of the State Department’s Office of Counterterrorism) and Pepe Escobar (25 years covering Eurasian geopolitics) for an emergency Saturday session. Here’s the honest breakdown — what’s confirmed, what’s a source’s read, and what’s changed since we hit record.

The backup route just went up in flames

Quick context: Hormuz has been effectively choked for weeks. That leaves Yanbu — the pipeline terminal on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast — as the kingdom’s main way to move crude without going through the strait.

On tape, Johnson flagged the Jizan refinery as already hit, and said early reports of a Yanbu strike looked like they hadn’t actually happened — reading that restraint as a threat Yemen’s Houthi forces were deliberately holding in reserve.

That’s since changed. Since we recorded, Houthi forces have claimed operations against Aramco-linked facilities at both Jizan and Yanbu, and Greece’s military says a Patriot battery it operates in Saudi Arabia intercepted two ballistic missiles headed for the Yanbu refinery area. Saudi authorities have suspended operations at both airports. So the “reserved threat” didn’t stay reserved for long — Johnson called the target hours before it was hit, which is honestly the more impressive version of the story anyway.

One honest caveat: reports of a “four-month repair timeline” are Johnson’s estimate, not a published damage assessment — neither Aramco nor the Saudi government has released one. What is independently corroborated: NASA satellite thermal data and verified footage both confirm fires at the site. Throughput impact is still unknown.

Why nobody’s defending the back door

Here’s the part that doesn’t get reported anywhere else: Saudi Arabia has a mutual defense pact with Pakistan — a nuclear-armed state. And according to Zulfiqar Ali’s own sourcing in Islamabad, Pakistan has privately told Riyadh something blunt: we’re not fighting the Houthis for you.

Worth being precise here, because this is the single most exclusive claim in the episode and it deserves to be treated like one: this is Zulfiqar Ali reporting from his own sources, not an announcement from Islamabad and not something we’ve independently confirmed elsewhere. Take it as a serious, sourced claim — not an established fact — until it’s corroborated.

If it holds up, though, it reframes the whole regional picture: a country with a formal defense guarantee from a nuclear power is watching its last export route burn with, functionally, no one obligated to show up.

Why the bombs actually stopped

Johnson’s read on the CENTCOM pause: this isn’t diplomacy, it’s capability. Ground radar coverage across Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain has been degraded, the U.S. is patching the gap with P-8 Poseidon patrols, and — the specific thing he’s watching — the command traffic that normally precedes a big strike package just isn’t showing up between MacDill and the air ops center at Shaw AFB.

To be fair to Johnson, he’s careful about this himself on tape: it’s an inference from what’s not happening, not confirmation of anyone’s intentions. We’ll frame it the same way — his read, not a confirmed fact. It’s the kind of claim that’s either going to look prescient or get overtaken by tomorrow’s news, and we’ll follow up either way.

The China angle — what’s actually on the record

This is the one piece of the episode built on something public and verifiable: the SCO ministerial in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan, where Iran’s Araghchi, Russia’s Lavrov, China’s Wang Yi, and Pakistan’s Ishaq Dar all sat down together this week. That meeting happened — it’s on the record.

Pepe Escobar’s read on Wang Yi’s four-point position: no military solution, Washington needs to return to the existing memorandum rather than renegotiate it, and a suggestion that Gulf states start thinking about collective security instead of leaning entirely on the American security umbrella. Combine that with Trump’s own on-record use of the phrase “Eurasian axis” this week — tying Iran, China, Russia and North Korea together — and you’ve got a real, documented shift in the rhetoric on both sides, whatever you make of where it’s heading.

The one thing we’re leaving out on purpose

Escobar also went deep on whether the Saudi state itself — a coalition of over a hundred tribal and regional interests, not a single monolithic bloc — is under real strain as the Houthis keep pressing. It’s a serious, informed argument, and it’s in the full episode. We’re deliberately not building this piece around it, because a claim that dramatic, this early, with this little independent verification, is exactly the kind of thing that ages badly if it’s wrong. Go listen to that section with that caveat in mind.

Bottom line

Hormuz was already closed. Now the back door’s on fire too. Brent’s over $100. The one country that could plausibly guarantee Saudi Arabia’s security from the east has reportedly said it’s sitting this one out. And the bombing campaign on Iran that ran thirteen nights straight just... stopped.

None of that means the war’s over, and not everything above is confirmed — we’ve tried to be clear about which parts are and which parts are sourced analysis. But if even half of this holds up, the next 72 hours matter a lot more than they look like they should.

Full conversation with Larry Johnson and Pepe Escobar is live now. Weekly security briefs land in your inbox for $5/month — if you want the next one before it’s anywhere else.