After the fiasco with the Health and Disability “advocates” which practically left me with nowhere to do with relation to a complaint I received a most welcome letter (albeit 2 months late), sent to my medical practitioner and copied to me.

Essentially, written in conservative medical speak, it was a vindication of everything I had been trying to tell my doctors - that I have a serious inflammatory condition of an autoimmune character that is attacking my heart, kidneys and other parts of my system.

Although their discussion falls way short of what - inhabiting a body and having some skills - I know is going on, I finally had a document which took my concerns seriously and treated them with respect.

I hand delivered a copy of the hospital letter, knowing they already had it, along with the following letter which will give you a sense of what was in it.

***

Dr Hugh McCabe, Connolly St Medical Centre Dear Dr McCabe, I really had no intention of writing to you or engaging with you, were it not for the fact that I have received a letter sent to Dr Laurent by the doctor who saw me some months ago in the hospital. In short, Dr Riah Mildenhall's letter talks about several things. Renal impairment - this has never been acknowledged by you, including the most recent blood tests referred to in the letter. Peripheral neuropathy. This is something that has been routinely dismissed by you and then Dr Laurent. The hospital not only gave it a name but took it seriously. Postural hypertension - I have complained of severe dizziness for several years but this was always disregarded from Dr Kusel onwards. The hospital did the most basic thing and pulled out their stethoscope and measured my blood pressure, sitting and walking. Sarcoidosis - the hospital doctors seriously explored the possibility of sarcoidosis being the cause for my symptoms. You dismissed even the possibility of this in your clinic notes from 2022. They acknowledge my contention that there is an underlying autoimmune condition (which they do not refute) and an inflammatory condition which they seem to confirm. “Alzheimers” - The letter refers to “stable (moderately-impaired) visual learning ability compared to previous psychological assessment with other domains of executive functioning appropriate for age”, which is what we were told at the time. None of that speaks to early-onset Alzheimers. In fact, I've written two books since that “diagnosis” of yours. Frustration -The letter refers to my frustration and reluctance but there was never any problem with this. The interaction with two doctors was respectful and congenial and there was no hint of the interaction “going sideways”. I have had two interactions with Dr Laurent and yourself that started off OK but deteriorated quickly because of an irrepressible frustration that I have never experienced anywhere else. It has been in my mind to “forgive and forget” what happened earlier based on the simple condition that you admit your repeated failings in diagnosis as expressed in my original letter. But for that to happen we would have to meet. I have asked for what is essentially a “conflict resolution meeting”, and you have refused twice citing a breakdown in “patient- doctor relationship”. In addition, I would look for comments that are written about me (rather than my condition) that could compromise my relationship with any future doctors and cause reputational damage,be excised. I have often reflected on what you mean by that and have been unable to come any other conclusion that you mean a vertical relationship with you at the top and me, the “consumer”. I have never had such a relationship with any other medical practitioners. So, I will reiterate that I am ready to meet with you and “forgive and forget” so long as that is reciprocated. Forgiveness there may be may be but I have to point out that that does not extend to trust. Despite the hopeful tones of the enclosed letter I can never again trust your clinical judgement, which leaves a lot to be desired. Yours sincerely, Robin Westenra DipAc ***

After a couple of days thinking I was not going to get a reply, I received the following missive from Dr Hugh McCabe of the Connolly Medical Centre in Lower Hutt:

I am not going to withhold their identities any longer.

So that was that.

On the same day, I contacted a local lawyer whom I had contacted last year with the hope he might arm me with a lawyer's letter to the Connolly Centre, a process I had not proceeded with.

He very kindly looked at what I had written to him and rang back immediately and told me what I needed to know - that is nothing in the law that could induce the folk at Connolly to change their mind and offer me an apology, and that there was nothing a lawyer's letter could achieve what I hadn't, by appealing to their conscience.

Imagine that - legal opinion for nothing!

There is, as we know, no moral law.

So, I feel at peace now.

There is nowhere I can go with this.

I have sent a complaint to the Health and Disability Commissioner with the knowledge that it is purely pro forma.

There is, since the events of the last four years, nowhere for the little guy to go.

The whole system is corrupt.

To illustrate what I am trying to say, I had suggested to a previous doctor (the then owner of the business, Dr Kusel), that I might complain to the Health and Disability Commissioner. So panicked was he at this he immediately offered me an “inducement” not to go down that road.

What has changed in the interim that would make McCabe so cocksure?

I will leave it for you to guess.

There really is nowhere to go.

Some might suggest that I look for another doctor.

Not so simple in New Zealand. All the practices have essentially closed their books.

Besides which, if I changed doctors my medical file would go with me with its many lies and false “diagnoses” without any right to correct the record without yet another appeal to yet another bureaucratic entity (the Privacy Commissioner)..

I come back to my parable of Mullah Nasruddin looking for a sweet chili among the large pile of hot chilis.

In the meantime, my condition is deteriorating quite rapidly. With medical treatment denied me by my doctors and the hospital system progressing at a snail's pace where, exactly do I place my hope?

So Evil has won.

The demons are quite content with destroying someone's life so they can defend one doctor's ego (or, perhaps, their “brand”) and they get away with it.

As I have said before, I would rather die with my honor intact than live having relinquished it.