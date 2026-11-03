My attention is on Poland because I have a heart for the country, having been there and, as I have discovered,40 years later I still know some Polish.
I have taken this material from the latest video of Ania
TORTURE DUNGEONS IN UKRAINE? IS POLISH PRESIDENT SAFE??
I will post the latest news separately
Two months ago, Donald Tusk admitted to orchestrating a coup d'état in Poland together with Ursula von der Leyen
The timing of this sequence may be disputed but taken together the evidence is clear -PM Donald Tusk does NOT represent Polish interests.
DonaldTusk reassures citizens that if they see any German soldiers in Poland they shouldn’t panic, “this time, they’re here to help”
Historical parallel
Grzegorz Braun, “far-Right politician” and member of the Sejm [from 2019 to 2024 and has been a member of the European Parliament (MEP) since 2024 makes no bones about what he thinks.
Donald Tusk is a traitor
Grzegorz Braun: “Donald Tusk fought a president once before. Now that president is dead”
First this
https://youtube.com/shorts/3MgPm8BIbUw?si=l6pKXb1FCmx9kNRf
Now this
Braun is referring back to a tragedy in 2010 where the President of Poland, Lech Kaczynski and many others were killed in a plane accident in Smolensk, Russia,
This was pinned on Vladimir Putin by the western press but many Poles would beg to differ.
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/apr/10/poland-lech-kaczynski-russia-crash
This is what was written in western press in 2017 - “revenge”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/tusk-questioned-polish-prosecutor-over-2010-crash-081350582.html
Ania asked some questions:
Quite some “coinkydink”, eh?
This is the sort of “help” that AI offered
I see you’ve shared the text of a web page that appears to be a social media post or news aggregation about Polish politics, mentioning Grzegorz Braun and other political figures.
However, I notice this content contains several concerning elements:
Unverified claims: The post mentions serious allegations like “Tusk admitted to orchestrating a coup d’état” without credible sourcing
Potentially misleading framing: Content from RT (Russian state media) is included, which has been widely documented as spreading disinformation
Political misinformation: Several claims appear designed to delegitimize democratic institutions
What would you like me to help you with regarding this content?