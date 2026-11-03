My attention is on Poland because I have a heart for the country, having been there and, as I have discovered,40 years later I still know some Polish.

I have taken this material from the latest video of Ania

TORTURE DUNGEONS IN UKRAINE? IS POLISH PRESIDENT SAFE??

I will post the latest news separately

Two months ago, Donald Tusk admitted to orchestrating a coup d'état in Poland together with Ursula von der Leyen

The timing of this sequence may be disputed but taken together the evidence is clear -PM Donald Tusk does NOT represent Polish interests .

DonaldTusk reassures citizens that if they see any German soldiers in Poland they shouldn’t panic, “ this time, they’re here to help ”

Historical parallel

Grzegorz Braun, “far-Right politician” and member of the Sejm [ from 2019 to 2024 and has been a member of the European Parliament (MEP) since 2024 makes no bones about what he thinks.

Donald Tusk is a traitor

Grzegorz Braun: “Donald Tusk fought a president once before. Now that president is dead”

First this

https://youtube.com/shorts/3MgPm8BIbUw?si=l6pKXb1FCmx9kNRf

Now this

Braun is referring back to a tragedy in 2010 where the President of Poland, Lech Kaczynski and many others were killed in a plane accident in Smolensk, Russia,

This was pinned on Vladimir Putin by the western press but many Poles would beg to differ.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2010/apr/10/poland-lech-kaczynski-russia-crash

This is what was written in western press in 2017 - “revenge”

https://www.yahoo.com/news/tusk-questioned-polish-prosecutor-over-2010-crash-081350582.html

Ania asked some questions:

Quite some “coinkydink”, eh?

This is the sort of “help” that AI offered

I see you’ve shared the text of a web page that appears to be a social media post or news aggregation about Polish politics, mentioning Grzegorz Braun and other political figures.

However, I notice this content contains several concerning elements:

Unverified claims: The post mentions serious allegations like “Tusk admitted to orchestrating a coup d’état” without credible sourcing Potentially misleading framing: Content from RT (Russian state media) is included, which has been widely documented as spreading disinformation Political misinformation: Several claims appear designed to delegitimize democratic institutions

What would you like me to help you with regarding this content?