Kamala Harris held a political campaign rally on the Ellipse in Washington, DC yesterday; the same place the Ku Klux Klan Rallied 100 years ago. Democrats are boasting about 75,000 attendees; but 31,000 cellular phones there, have an interesting track record: 91% of them attended 3 or more other Kamala rallies!

Why would Kamala Harris give the "closing speech" of her campaign, a week before election day, at the same place the Ku Klux Klan rallied in 1925? Here's a photo of that Klan Rally:

PHONEY CROWD - "Rent-A-Mob"

According to Tony Seruga, whose companies handle deep data, GPS proves there were 31,834 mobile devices at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. for the Kamala Harris rally.

91% of those have attended 3 or more Harris rallies.

Interestingly, just over 11,000 were from Atlanta, Georgia, followed by 6,500 from California.

Using his Antifa/BLM/Pro-Palestinian overlays, Seruga was also able to prove 6,122 of the phones at Kamala's rally yesterday were linked to 3 or more Antifa/BLM/Pro-Palestinian protests/riots.

How is such a thing possible? Buses! In the brief video below, you'll see a tremendous number of Kamala Rally attendees . . . . were bussed-in! It's all fake! ! ! !

Kamala Busses In Crowd AGAIN For Her DNC Closing Speech At 1924 KKK Rally Site

Watch HERE

Kamala Busses In Crowd AGAIN For Her DNC Closing Speech At 1924 KKK Rally Site

'THERE ARE NO NORMAL PEOPLE HERE!"

One Journalist attending the rally reported "I am in Kamala Harris’s Ellipse rally crowd in D.C., and her whole crowd is angry pro-Hamas voters chanting “Intifada Revolution.” Her whole crowd is "Free Palestine" Jew-Haters. There's no normal people here!" A Kamala victory means all these “lovely” people standing behind me will be coming to “protest” in your town. President Trump is the only one with the policy that will keep your family safe. " Here's video:

I am in Kamala Harris’s Ellipse rally crowd in D.C., and her whole crowd is angry pro-Hamas voters chanting “Intifada Revolution.” A Kamala victory means all these “lovely” people standing behind me will be coming to “protest” in your town. President Trump is the only one with… pic.twitter.com/xNg3Jl6ilb — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) October 29, 2024

A more interesting fact is that this rally is being heralded as Kamala's "Closing rally." Election day is not for another week; why is she halting her campaigning a week early?

An ABC affiliate has sparked wild conspiracy theories after mistakenly airing election results for Pennsylvania.

The results appeared on the ticker along the bottom of the screen during a broadcast of the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix by ABC local affiliate WNEP-TV on Sunday.

It showed Kamala Harris taking the state with 52 percent of the votes, while Donald Trump's share was 47 percent.

It instantly prompted claims of election rigging on social media, with one person tweeting: 'The cheat is on.'

WNEP-TV said that the numbers came up on the screen in 'error' and that they had been 'randomly generated' as part of a test ahead of election night on November 5.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14021107/abc-election-trump-harris-result.html?ns_mchannel=rss&ns_campaign=1490&ito=social-twitter_mailonline&s=35

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has admitted that split-ticket voters using Dominion ICX Voter Assist Terminals (VAT) should be prepared for 'programming issues' on election day. A VAT is a special type of device which people with disabilities may use to mark their ballot, which the machine then prints and puts through the tabulator.

Michigan Secretary of State, Democrat Jocelyn Benson admits there’s a nationwide issue with Dominion terminals that prevents voters from making certain selections while voting. They call this a “programming issue”. You know what doesn’t have programming issues? Paper ballots. pic.twitter.com/rcVoCAOEcd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 30, 2024

According to Benson, the machine has issues properly processing certain types of ballots.

"Yeah, this is a nationwide issue with Dominion voter access terminals in, in the counties that use them in the voter access terminals," Benson said. "Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible, have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide."

Voters using a VAT this Election Day will have to either vote straight-ticket or manually split their ballot—unlike how Michigan voters usually have the option to select the straight party option and then override their party selection for certain races. Benson also says this issue has frustrated officials in places where these machines are used. -WLNS

But wait, there's more!

1,000 miles away in Colorado, the Secretary of State's office "improperly" posted a spreadsheet to its public website that included passwords to some of the state's voting system.

On Tuesday morning, Colorado Republican Party Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman shared the hidden tab discovery in a mass email, along with an affidavit from someone who says the downloaded the Excel file & discovered the tab by clicking "unhide," 9NEWS reports.

Over 600 passwords for machines in 63 of the state's 64 counties were posted for any and all to see.

"BIOS passwords are highly confidential, allowing broad access for knowledgeable users to fundamentally manipulate systems and data and to remove any trace of doing so. Due to the sensitivity surrounding BIOS passwords, Colorado election regulation (8 CCR 1505-1), Rule 20.5.2(c)(11), requires limited access to a select few at the Colorado Department of State; neither county clerks nor commissioners have access to these files," said the Colorado GOP.

Here's a full copy of the affidavit.



Jena Griswold's office confirmed that it did happen and that “the Department is working to remedy this situation where necessary.”



“The Department took immediate action as soon as it was aware of this and informed the Cybersecurity and… pic.twitter.com/UsZeFcnqns — George (@BehizyTweets) October 29, 2024

"There are two unique passwords for every election equipment component, which are kept in separate places and held by different parties. Passwords can only be used with physical in-person access to a voting system," a spokesperson for the SoS' office said.

"To be very clear, we do not see this as a full security threat to the state. This is not a security threat," Democrat Secretary of State Jena Griswold told 9NEWS.

JUST IN: Democratic Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold tried to cover up how her office leaked passwords for voting systems until she was called out.



This is the same person who:



-Sent voter registration mailers to 30,000 non-citizens

-Messaged voters to vote after they… pic.twitter.com/J62oUqq8oI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 30, 2024

Good thing they've got several days after the election to sort this all out, right?

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/harris-campaign-slashes-north-carolina-ads-dems-plunging-turnout-portends-loss#google_vignette

https://yournews.com/2024/10/30/2876169/biden-reveals-contempt-for-trump-voters-the-only-garbage-i/

George Santos had a tumultuous time in Congress, but he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 serving New York’s 3rd District.

As with most people, his story is perhaps different than the MSM portrays it, namely winning an election as a Republican in Long Island and Queens, New York — no small feat:

My source alleges that the NYT is holding back info and not reporting on a story due to fear it will hurt VP Harris on the final days of the campaign trail. This story allegedly places her at attendance of a White party hosted by Diddy a few years back in which there was bad behavior taking place by some other guests. Furthermore I’ve spoken with an insider at NBC and they tell me that NBC similarly has a story of VP Harris that pertains to Diddy and they have yet to run it. After the viral video two days ago a person reached out to me from WAPO saying they are sitting on Diddy related Kamala stories. The VP was not the subject of the alleged investigative journalism into Diddy and was accidentally found in attendance at a White party years back. Here are some questions: Why did Harris then not question the behavior she saw? Why didn’t she do something as the top cop of SF at the time? What about Me Too? So many questions…. So many allegations being casted… Why is the media not publishing this? I want a fair reporting stream and the American people deserve to know what’s really out there about both candidates! This feels like the Hunter Laptop story from 2020… only this time they are allegedly concealing the story in a distinctive systematic form.

https://x.com/MrSantosNY/status/1850299491334709294?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1850299491334709294%7Ctwgr%5Eeea11b223daa1bf058c15dda0106de186aec94f3%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwltreport.com%2F2024%2F10%2F30%2Fformer-congressman-drops-bombshell-allegation-against-kamala-harris%2Futm_source%3Drssutm_medium%3Drssutm_campaign%3Dformer-congressman-drops-bombshell-allegation-against-kamala-harris

Democrats are competing to see who can have the most hysterical reaction to former President Donald Trump's political rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.



From Mediaite, "Eric Swalwell Pushes Loony Claim Trump's MSG Rally Was Worse Than Hitler":

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) compared the Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939 favorably to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's event there on Sunday.



[...] Reacting to a clip of Hinchcliffe's remarks on X, Swalwell deemed them enough to render the event more condemnable than even the 1939 [German American Bund] rally.



"Trump's MAGA Square Garden rally is making Hitler's rally there look like a basket weaving convention," he wrote on X.

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64712

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=64714

BREAKING: Military Helicopters Are Swarming DC And The Real Reason Will Leave You Speechless!

BREAKING! Another Trump Assassination Attempt in PA, Assassin Arrested Before Penn State Rally

"Wake up! Voter fraud exists in the United States" Ex-Justice Department Lawyer Reveals | Redacted

BREAKING — Mainstream Media Reports That U.S. Intelligence Agencies Are Warning of Potential Violence on Election Day

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security are raising alarms about "domestic violent extremists"—a term often used to imply Trump supporters.

Authorities claim these threats stem from individuals angered by alleged election fraud and driven by animosity toward political opponents.

Will a false flag operation on election day be blamed on Trump supporters?

VOTER INTIMIDATION: Masked police are threatening voters with arrest for wearing red hats that say MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN.

Voters are permitted to wear Antifa, BLM, PRIDE, and Palestinian hats and shirts.

ILLEGAL "VOTERS" CUTTING THE LINE AGAIN!

Look at this BS in Pennsylvania... swing state... it figures.

BUSSES of non-english speaking "citizens" are guided past Americans who had been waiting in line for hours to cast their early votes.

These people, all wearing Harris Walz stickers, were directed through the voting process by a handful of "translators".

DOES THIS SOUND LIKE THE AMERICA YOU GREW UP IN? HOW IS THIS CONSTITUTIONALLY LAWFUL?

https://x.com/annvandersteel/status/1851376200444244449

CAUGHT ON TAPE: Democratic Operative Details Potentially Illegal Ballot Harvesting Schemes Used to Rig American Elections

Appears to Admit 2020 Election Fraud Took Place in Georgia MugClub Army - please be aware of this type of activity ahead of Election Day!