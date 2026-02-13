Everything Epstein - mostly from the UK

There have not been any arrests but there have been repercussions - mostly in the UK and Europe

In this jaw-dropping segment from The Mike Graham Show, bestselling author Andrew Lownie joins Mike Graham and Kelvin MacKenzie to dive deep into his explosive book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York the Sunday Times bestseller that uncovers Prince Andrew's ties to Jeffrey Epstein, financial corruption, bribes, underage girls, national security risks from Russian and Chinese influence, and much more.Andrew Lownie reveals why material was removed from the book due to legal threats (lawfare) in America, how Prince Harry was one of the only ones to object, the daughters' involvement (money funneled through their accounts, gifts from dodgy contacts), Sarah Ferguson's role as "Bonnie to Andrew's Clyde," her selling access, emails with Epstein, and potential charity/company law violations.



We discuss darker allegations: honey traps, blackmail, underage boys, Peter Mandelson's disingenuous denials, a threesome involving a British Prime Minister mentioned in Epstein files, dead bodies on royal estates, girls killed in rough sex buried on golf courses, and why the police and media won't properly investigate.Plus: The King's "optics" on cooperating with police, hidden trade envoy files, two-tier justice for royals, and why Andrew won't end up in a cell but should.Is the monarchy vulnerable to foreign penetration? Will there be a sequel book in the next two years?



Norway’s crown princess

The new documents showed, among other things, that Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, the 52-year-old wife of Crown Prince Haakon, borrowed an Epstein-owned property in Palm Beach, Florida, for several days in 2013.

And in an email exchange between Epstein and Mette-Marit in 2012, he noted how he was in Paris “on my wife hunt,” but “i prefer Scandinavians.”

She replied that the French capital was “good for adultery,” but “Scandis” were “better wife material.”

Mette-Marit apologized this month for “the situation I have put the royal family in,” and said: “Some of the content of the messages between Epstein and me does not represent the person I want to be.”

Norway ex-prime minister

On Wednesday, the Council of Europe said that it was honoring a request from Norwegian authorities to waive the immunity from legal processes that its former secretary-general and ex-Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland, had enjoyed.

The council, a human rights body based in Strasbourg, France, said that such immunity aims “to safeguard the independent exercise of official functions,” and wasn’t intended for “personal benefit.”

Based on revelations in the Epstein files, Norwegian authorities opened an investigation into “aggravated corruption” involving Jagland, who is also a former chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Emails indicate that Jagland made plans to visit Epstein’s island with his family in 2014.

Norwegian former ambassador

Mona Juul, Norway’s ex-ambassador to Jordan, who was involved in Israeli-Palestinian peace efforts in the 1990s, resigned over the weekend, after reports said that Epstein left $10 million to Juul’s children in a will drawn up shortly before he died. Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said that a ministry investigation into her knowledge of and contact with Epstein will continue, and Juul will continue discussions with Norwegian officials to clarify the situation.

French ex-culture minister

Jack Lang, 86, stepped down as head of the Arab World Institute in Paris over alleged past financial links to Epstein that prompted a tax investigation.

Lang was summoned to appear Sunday at the French Foreign Ministry, which oversees the institute, but submitted his resignation.

The former culture minister under President Francois Mitterrand is the highest-profile figure in France impacted by the U.S. Justice Department’s release of files on Jan. 30.

Slovakia ex-foreign minister

Prime Minister Robert Fico’s national security adviser, Miroslav Lajčák, resigned over past communications with Epstein — including text messages in which they discussed “gorgeous” girls.

“When I’m reading the messages today, I feel like an idiot,” Lajčák told Slovak public radio.

Lajčák, a former foreign minister and former president of the U.N. General Assembly, has denied any wrongdoing. He said that he considered Epstein a valuable contact who was accepted by the rich and powerful in the U.S.

“Those messages are nothing more than stupid male egos in action,” Lajčák said. “Nothing more than words ever came of it.”

Documents released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act show that Britain’s National Crime Agency was running a classified intelligence operation on Jeffrey Epstein’s British connections from its Washington embassy — beginning nearly five years before Keir Starmer appointed Peter Mandelson as ambassador and continuing through the period of his appointment.

Starmer says no one knew. The documents say the British government did. The distance between those two statements is the story.