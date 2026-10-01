Recent polling and studies show that more than half of people in Britain feel fearful and anxious about the future due to economic stagnation, climate change, and declining public services.
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Recent polling and studies show that more than half of people in Britain feel fearful and anxious about the future due to economic stagnation, climate change, and declining public services.
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Still believe in "climate change"? No wonder you all are victims. It'll get worse following the climate change agenda, which is all designed to eliminate you. Just wondering.... did the immigrants get the Covid shot? I hear they didn't.... there is a plan!
When your elites are REPLACING you I imagine I be geting nervous to. Living in the 1st islamic state in Eurpe in a few wars will not be present.