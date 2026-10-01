Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
Oct 1

Still believe in "climate change"? No wonder you all are victims. It'll get worse following the climate change agenda, which is all designed to eliminate you. Just wondering.... did the immigrants get the Covid shot? I hear they didn't.... there is a plan!

Reply
Share
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
Oct 1

When your elites are REPLACING you I imagine I be geting nervous to. Living in the 1st islamic state in Eurpe in a few wars will not be present.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture