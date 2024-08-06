You’ve got to hand it to the Brits.

They (sill) have a sense of humour despite the fact that humour is as dead as a dodo on the BBC and elsewhere.

Everyone in England finding out they’re far-right.

Here’s a view from a historian of nazism from Southport

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Southport)

Dear Keir Starmer, I'm calling out the Fascist United Kingdom government for its tone-deaf and totally inappropriate response to the disorder on the streets of Southport and the rest of this country. I'm calling for peace. Could you actually listen for once?

More satire

10 Foolproof Ways To Dodge Keir Starmer's 'Two-Tier Keir' Policing In The UK

UK — "Oops, what did we vote for?" are the words spoken by every ordinary Brit after their first sip of coffee in the morning, as they struggle to navigate the treacherous waters of Keir Starmer's new government and its infamous "Two-Tier Policing" policy.

Fear not, dear Brits, for I have compiled a list of acts that will definitely get you into trouble with Two-Tier Keir;

1. For being white: Consider a temporary skin-darkening procedure or wear a balaclava and carry a knife while taking the tube to work!

2. Declaring allegiance to Elon: Soon you'll receive a text from your mum: "Get off X" 3. Talking about the UK when not in the UK: Stick to American politics, they are way more tolerant!

4. Protecting your children from masked and armed thieves: This is racist. Instead, teach your kids to politely ask the thieves for their names and addresses.

5. Winning gold at the Olympics: If you're white and blonde like Keely Hodgkinson, do not beat a pack of black athletes in 800m. Let them past!

6. Commenting on Facebook posts: Only use emojis and GIFs. No one can arrest you for a well-placed laughing face.

7. Using the British flag emoji

: Patriotism is now thuggery. Replace it with the flag of a small, obscure island nation that you have colonised. Try this one

8. Criticising Starmer: Avoid poking the Hitler within, we all got one. And, avoid posting memes portraying Starmer as Hitler!

9. Independent Journalism: Don't do it from the UK. Set up shop in a luxurious resort in Cyprus with great internet, cheap cocktails, and massages!

10. Avoid using the words 'Civil War': If they do slip out of your mouth, claim you were referring to a movie you just watched! At publishing time,

Three-Tier Keir is about to be deployed, featuring the army!