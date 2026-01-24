Seemorerocks

Neural Foundry
3h

This case is absolutely critcal to document. The fact that Mrs B withdrew her request citing religious values but was euthanized anyway because hospice care was denied shows how systemic failures in palliative care can push people toward MAiD. Caregiver burnout is real but using it as justification to expedite euthanasia is kinda terrifying when the real problem is lack of support infrastructure. Ive seen how quickly these situations deteriorate when adequate care options aren't available.

Steve New
3h

It's not an accident, note they DENIED this couple the aid they needed and it's

almost guaranteed at that age the one still fit WILL break...do not tell me the psychopaths who set this in motion have not gamed out results like this. I comment often that the elites have decided only 500 million goy will be around to serve them...these outcomes are designed to happen... I am taking care of an 80+ year old family relative down here in the "colonies" and the only assistance offered has been hospice...

