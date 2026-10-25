Dimitri Lascaris arrived in France today to provide on-the-ground coverage of massive protests that have rocked the French political elite.



On the day of Dimitri's arrival in Lyon (France's third-largest city), local authorities across the country imposed temporary bans on all protests.



The French protest bans followed a temporary prohibition on public gatherings in Athens, Greece on October 7 - the three-year anniversary of Israel's genocidal in Gaza.



NOTE: Dimitri wishes to thank Slimane (Sly) for guiding him around Lyon today.

