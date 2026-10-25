Dimitri Lascaris arrived in France today to provide on-the-ground coverage of massive protests that have rocked the French political elite.
On the day of Dimitri's arrival in Lyon (France's third-largest city), local authorities across the country imposed temporary bans on all protests.
The French protest bans followed a temporary prohibition on public gatherings in Athens, Greece on October 7 - the three-year anniversary of Israel's genocidal in Gaza.
NOTE: Dimitri wishes to thank Slimane (Sly) for guiding him around Lyon today.
Europe's Worsening Crackdown On The Right To Dissent
Reason2Resist with Dimitri Lascaris
Dimitri Lascaris arrived in France today to provide on-the-ground coverage of massive protests that have rocked the French political elite.