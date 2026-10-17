This is an extremely interesting talk given by Dr Mattias Desmet , chaired by Dr Pascal Lotaz of the YouTube channel, Neutrality Studies that builds on what I have been saying about totalitarianism, narcissism and the no-resistance to Evil.

I have provided a transcript below.

HERE is another provided transcript

The following is an AI transcription of the main talk.

If you want the Q &A you will have to listen to the video.

1. Who is the patient?

I’m not sure that my talk will take us away from history. We will see.

Pascal, you suggested that we first diagnose the patient and then propose a therapy. Who is the patient?

Is the patient the geopolitical leader who manipulates the population into a nuclear conflict, for instance with Russia?

I think the geopolitical leader is definitely part of the problem. I also believe that modern democracy, from the beginning, was a system in which propaganda was the organising principle. So that’s a major part of the problem.

But beyond that, I think there is at least a second patient: that part of the population which blindly buys into propaganda, no matter how absurd it is.

That’s one of the most remarkable things, and that’s what my work is all about: mass psychology.

How can you understand that intelligent people buy into the most absurd war propaganda, knowing that it might send their children to war? That’s a more fascinating and challenging psychological question, and the diagnosis is more challenging at the level of therapy as well.

2. My academic career and the problems of psychological research

Let me tell you something about the beginning of my academic career.

I started working in academia in 2003. I was supposed to do classical psychological research, studying how certain personality traits related to depression.

My supervisor asked me to measure depressive symptoms in a particular sample, assess personality traits in that same sample, and then compute statistical correlations between the two.

I began the research by measuring personality traits using three different personality measures. I repeated the measurements over three consecutive days.

The correlation between the three series of personality measurements was zero.

In psychology, then, when you measure a personality trait on three consecutive days — today, tomorrow and the day after — the correlation between those three series of measurements in the same sample might be zero.

That means that, by definition, it is impossible for a psychological test that claims to measure personality actually to measure personality, because personality refers precisely to the characteristics of a human being that remain stable over time.

I wrote my PhD about this. I changed its focus from classical psychological research to research into the quality of psychological research.

I published my first book, The Pursuit of Objectivity in Psychology. That book was banned from the university; I could no longer use it there. My last book, The Psychology of Totalitarianism, was also banned. I think I’m the only professor in Belgium who has written three books, two of which were banned by his own university.

My first book was all about this problem: from a mathematical point of view, much psychological research is absurd.

The most interesting thing to me was that most of my colleagues were highly intelligent people. Yet when confronted with this problem, they refused to see it and became very angry. They never proposed an argument against my theory. Instead, they were simply angry and didn’t want to talk to me any more.

That was the first time I encountered this strange phenomenon: a culture of highly intelligent people can go along with the most absurd theories and absolutely refuse to see it.

That was where I became interested in mass psychology.

3. The coronavirus crisis and mass psychology

When the coronavirus crisis started, from the first days I could see that many statistics — for instance, the mortality rate of the virus — were highly exaggerated.

I published an opinion paper in Belgium, and from day one I became public enemy number one there.

Even a few months later, when the people who had constructed the initial mathematical models admitted that they had overestimated the mortality rates of the virus by a factor of ten, the narrative continued in the media.

That was the moment when I tried to apply what I had learned about mass psychology to the coronavirus crisis, and later to many dynamics at the geopolitical level as well.

I want to explain the strange phenomenon that I call mass formation. I believe it is extremely important to understand why populations, including highly intelligent people, go along with war propaganda that is at least as absurd in many respects as the coronavirus narrative.

4. Loneliness as a precondition for propaganda

If we want to understand how an entire culture can be organised through propaganda, we must consider more than the fact that modern geopolitical leaders have a huge machinery at their disposal — including the internet — to manipulate public opinion.

That’s one important aspect of propaganda. But there is a second one: you need a population that buys into it.

And you need a lonely population.

Jacques Ellul, whom I consider the most intelligent writer on propaganda, said exactly this: propaganda is only effective in a lonely and disconnected population.

In a strange way, alongside the emergence of propaganda techniques and modern democracy, we can also see how loneliness increased in the population.

The German philosopher Hegel was already observing at the beginning of the nineteenth century that society was becoming atomised — that it was falling apart.

There are all kinds of reasons for this atomisation. At the social level, there is industrialisation. There is also the fact that our society has become more narcissistic. Narcissism isolates people from one another, and this narcissism began to increase with the emergence of Enlightenment culture.

There are many reasons, then, why the population became lonelier.

At the beginning of the twenty-first century, the problem was enormous. Theresa May, I believe, appointed a Minister for Loneliness in Great Britain because she recognised how many people felt lonely. Around the same time, the US Surgeon General spoke of a loneliness epidemic.

A great many people felt lonely — to the extent that, I believe, up to 60 per cent reported that they did not have a single meaningful relationship with another human being.

At the same time, as loneliness increases in a population, a second psychological problem emerges. The more people feel lonely, the more they report struggling with a lack of meaning and purpose in life.

When these two conditions are fulfilled — when many people feel lonely and many struggle with a lack of meaning — dramatic changes occur in their emotional functioning.

People begin to struggle with what I call free-floating anxiety, frustration and aggression.

This means a kind of anxiety, frustration and aggression that people cannot connect to a particular mental representation.

People have always been anxious. But modern anxiety is different in this respect: it is not connected to a mental representation. It is freely floating in the social atmosphere.

It is under these conditions that propaganda becomes extremely effective.

If, under these conditions, someone distributes a narrative that identifies an object of anxiety — for instance, a coronavirus or Putin invading Ukraine — there is a very high probability that all this free-floating anxiety will suddenly connect to that object and to the narrative disseminated through the mass media.

Something very strange and important happens at that moment.

All the free-floating anxiety, frustration and aggression suddenly connect to the same object. The field of people’s attention narrows until it sees only that one object of anxiety, which appears to be responsible for all the troubles in the world — and which consequently has to be destroyed.

That’s the first step of mass formation: the connection of all the free-floating emotions to one object of anxiety, frustration and aggression.

5. How a mass forms

The second step is even more important.

Because so many people connect their anxiety to the same object at the same time, it seems as if they escape their loneliness. It seems as if they are connected again, as if they are fighting a heroic battle against the object of their anxiety — the coronavirus or the Russians.

This object of anxiety creates a new social bond. It seems to free people from loneliness and disconnectedness, but it does not really do so. That’s extremely important.

A mass is a group that differs from all other groups.

In a normal group, the group forms because individuals connect to one another. They create social bonds with other members of the group.

A mass emerges differently. It does not emerge because people connect to other individuals. It emerges because people separately connect to the same collective ideal — the battle against the Russians, the battle against the virus. It doesn’t matter what that ideal is.

When a mass emerges, after a while it sucks away the psychological energy and love from the bonds between individuals and injects all that energy into the bond between the individual and the collective.

That’s why, in totalitarian states, we see the strange phenomenon of people being willing to report everyone — their neighbours, their friends, their wives and their children — to the state, even when they know those people will be tortured and killed.

It’s because of mass formation. There is no love left in the bonds between individuals. It has all been injected into the bond with the collective ideal.

That’s how a mass emerges.

It explains why mass formation seems to take away loneliness and create a new social bond, while in reality it does exactly the opposite: it leads to more loneliness.

This means that after a first mass formation, a second one almost inevitably follows, and the second is worse.

I think that’s what we saw during the coronavirus crisis and the war in Ukraine.

The coronavirus narrative was dominant at the psychological level in Western culture, and in Russian culture generally. Then suddenly the war in Ukraine started, and almost overnight the coronavirus narrative lost its power. At the beginning of 2022, the Ukraine narrative replaced it.

In many respects, I believe the Ukraine narrative was as absurd as the coronavirus narrative. People found a new object of anxiety, and all their anxiety, frustration and aggression switched from the coronavirus to Putin.

In the same strange way, we saw people willing to sacrifice themselves to fight the coronavirus, and then willing to sacrifice themselves to fight Putin.

That’s one of the major psychological characteristics of mass formation.

6. Three characteristics of mass formation

Mass formation has at least three very important effects on individual psychological functioning.

The first is that it makes people completely unable to take a critical distance from what they believe.

This happens because their entire field of attention and all their emotions become attached to one small aspect of reality. The rest of reality no longer has any psychological impact. That makes it impossible for them to think critically about what they believe.

The second characteristic is that people become radically willing to sacrifice themselves.

In a strange way, mass formation makes people willing to engage in self-sacrifice. In Belgium, for instance, major politicians have announced that their children are willing to go to war to fight Russia. These are highly intelligent people.

The third characteristic, and the most dangerous, is that mass formation makes people radically intolerant of everyone who thinks differently.

Mass formation seems to free people from their anxiety, loneliness and lack of purpose. Consequently, nobody is allowed to think differently. There is always a great deal of intolerance towards dissenting voices.

I believe we saw this in 2022. The coronavirus narrative had created even more lonely people, more frustration and more aggression. When the Ukraine narrative replaced it, people became even more willing to participate in violent and aggressive actions.

7. Is there a therapy for mass formation?

Pascal, you also asked whether there is a therapy for this. I believe there is, although it is not an easy one.

From the beginning of modern mass psychology, I believe Gustave Le Bon was the first scholar to write an important work about the mass. It was called The Crowd.

He noticed something very important. When a mass formation emerges, there is always a group of people — usually a small group — who are resilient to it and do not fall prey to the mass.

There are always three groups.

The first group, usually about 30 per cent, is in a hypnotic state. These people are hypnotised by the mass formation. They are the truly totalitarian group: those who really believe in and blindly buy into the narrative.

Then there is a much larger second group, perhaps 50 or 60 per cent of the population. These people know that something is wrong with the narrative, but remain silent because they want to take the easy way.

Finally, there is a very small group, somewhere between 1 and 10 per cent, who see that something is wrong with the mainstream narrative and choose to speak out. They refuse to remain silent.

Le Bon said that this small group, which tries to speak out and awaken the masses, will usually be very disappointed. They will see that people do not want to wake up, that they want to continue believing the narrative, and that they may even become aggressive towards those who speak out.

Le Bon already described this in his seminal work, The Crowd. But he also made an important observation about the effect of this small group.

When these people continue to speak out, even if they fail to awaken the masses, they can still have a very important effect. The mass formation usually will not deepen further or reach its final stage, in which the masses begin to destroy everyone who refuses to go along with them.

If this group continues to speak out, regardless of whether the masses awaken, the mass formation will usually not progress to its ultimate and most destructive phase.

I believe we could explore this from many different angles. But it is clear to me that what I call sincere speech is the real remedy for the loneliness of the population.

Western populations became lonelier, I believe, partly because our materialist worldview alienated us from sincerity and truthful speech.

Alexander Solzhenitsyn made a similar observation in his famous 1978 speech. He said that in Western culture, with its materialist worldview, there was no reason whatsoever to sacrifice something for the truth.

That is a deeper problem.

When people no longer speak sincerely, their words no longer have a connecting effect. After a while, they become completely alienated from one another.

That is the deeper problem, and it is also the real remedy — the deeper therapy — for our culture, which is in the grip of mass formation to such an extent that people may be willing to fight in a nuclear war, or at least run the risk of doing so.

There is a therapy for this problem, but it is a difficult one. It requires a group of people who are very determined. They do not have to be numerous, but they must be determined to say:

We will not shut up. We will not remain silent. We will continue to speak out, no matter what that means for us.

8. The deeper crisis: our relationship to truth

I had 30 minutes. That’s good. What more can I say about this in five minutes? I can’t say a great deal, of course, but perhaps we can go into the psychology of narcissism.

I believe the current geopolitical crisis has its roots in something deeper.

We are not dealing only with a crisis among the geopolitical elite, or merely with a crisis in the functioning of society. We are dealing, I believe, with what Michel Houellebecq called a metaphysical crisis.

We are dealing with a crisis in our relationship to truth. That is the most fundamental crisis confronting our culture.

If we do not consider our relationship to truth, there will be no solution to the problems we are dealing with.

At this level, every one of us has to think about how we can become more truthful and sincere human beings.

I believe our Enlightenment culture is very much a culture of the eye. It believes that the real world is the world we see with our eyes.

I think it is this Enlightenment culture that has made people more narcissistic. People began to believe that, in one way or another, they are identical to their outward appearance.

That strengthens the functioning of the ego.

When our attention is focused entirely on our outward appearance — on the part of ourselves we can see in the mirror — that is what isolates us from one another. We stop resonating with other people because we focus all our attention on the outward, visible part of ourselves.

Truthful speech, or sincerity, is precisely a kind of speech that penetrates this veil of appearances.

From a psychological point of view, truthful speech means showing something of yourself in a vulnerable way — something you would normally hide behind the veil of appearances, behind your outward presentation.

It is the courage to show and share, vulnerably and openly, opinions and things that do not match the social norm or the social ideal.

That is the courage we need to speak sincerely and contribute to solving the problems we face.

Thank you very much.

9. Questions and answers

Pascal Lottaz: I want to ask the first question myself. You were talking about the connection between anxiety and propaganda. It seems to me that these two form a self-reinforcing feedback loop.

Could you give a couple of examples, perhaps including one outside the coronavirus crisis and Russia? Does the French Revolution, for instance, fit this pattern? And what about that feedback loop?

Mattias Desmet: Yes, there is a certain circular causality between anxiety and propaganda, of course. But I believe you need an initial level of anxiety to make propaganda effective. Then propaganda can fuel the anxiety, which it usually does.

Pascal Lottaz: Do you have any other examples?

Mattias Desmet: Yes, of course. There were the mass formations that led to the emergence of Soviet Russia, and those that led to the emergence of Nazi Germany.

There is a very important psychological difference between classical dictatorships and totalitarian states.

Classical dictatorships are relatively straightforward at the level of psychological functioning. People are simply afraid of a small group of people — the dictatorial regime. That is why they accept the regime unilaterally imposing its social contract on the population.

In a totalitarian state, something completely different happens.

First, a mass formation emerges. A section of the population becomes fanatically caught up in a particular narrative or ideology. Then the totalitarian leader seizes control of society, supported by this group of people who fanatically believe in the ideology he articulates.

That is what constitutes a totalitarian state. It is much more suffocating than a classical dictatorship because the totalitarian state has at its disposal a huge secret police force — as Hannah Arendt observed — namely, that part of the population which blindly follows the narrative and is willing to report everyone to the state.

There are other examples of major mass formations, such as those in Soviet Russia and Nazi Germany. There are also all kinds of smaller mass formations that happen every day, although they are not historically very significant.

I believe the coronavirus crisis may have been the first global mass formation.

Here is another talk given by Dr Desmet 4 years ago

MATTIAS DESMET - THE PSYCHOLOGY OF TOTALITARIANISM - A HEADWIND DOCUMENTARY

In The Psychology of Totalitarianism, professor in Clinical Psychology MATTIAS DESMET explains the mechanisms behind Mass Formation and how this can lead to totalitarianism.



In his book The Psychology of Totalitarianism, world-renowned Professor of Clinical Psychology Mattias Desmet deconstructs the societal conditions that allow collective hypnosis to take hold. By analysing the global pandemic, he identifies the phenomenon of ‘mass formation’ and illustrates how humanity is being forcibly, unconsciously led into a reality of technocratic totalitarianism, which aggressively excludes alternative views and relies on destructive groupthink, vilifying non-conformist thought as ‘dissident’.

Here is his book t he Psychology of Totalitarianism

We bear witness to loneliness, free-floating anxiety, and fear giving way to censorship, loss of privacy, and surrendered freedoms.

It is all spurred by a singular, focused crisis narrative that forbids dissident views and relies on destructive groupthink.

Totalitarianism is not a coincidence and does not form in a vacuum. It arises from a collective psychosis that has followed a predictable script throughout history, its formation gaining strength and speed with each generation from the Jacobins to the Nazis and Stalinists as technology advances.

Governments, mass media, and other mechanized forces use fear, loneliness, and isolation to demoralize populations and exert control, persuading large groups of people to act against their own interests, always with destructive results.

In The Psychology of Totalitarianism, world-renowned Professor of Clinical Psychology Mattias Desmet deconstructs the societal conditions that allow this collective psychosis to take hold.

By looking at our current situation and identifying the phenomenon of “mass formation”?a type of collective hypnosis?he clearly illustrates how close we are to surrendering to totalitarian regimes.

https://www.amazon.com/Psychology-Totalitarianism-Mattias-Desmet/dp/166660982X