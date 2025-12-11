Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve New's avatar
Steve New
32m

Those WEF folks are being placed everywhere by Davos for a reason. REMEMBER...this effects YOU but not them. You goy are the cattle and until you STOP COMPLYING you will be treated like cattle... Choose wisely, your life depends on it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
RT's avatar
RT
1h

All going according to plan, isn't it?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture