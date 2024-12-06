Romania’s Constitutional Court has dismissed the victory of independent candidate Calin Georgescu in the first round of voting

Calin Georgescu, an independent candidate for president who came first after the first round of presidential elections, casts his vote in the country's parliamentary elections, in Mogosoaia, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. © AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda

Romania’s Constitutional Court has annulled the results of the first round of the national presidential election after independent candidate Calin Georgescu clinched a surprise win last month.

The decision comes amid accusations that Russia had allegedly assisted Georgescu’s campaign, claims Moscow has dismissed as “absolutely groundless.”

Georgescu, a religious nationalist, is critical of both NATO and the EU, and has criticized Romania’s role in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He has also promised to end all military and political assistance to Kiev if elected into office.

During the first round of voting in November, Georgescu secured 22.94% of the ballots, beating out the liberal leftist candidate Elena Lasconi, who received 19.18%. The two were scheduled for a runoff on Sunday.

However, on Friday, the country’s constitutional court issued a ruling annulling “the entire electoral process regarding the election of the President of Romania” and announced that the whole process will be resumed in its entirety at a later date.

Earlier in the day, Romanian media reported that judges of the court had gathered for an urgent meeting to examine a large number of requests to annul the election. The demands cited recently declassified intelligence documents by the Supreme Defense Council, which claimed that there were irregularities behind Georgescu’s performance.

The documents alleged that Georgescu’s candidacy was improperly promoted online by paid influencers along with extremist right-wing groups and persons with ties to organized crime.

The documents also suggested that Russia may have tried to influence the election, but did not directly accuse Moscow of interference.

Georgescu has repeatedly dismissed allegations of foreign collusion in his campaign, saying that his detractors “can’t accept that the Romanian people finally said ‘we want our life back’.”

The Kremlin has also denied accusations of interfering in the election. By pointing the finger at Moscow, the authorities in Bucharest are “mimicking the basic trend that exists in the West in this regard,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month.

Calin Georgescu, the widely dubbed 'far-right' contender, came out on top in a first round of voting in a 'shock' outcome which left political opponents claiming Russian election interference.

Apparently the 'smoking gun' is related to mere social media posts on platforms like TikTok. "The Constitutional Court’s unprecedented decision — which is final — came after President Klaus Iohannis declassified intelligence on Wednesday that alleged Russia ran a sprawling campaign comprising thousands of social media accounts to promote Calin Georgescu across platforms like TikTok and Telegram," The Associated Press details.

Georgescu emerged top of the ballot after the Nov.24 first round vote, despite declaring no campaign spending, and was set to enter a run-off originally scheduled for Sunday against reformist Elena Lasconi of the Save Romania Union party.

Contributing to the dossier examined by the court on the alleged Russian election interference included the Romanian Intelligence Service, the Foreign Intelligence Service, the Special Telecommunication Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, AP has noted further.

Georgescu's nationalist rhetoric has proven ultra popular as social media videos featuring him have racked up millions of views. But at least much of this would likely be genuine and organic, given that the vast majority of the population leans ultra-conservative.

Also Romania has one of the highest church attendance rates in Europe, with the dominant religion being the very traditional Romanian Orthodox Church, which is also in communion with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Russia on Friday vehemently denied that it is interfering in Romania's election. This as Western media is already labelling Georgescu as "pro-Russian". Similar controversy has lately engulfed politics in Georgia as well, where pro-EU street protests have continued.

"The campaign for the Romanian presidential election... is accompanied by an unprecedented outburst of anti-Russian hysteria," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the press in response to the reports. "More and more absurd accusations are being made by local politicians, officials and media representatives...," she said. "We firmly reject all hostile attacks, which we consider absolutely groundless."

The European Commission at the same time says it's closely monitoring the TikTok platform related to Romania's election. NATO and Washington are also watching closely, given a Georgescu victory could have huge implications for the future of Western military bases and units inside Romania, on NATO's so-called Eastern flank:

Romania is a serious military power, which is why the risk that NATO-skeptic, pro-Russia candidate Călin Georgescu will become its president next Sunday is confounding the alliance. The country of 19 million has been a NATO member for two decades, and is the site of an airbase that is expanding to be the bloc's biggest in Europe. It borders Ukraine; stares across the Black Sea at Russia-occupied Crimea; has sent arms and ammunition to Kyiv; and hosts a U.S. Aegis Ashore missile defense system in Deveselu, in southern Romania, where both Romanian and U.S. forces are based. But those international ties are deplored by Georgescu, who has condemned the Deveselu missiles as a national “shame,” campaigned for ending Romanian aid to Ukraine, and called for “Russian wisdom” in shaping foreign policy.

His rhetoric is similar to Hungary's Viktor Orban or Italy's Meloni...

Romania suspends Democracy? Rom Court ANNULS Presidential Election Results, Georgescu's Win.

I learned about Mr Georgescu from this video

Calin Georgescu ex president of The United Nations and The Club of Rome

The global elite’s nightmare is here.

Calin Georgescu, Romania’s next president, has issued a fiery declaration: “No more secrets, no more lies. The elite’s reign ends NOW.”

This is not just rhetoric—it’s a call to arms against the forces that have thrived on corruption, exploitation, and unthinkable evil. Georgescu’s target? The twisted cabal he boldly calls “satanic pedophilia.” From Insider to Whistleblower Georgescu once stood in the elite’s inner circle. A former United Nations executive and Club of Rome president, he knows their secrets. But instead of serving their agenda, he’s turned against them, exposing their darkest operations. His insider knowledge has become their undoing. He’s revealed a horrifying reality: a global network of institutionalized pedophilia—used to control, silence, and blackmail. From Epstein’s infamous island to shadowy backroom deals, Georgescu insists these are not isolated incidents. They form a global web of exploitation.

Satanic Pedophilia:

The Sickening Core of Elite Power For too long, the powerful mocked accusations of systemic pedophilia as “conspiracy theories.” But Georgescu’s explosive revelations are ripping away the elite’s mask. This is not theory—it’s fact.

Their currency is control, and their tools are fear and exploitation. The Club of Rome Exposed As the former president of the Club of Rome, Georgescu lifts the veil on this supposedly noble organization.

Beneath its environmentalist rhetoric lies an agenda of control, cloaked in sustainability talk but designed to strip freedoms and centralize power.

Georgescu calls it out for what it is: a cover for tyranny. Romania’s Fight Against Corruption

Romania has endured decades of leaders who served everyone except their people. Georgescu’s rise represents a seismic shift— a leader who refuses to bow to foreign interests or domestic oligarchs. His campaign is more than a bid for presidency—it’s a revolution against a broken system.

A Global Movement Rising

Georgescu’s fight isn’t limited to Romania. His message is resonating worldwide, sparking a grassroots movement that’s exposing corruption in every corner of the globe.

The elite are panicking, but the people are waking up. Independent journalists, citizen activists, and whistleblowers are amplifying his voice, igniting a fire the elite cannot extinguish.

The Reckoning Has Begun

This is not just an election—it’s a battle for the soul of humanity. Georgescu’s war on satanic pedophilia and elite corruption is a fight for justice and freedom. The elite’s reign of terror is crumbling under the weight of their own lies.

Georgescu’s message is simple and unyielding: No more lies. No more abuse. No more elite domination. The era of unchecked power is over. The revolution has begun.

