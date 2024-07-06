THE WEST WANTS UKRANIAN LITHIUM!
“If Russia gets the Donbass and controls even more areas in the center of Ukraine, where there are better lithium deposits, then the situation for Europe will become worse, since Europe could get most of the minerals needed for the energy transition from Ukraine.” - General Director of the German Lithium Institute Ulrich Blum
“If Russia gets the Donbass and controls even more areas in the center of Ukraine, where there are better lithium deposits, then the situation for Europe will become worse, since Europe could get most of the minerals needed for the energy transition from Ukraine.” - General Director of the German Lithium Institute Ulrich Blum
The drollery is plainly Russia DOES NOT. Why? The answer is a staged war. Putin is a pawn. Now everyone whom we see on the world stage is a pawn. Pawns of Technique or maybe more plain, The Dead Hand of the Past.