Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
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IF your a european youth and the idiots who rule you its time to pay attention..The russian steamroller crushing the neo-nazi and banderite loonies is what awaits tou european goy. YOU will ne I expect rounded up for a bus ride under armed guard to some camp in Ukraine. Its a ONE WAY trip...

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