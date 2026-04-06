All men aged 17 to 45 now need permission from the German military before leaving the country for more than three months.



This includes things like a semester abroad, a work contract, and extended travel. All of it now requires written approval from a Bundeswehr careers centre first.



This applies to roughly 20 million men. It passed through parliament in December with no public debate. Most of the people it affects found out about it on April 3rd, three months after it was already law.



Previously, this kind of restriction only applied during a formally declared state of military threat or defence. It now applies permanently in peacetime.



They are still working out what actually happens to someone who leaves without getting approval first.



Dual passport holders are not exempt. Conscientious objectors are not automatically exempt either.



Germany is not alone. Lithuania, Sweden, Latvia, Croatia and Denmark have all reintroduced or expanded conscription in recent years. France, Belgium and Poland are launching military service programmes in 2026.



I've been saying for a while that the window to make big life decisions, where you live, where your family is, what your options look like, is not permanently open. Stories like this are why.



Right now, approval is automatically granted. The language in the law is that it "shall in principle be given." But laws written in peacetime get interpreted differently in a crisis. And the whole point of this law is to prepare for exactly that.



If you are a young man in Germany or know someone who is, the time to think about your options is before the question becomes urgent. Not after.



Governments do not pass laws like this when they think everything is going to be fine.