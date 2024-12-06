France’s political and fiscal chaos poses a threat to the EU’s grand experiment in monetary union

Jeremy Warner

How they laughed when Britain’s hard-won reputation for pragmatic and stable government descended into chaos in the aftermath of the vote for Brexit.

How they gloated and delighted in saying “told you so” when Liz Truss threw caution to the wind and in an act of breath-taking recklessness delivered an unfunded tax cutting mini-Budget that both trounced the pound and caused interest rates to rocket.

I was in Washington for the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund when the Bank of England was forced to step in to save the gilts market from oblivion, and the sense of schadenfreude among global policy makers was palpable.

The faux concern for a country that had seemingly lost its way could not disguise the glee that many felt at Britain’s discomfort. They positively revelled in it.

Well now the tables have turned, and it is again the eurozone, and particularly France, which is in the dock. Britain, by contrast, looks like a haven of stability and relative common sense. The boot is on the other foot.

It’s true that Sir Keir Starmer’s popularity has plummeted since being swept to power less than six months ago; also true is that his Chancellor’s first Budget has been ripped to shreds by the court of public opinion; business leaders, farmers and pensioners are up in arms.

But compared to the political and fiscal chaos that has engulfed France, Britain’s position looks like one of calm and sure footedness.

The £40bn of tax raising announced by the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, little more than a month ago is wildly unpopular, but we can at least be reasonably confident that it will actually happen, and that debt markets will therefore remain relatively compliant.

Not so in France, where attempts to plug a persistent 6pc plus fiscal deficit with €60bn (£50bn) of tax increases and spending cuts has run into seemingly intractable political opposition which at the time of writing look destined to sink Michel Barnier’s government, and perhaps also Emmanuel Macron’s presidency along with it.

Even for those well versed in the byzantine workings of the French constitution, it’s hard to know how the present impasse might pan out, but in financial markets, alarm bells are already ringing almost as loudly as they did at the height of the eurozone debt crisis of 2009-2012.

If a tiny little country such as Greece can threaten Europe’s grand experiment in monetary union, as it did back then, think what a major economy such as France – one of the two cornerstones of Europe’s wider economic and political union – might do.

Europe once again stands at the edge of the precipice, staring into the abyss below. It has been there so many times before, only to step away at the last minute, that one must suppose some way will again be found to muddle through.

Yet at this point things look pretty desperate. The situation is similar in some respects to the threat of government shutdown that perennially afflicts Washington when congressional lawmakers refuse to raise the debt ceiling.

In France, no debt can be raised without parliamentary approval, implying that if the budget fails, there would be a serious risk of outright default.

Spreads – the difference between the interest rate on French debt and supposedly bombproof German bonds – have risen to their highest level since the eurozone crisis of more than 10 years ago, further ratcheting up the French government’s already punishing debt interest costs.

No wonder François Villeroy de Galhau, governor of the Bank of France, has been calling for a bumper, half-point rate cut at the December meeting of the European Central Bank; the ECB may soon be forced to once again sideline its price stability mandate to pursue its other assumed purpose of attempting to hold the single currency together, or at least providing some relief for its debt addled member states.

It wasn’t until Mario Draghi, then president of the ECB, promised to do “whatever it takes” by engaging in unlimited bond buying that the last eurozone debt crisis began to subside. Alas, the decade of relative calm the ECB’s actions managed to buy has not been used well.

Very little progress has since been made in underpinning the euro with credible measures either for burden sharing or a proper banking union, let alone the debt mutualisation and fully fledged fiscal union that represent the bedrock of any lasting fiat currency.

So here we are again, with the European Union’s attempts to reimpose fiscal discipline after the let-rip spending of the pandemic again testing markets, political resolve and international loyalties close to destruction.

Now fully divorced from Europe, if attempting to re-establish amiable relations, the UK should be careful not to take too much pleasure in France’s distress.

It’s not just that anything negative that happens on the Continent tends to have a nasty effect on us back here in Britain, whether part of the EU or not; it’s also that France is no more than an outrider amid the sea of fiscal ruin that has engulfed much of the Western world. Britain’s underlying predicament is in some respects no better than France’s. In any case, we are not far behind.

Like France, the story of the last 20 years has been one of steadily eroding competitiveness and rising public indebtedness. Like France, we seem to have lost control of public spending for little or no payback in terms of improvement in public services. And like France, our voters are increasingly alienated from the political mainstream.

On the plus side, Britain has been able to force through a tax raising budget, and it is of course as yet nowhere near French levels of welfarism and entitlement spending. But we face similar challenges in making the numbers add up, and our politics may well be heading for the same fractured state of paralysis that has in effect rendered France ungovernable.

One of the merits of our first past the post electoral system is that it does at least tend to deliver governments with the working majority needed to push through difficult and unpopular decisions. But with the advent of Reform, and beneath the surface, a still bitterly divided Labour Party, even that advantage could quickly disappear.

In France, Barnier’s government is being brought down by an unholy alliance of the hard-Left and the hard-Right, both of which, despite their differences on fundamental matters of policy, seem to prefer political, financial and economic chaos to the tough measures needed to put the public finances back on an even keel.

Markets still assume that some kind of a way forward will eventually be found, which is after all the lesson of recent history.

Europe goes to the brink, but then when all seems lost and financial armageddon looks certain, it steps back. Maybe that will again be the way of things. It would be unwise to count on it, though.