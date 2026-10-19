Flames of Wrath: 8 Shocking Sights From France, Italy & Albania As Explosive Unrest Grips Europe

Flames of Wrath: 8 Shocking Sights From France, Italy & Albania As Explosive Unrest Grips Europe



Europe is plunging into a profound crisis as widespread cost-of-living pressures and deep-seated anti-incumbency sentiment ignite a wave of unprecedented unrest across the continent. From the historic streets of Paris and Limoges to the vibrant capitals of Milan, Turin, and Tirana, citizens have taken to the streets in fierce opposition to economic hardship and political leadership.



As captured in eight alarming visuals, the continent is witnessing a dangerous escalation of civil disobedience and state response. Iconic landmarks now serve as backdrops for burning vehicles, torched newspaper kiosks, and historic structures engulfed in flames. Riot police have flooded urban corridors, deploying heavy barricades, tear gas, and water cannons to push back against protesters hurling rocks, flares, and petrol bombs.

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France expected to declare state of emergency after violent protests

In France, after a day of protest turned into a night of violence, arson and looting President Emmanuel Macron is set to address the nation. Will he declare a state of emergency?



Around 2,000 people were arrested as cars and buildings were burned and shops raided.



Over 500,000 people are thought to have taken part in the demonstrations over the cost of living and poor public services. Hundreds of protesters gathered again Sunday at the Place de la République in Paris amid a heavy police presence



With France angry, what's the plan to calm the national mood?

Italy ON FIRE: Rioters Torch Milan Streets; Meloni Vows To Crush Chaos

Europe's unrest is escalating, and now Italy is facing a fresh wave of violent clashes. Milan descended into chaos on October 17 and 18 as anti-war and cost-of-living protests turned violent, with riot police confronting demonstrators in the heart of the city. Burning barricades, thick clouds of smoke, explosions and water cannons transformed streets around Milan's iconic Piazza del Duomo into scenes of disorder. Clashes also spread to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, one of the city's most famous shopping destinations, as shops pulled down their shutters and the central Duomo metro station was shut. Reports said at least 24 people were injured, including four police officers, while around 50 people were detained, nearly half of them minors. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni condemned the violence, insisting that peaceful demonstrations are a right, but setting cities ablaze is not.

Albania’s PM refuses to resign as violent protests enter sixth day in Tirana

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has rejected calls to resign as student-led anti-government protests entered their sixth day, with violent clashes continuing in the capital, Tirana.

Demonstrators have hurled paving stones at police and set government buildings on fire, while security forces have responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

The unrest has spread to other cities, with protesters demanding Rama's resignation and accusing his government of failing to provide a better future.

The demonstrations follow months of largely peaceful opposition to a luxury coastal development backed by Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, but have since evolved into a broader movement demanding political change.

Rama, who has governed since 2013 and secured a fourth term last year, insists his government has a mandate to remain in office.

He has offered talks with protesters while warning that the violence could prove deadly. With neither side backing down, Albania faces growing political uncertainty.

George Galloway: MONOLOGUE: Fear of frying

France is burning. On the anniversary of the firing of the summer palace in Beijing. Europe is smouldering. General Roly Poly tells us we must be ready to sacrifice to keep him in corsets and vintage wine, or whine.







