https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/news-selections/world-news/eu-commission-urges-citizens-stock-up-on-emergency-supplies

The European Union (EU) Commission is calling on its citizens to stock up on supplies in the event of war breaking out or another major emergency, a new report has advised as most bloc countries are "not in a position to ensure the survival of their citizens for at least three days."

The report on Europe's civilian and military preparedness, published on Wednesday, was written by former Finnish President Sauli Niinistö in his capacity as Special Adviser to the President of the European Commission.

The report notes that the EU was not prepared for either the COVID-19 pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and that it needs to move "from reaction to proactive preparedness."

As part of this strategy, the EU should advise households to be prepared to be self-sufficient for a minimum of 72 hours in the event of an emergency, the report says.

It advises member states to provide its citizens with guidelines on stockpiling, evacuations, and how to access emergency services, among other things.

A survey cited in the report outlines various essential supplies for households to have in case of an emergency, including stockpiles of food, drinks, and medicine, a flashlight, and battery-powered radio.