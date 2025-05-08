Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
duckman's avatar
duckman
1h

the only area that isn't confusing is who started it, what "isreal" have to gain by starting this conflict is yet to be seen

heres an interesting take on the current situation as We face potentially the culmination of a 2500yr old plan, if You have the kahunas to have Your preconceptions, Your mis-education, Your programming challenged

https://odysee.com/@CJBbooks.com:8/small-WHATS-THE-PLAN:0

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robin Westenra
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture