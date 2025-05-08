The Pakistan-India conflict is one of the hardest to report on. The amount of misinformation is insane even when there’s no active fighting, their media spreads fake or twisted narratives. Independent voices are rare, and censorship is massive.

India just issued an Executive Order to Social Media giant "X" ordering them to make ~8,000 accounts unavailable in India! X was warned they would be fined, and their local employees inside India ARRESTED if the order was not implemented immediately!

Strangely, that same Social media outlet (X) was previously unavailable inside Pakistan, but that ban has been LIFTED by Pakistan.

So India, often touted as a "Democracy" has imposed crushing media censorship, while Pakistan, has opened up the information.

The situation has already risen to the point where I have to take everything I see, photos, videos, statements from officials, with a huge grain of salt. Behind the scenes, very many INTEL assets and analysts are working to verify stuff, and even they struggle. That’s how deep the fog of dis-info is already running in this conflict.



The worst part? Misinformation isn’t just online; it fuels real-life hate, violence, and nationalist hysteria. People suffer while the truth gets buried. So if my reporting on this has been less saturated than commonplace in such situations, these are the reasons why.

India has ORDERED all hospitals in and north of Chandigarhbe on high alert and have all doctors and nurses available 24/7. Here is the ORDER sent to Chandigarh:

Pakistan put all health care centers on high alerts. All private offices have been directed to have drills for employees how to evacuate in emergency. Leaves of all security personnel, medical staffers & government officers have been cancelled.

The troubles taking place are NOT limited to Jammu and Kashmir. Missiles and Drones are being launched by both sides, against targets and population centers hundreds of miles away.

The chart below lays out the VERIFIED actions by each side, and proves how wide an area is now involved in hostilities (Click Image TWICE to enlarge to full):

There have been deaths on both sides, both civilian and military. Numbers are almost impossible to verify right now.

There are reports - from both sides - saying that military troops of the "enemy" have been captured. NONE of these claims is presently verifiable.

The conflict is significantly escalating - and fast. This has now shifted from a series of tit-for-tat responses, to likely the beginning of one of the largest conflicts between India and Pakistan since the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. We are rapidly approaching the “point of no return” with regard to a possible full-scale war in Southern Asia.

Officials in India have now been told to NOT TALK TO MEDIA.

Media Outlets in India have been told NOT TO REPORT on successful attacks within their own country.

The U.S. Embassy in Pakistan has issued the following Shelter-In-Place Order to Americans:

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has suspended all national & international flight operations at all airports.

Too much talk of "nuclear" already

On Social Media and on vlogs, in both India and Pakistan, there is already far too much loose talk about using nuclear weapons. It's as if the folks in these two countries are not fully aware of what horrors such an action would bring.

Today, though, Officials in government are now alluding to the use of nuclear weapons:

"I want to assure, which India also knows, that when Pakistan will strike at a time and place of our choosing, then you and me will not know it through Indian media, the whole world will know, the reverberations will be felt everywhere", says Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif, DG ISPR.

So this conflict is growing worse on every imaginable level. Cooler heads are not only failing to prevail, they're nowhere in sight! This thing is getting way ugly, way fast.

VERIFIED COVERT INTEL:

INDIA - PAKISTAN:

"Both are on their way, going off-script. This wasn't supposed to happen.

The West is pissed. The Arabs are pissed. China is pissed.

Pakistan wasn't supposed to shoot down a Rafale and slap egg on India's face.

And India wasn't supposed to continue its operation with drone warfare deep inside Pakistan.

Unless something major gives, things are about to go completely off the rails with the upcoming Pakistani retaliation. I'm hearing the words "all-out war" more frequently from my Pakistani sources now."

UPDATE 6:16 PM EDT --

-- Pakistan launches massive drone attack on multiple Indian targets. Hundreds of drones are currently headed towards targets. Indian air defense systems completely jammed.

-- Pakistani Defense Minister to Al Jazeera: The situation appears to be heading toward a confrontation between the two armies.

-- The Pakistani Armed Forces announced this morning that it has so far downed at least 25 Israeli-produced “Harop” one-way attack drones launched by India against military sites in Eastern Pakistan. The drones are claimed to have been downed using a combination of soft-kill methods such as jamming, and hard-kill methods such as anti-air guns and surface-to-air missiles, with Pakistan vowing to respond to this escalation by India.

UPDATE 6:24 PM EDT --

-- CONFIRMED: Multiple cities in India now under attack by Pakistani drones

-- Very very intense INDIA AIR FORCE (IAF) activity being reported from multiple sectors along Indo-Pak front.

-- Pakistan Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon shot down by Indian air defense interceptor during combat air patrol INSIDE ITS OWN COUNTRY (PAKISTAN) near the international border.

-- Whole of Indian Kashmir is now under a blackout.

Here is an update from Grok

The India-Pakistan conflict has seen significant escalation in the last 12-18 hours (as of 10:13 AM NZST, May 9, 2025), based on available reports. Here’s a summary of the latest developments:

Indian Military Actions: India confirmed targeting Pakistani air defense systems in multiple locations, including Lahore, on Thursday morning (May 8, 2025). Indian officials claimed these strikes neutralized Pakistan’s attempts to engage military targets in northern and western India. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh stated that “Operation Sindoor,” launched on May 7, remains ongoing, with reports claiming over 100 militants were killed in strikes targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen camps.

Pakistani Response: Pakistan reported shooting down 25 Indian Harop drones (Israeli-made loitering munitions) across its territory on Thursday, in addition to earlier claims of downing five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, on Wednesday. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif vowed retaliation, with Asif stating Pakistan would target Indian military sites. Pakistan claimed Indian strikes killed 31 civilians, including a 3-year-old girl, and injured 57, while alleging civilian infrastructure like mosques was hit.

Cross-Border Violence: Both sides reported continued cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). Pakistan’s military accused India of intensifying “unprovoked firing” using mortars and artillery in sectors like Kupwara, Baramulla, and Poonch, killing 5 additional civilians on Wednesday. India reported 16 civilian deaths from Pakistani shelling, with 12 in Poonch district.

Indian Counterattacks: Posts on X and some reports indicate India launched counterattacks on Thursday targeting four major Pakistani cities (Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi, and possibly Islamabad), though these claims lack independent verification. India’s navy reportedly deployed along the western coast, with unconfirmed rumors of INS Vikrant engaging targets near Karachi. Indian forces also claimed to have neutralized Pakistani drone and missile attacks on 14 Indian locations, including Amritsar, intercepted by the S-400 missile system.

Pakistani Claims: Pakistan reported shooting down an Indian F-16 and capturing its pilot, alongside destroying two JF-17 jets, though these claims are unverified and disputed. Social media posts on X also mentioned unconfirmed reports of Pakistan’s army chief, General Asim Munir, being arrested, and a new chief, Shamshad Mirza, appointed, but no credible sources confirm this.

Regional Impact: Airspace disruptions continued, with Pakistan suspending flights from Karachi, Lahore, and Sialkot, and India closing 27 airports in northern and western regions until May 10, canceling over 430 flights. International carriers rerouted to avoid Pakistani airspace. Both countries conducted blackout drills, and panic-buying was reported in India’s Punjab and along the LoC.

International Reactions: The U.S. Consulate in Lahore issued a “shelter in place” order due to reported drone explosions near the city’s airport. U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope that both nations would “work it out,” while the UN reiterated calls for “maximum military restraint.” China, Japan, Russia, and Turkey urged de-escalation, with China balancing its close ties with Pakistan and improving relations with India.

Unverified Social Media Claims: Posts on X mentioned intense escalation, including Pakistani tankers allegedly moving toward Rajasthan and Indian attacks on Sialkot and Jaisalmer. Some posts exaggerated outcomes, claiming India “wiped out” major Pakistani cities or arrested Pakistan’s army chief, but these lack credible backing and reflect heightened public sentiment rather than facts.

The conflict, sparked by the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack (killing 26, mostly Indian tourists), has escalated beyond past skirmishes, with India’s strikes on Punjab marking the deepest incursion since 1971. Both nations’ nuclear capabilities raise global concerns, and diplomatic channels remain strained after India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and both sides expelled diplomats.

Key Points from the Firstpost Live Stream

Indian Military Strikes: Firstpost reported that India conducted targeted strikes on Thursday, May 8, 2025, hitting Pakistani military infrastructure, including air defense systems in Lahore and other locations. The stream, hosted by Palki Sharma, framed these as part of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack (April 22, 2025, killing 26, mostly Indian tourists). The operation reportedly targeted Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen camps, with claims of over 100 militants killed.

Escalation Narrative: The stream emphasized India’s aggressive posture, describing the strikes as a significant escalation, with India penetrating deep into Pakistani territory (e.g., Punjab province). It highlighted unconfirmed reports of strikes in Bahawalpur, allegedly killing family members of Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed’s leader.

Pakistani Response: Firstpost noted Pakistan’s claims of downing 25 Indian Harop drones on Thursday and earlier reports of shooting down five Indian fighter jets, including three Rafale jets, on Wednesday. Pakistan reported 31 civilian deaths, including a 3-year-old girl, and damage to civilian infrastructure like mosques, which the stream suggested could be exaggerated for propaganda.

Cross-Border Tensions: The stream covered ongoing cross-border shelling along the Line of Control (LoC), particularly in Poonch, where Pakistan’s shelling killed 12 Indian civilians. Firstpost framed Pakistan’s actions as targeting civilians, escalating tensions further.

Diplomatic Fallout: The stream discussed India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty and the mutual expulsion of diplomats, underscoring the breakdown in diplomatic relations. It also referenced Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif vowing retaliation, with Asif denying current support for groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba.

