As of this evening, Saturday, 23 November 2024, the US has placed its strategic nuclear submarines on high alert.

The US Department of Defense has upgraded its "nuclear deterrence strategy." As part of it, the readiness of Ohio-class strategic nuclear submarines with Trident II intercontinental ballistic missiles has been increased, and the development of the B61-13 free-fall bomb has been "surged" (i.e. accelerated.)

What are the odds that Trump is complicit and in with Nato?

President-elect Trump met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this week in Florida – as Europe awaits how the incoming administration approaches the war in Ukraine.

Rutte and Trump’s Friday Palm Beach sit-down included discussions on a wide “range of global security issues facing” NATO, said Farah Dakhlallah, a spokesperson for the transatlantic military alliance on Saturday.

No other specifics on the session were provided.

Rutte also met with Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), Trump’s pick to be his national security adviser, as well as other members of Trump’s incoming national security team.

Waltz has previously raised concerns over U.S. military aid for Ukraine, saying Europe should increase its spending.

Rutte and Trump’s meeting occurred as concerns mounted that his second term as president could see diminished support for Ukraine’s war effort.

Messages have been coming in from people who reside in and near Dnipro (Dnipropetrovsk) Ukraine, describing what it was like during and after the Russian ICBM attack.

According to the messages, the Yuzhmash manufacturing plant was attacked. This was an industrial giant, the leader in rocket production in the former USSR. This plant manufactured many space and intercontinental missiles for the USSR.



According to the messages, the Yuzhmash plant no longer exists. In its place there is now just a mountain of dust.

In addition to ground level workshops where attack drones and rocket engines were currently manufactured, the plant had extensive underground workshops where missiles were assembled from Western components, which were stored and then labeled "Made in Ukraine." They say there were at least 3 sub-floor levels beneath ground level, each 6 meters high.



Now, all of this is gone, there is just a pile of dust and rubble.

Other messages describe the impact, saying "it was so strong that apartment buildings several kilometers from the plant cracked. Now there is no water or heating in the entire city - all the pipelines that ran underground cracked and failed."

Other residents say "the explosion was like an earthquake. Everything was shaking, furniture was falling in people's houses, dishes were falling out of cupboards."

Lastly, the messages confirm "Communications in houses are also out of order."

All this from just ONE Russian ICBM missile without a nuclear warhead. It was merely conventional.

I could find very very little on Admiral Buchanan, all from Russian sources.

Washington is nonetheless seeking to avoid any use of such weapons, Thomas Buchanan has said

The US is ready to use nuclear weapons if necessary but would only do so on terms “acceptable” for the country and its interests, US Strategic Command (STRATCOM) spokesman Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan has said.

Speaking at the Project Atom 2024 event at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Wednesday, Buchanan noted that such conditions imply that the US will “continue to lead the world.”

“If we have to have an exchange then we want to do it in terms that are most acceptable to the United States,” which are namely to maintain a position where the US is largely viewed as a world leader, Buchanan said.

The admiral noted that in the event of a potential nuclear exchange, the US would seek to maintain a portion of its arsenal for continued deterrence.

“We’d have to have reserve capacity. You wouldn’t expend all of your resources to gain winning, right? Because then you would have nothing to deter from at that point,” Buchanan said.

At the same time, he stressed that the US “would not like to be in an environment that would follow the exchange of nuclear strikes,” and seeks to avoid any such scenario. The admiral urged ongoing dialogue with Russia, China, and North Korea to reduce the risk of a nuclear conflict, adding that “nuclear weapons are political weapons.”

His remarks come days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a new national nuclear doctrine that outlines the scenarios in which Moscow would be authorized to deploy its nuclear arsenal.

The new doctrine states that Moscow will have the right to consider the nuclear option if Russia or Belarus come under attack by conventional arms, and if such aggression creates a “critical threat” to their sovereignty or territorial integrity.

Commenting on the updated nuclear doctrine, a number of political experts pointed out that it could force the US and other Western nations to reconsider their military support for Ukraine.

Following the publication of the revised rules, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained that the new doctrine effectively gives Russia the right to consider a nuclear response to the use of Western-supplied non-nuclear missiles by Kiev against Russian territory.

The US nuclear deterrent forces are on full alert, Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan said at the summit at the CSIS Center in Washington.

The measure is not related to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine – the Pentagon is preparing for the peaceful transfer of power from Joe Biden to Donald Trump.

"The forces are in a state of readiness to execute the orders of their commanders, submarines continue to take to the water, intercontinental ballistic missiles continue to be ready, bombers continue to carry out maintenance. Therefore, the nuclear forces are ready," Buchanan said.

The United States is against the use of nuclear weapons, but if such a need arises, it is ready to exchange strikes on the most acceptable terms for itself. This was stated by the representative of the Strategic Command (STRATCOM) Rear Admiral Thomas Buchanan. According to the American military leader, these are the conditions under which the States will retain their leadership in the world.

We need to have backup capacity. You're not going to spend all your resources to win, right? Because then you'll have nothing to hold back

He added that Washington would not like to find itself in an environment that would follow an exchange of nuclear strikes. That is why, according to the rear admiral, the United States must maintain a constant dialogue with Russia, China and the DPRK in order to prevent a nuclear conflict.



It is worth noting that the statement by a high-ranking Pentagon officer does not fit well with the latest actions of the American administration, which allowed Ukraine to use its long-range ATACMS missiles to hit targets deep inside Russia.



According to the updated Russian nuclear doctrine, Moscow's response to such attacks could be nuclear in nature.

BREAKING: France escalates the Russia-Ukraine war by arming Kyiv with SCALP missiles, sparking fears of WWIII! The Biden-Starmer-Macron gang’s reckless agenda is pushing the world to the brink—but Trump is the only leader who can restore peace. Read how the global elite is gambling with humanity’s future!

France has brazenly authorized Ukraine to strike Russia with French-manufactured SCALP missiles. That’s right—the gloves are off. There’s no sugarcoating this: France, under Emmanuel Macron, has thrown its full weight behind Ukraine’s offensive against Russia, declaring, “There’s no red line.”

This is nothing short of madness. With this move, France has stepped squarely onto the chessboard of global destruction, joining the Biden-Starmer gang in their sick quest to provoke Vladimir Putin. Let’s be clear: they’re not just playing with fire—they’re playing with the survival of humanity.

And yet, in the chaos of it all, there remains one hope for peace, one man who can stop this insanity in its tracks: Donald J. Trump. Love him or hate him, Trump is the only leader on this planet who can bring sanity back into the global arena.

FRANCE JUST LIT THE FUSE TO ARMAGEDDON

What does it mean when a nation like France gives a blank check to Ukraine to strike Russian territory? It means war is no longer just a possibility—it’s a probability. Macron’s announcement, delivered with chilling confidence, sends a direct message to Vladimir Putin: “We’re coming for you.”

The French SCALP missile is no ordinary weapon. It’s a long-range, precision-guided system capable of hitting strategic targets deep within enemy lines. Ukraine, emboldened by this new support, has already used these missiles to reportedly strike a North Korean-command post in Russia’s Kursk region. Yes, you read that right—North Korea is now in the mix. This is the world teetering on the edge of a full-blown global conflict

Since about 3:00 PM eastern US time today, Saturday 23 Nov 2024, reports have been coming in saying there have been numerous explosions in Kursk, Russia. Those reports **claim** American-supplied ATACMS were used by Ukraine -- again.

Other reports say "it may be Drones."

Additional reports are also coming in claiming explosions in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

I have received video of what is purported to be a residential area of Kursk, Russia, and the video clearly shows large flashes of light and the loud boom of a significant explosion. So the reports of "explosions" in Kursk seem to be true.

There is no official verification (yet) that the weapons used were ATACMS. I am endeavoring to grab the latest Intel on this, and will report what I find out; but here we are at 5:33 PM EST and for the past two and a half hours, multiple, consistent, reports are saying it WAS American-supplied ATACMS.

It was just two days ago that Russia responded to a different ATACMS strike, by launching a brand new ORENSHNIK Intermediate-Range Missile against Ukraine's city of Dnipro.

If, in fact, Ukraine is once against hitting Russia with ATACMS, then clearly they didn't learn any lesson at all from being hit with an ICBM and a larger act of retribution/deterrence might have to be delivered by the Russians.

How fast that may take place is anyone's guess.

UPDATE 7:43 PM EST --

The explosions in Kursk ARE confirmed. It was a Ukrainian attack.

According to the Governor of Kursk, 27 Ukrainian UAVs and two "missiles" were shot down over the Kursk region.

No word on what type of "missiles."

In his video Canadian Prepper talks about the Karaganov doctrine vs. the Putin doctrine.

Russia Changes Nuclear Doctrine - Sergey Karaganov, Alexander Mercouris & Glenn Diesen

Sergei Karaganov, an honorary chairman of the Presidium of the Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, and academic supervisor of the Faculty of World Economy and International Affairs at the Higher School of Economics, voiced strong concerns about the current state of Russia’s nuclear policy, in a recent interview with Russian outlet.

Karaganov argued that the existing doctrine, which guides the use of nuclear weapons, is outdated and inadequate in the face of modern geopolitical realities.

"The current nuclear doctrine and policy of the use of nuclear weapons are simply reckless," he stated, emphasizing the need for a more assertive and clear nuclear posture​.

Karaganov has been proposing changes that would increase the role of nuclear weapons in deterring both conventional and nuclear threats. He criticized the existing 2020 policy framework, calling it “terribly outdated” and rooted in "illusions inherited from the realities of the last century."

According to him, the doctrine has lost its deterrent effect, as adversaries have come to believe that Russia would not resort to nuclear weapons under any circumstances.

Karaganov strongly advocated for incorporating a concept of "nuclear escalation" into the new doctrine, warning that without a more robust nuclear deterrent, the world risks sliding into a catastrophic third world war.

"If we do not reactivate nuclear deterrence, the world will slide into a series of wars that will inevitably go nuclear," Karaganov warned, suggesting that Russia has a duty to use its nuclear capabilities to prevent such conflicts.

Karaganov dismissed concerns, sparked by his position, suggesting that the reluctance to strengthen nuclear deterrence primarily benefits weaker nuclear powers, while Western nations continue to exploit their conventional military superiority.

"The Americans are acting much more cautiously," he observed, noting that recent discussions about toughening Russia’s nuclear policy had already made an impact on Western rhetoric​.

Although Russia's leadership, including President Vladimir Putin, has expressed reluctance to use nuclear weapons, Karaganov argued that a stronger stance is essential.

"Our adversaries should know that our president will make this decision [use nuclear weapons] or delegate the right to do so to someone else... If the adversary sees this readiness, then almost certainly there will be no more drone attacks on the Kremlin. We must understand that a war of annihilation is being waged against us," Karaganov states.