‘Jmail’, a Gmail/Drive/Photos replica, organizes Epstein’s leaked files as if you were logged in as him. Forget digging through PDFs — search for emails, files, and videos like a real inbox

https://www.jmail.world/

The most perverse email of all - Naomi Wolf

Epstein’s emails back and forth with his fellow jews confirm, that jews are at ‘war’ with the Goyim.

From the Jewish expert, Michael Wolff

New Zealand is mentioned more than a thousand times in the Jeffrey Epstein files released by the US Justice Department.

Type in New Zealand on the publicly available search engine and you get 1081 hits.

Amongst them was bank records for Epstein’s one-time girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, showing interest earned and tax paid on a large New Zealand government bond investment in mid-2009.

There was also an email from Epstein to Google co-founder Larry Page in 2014, who is a New Zealand citizen, accepting an invitation to test his New Zealand catamaran.

https://www.stuff.co.nz/nz-news/360932565/jeffrey-epstein-files-new-zealand-mentioned-more-1000-times

They’ll do what they do best, under oath or not - LIE

https://www.stuff.co.nz/world-news/360933274/clintons-try-reach-agreement-epstein-testimony-contempt-congress-vote

Piers Morgan is threatening to sue people who share this

Epstein bank account called Baal. Goyim are less than human. Trump to bring low level evil to heal

https://youtube.com/shorts/jIVUzxjZTNQ?si=0qIdL8JAHN6bWhUR

EPSTEIN’S NIECE EXPOSES HER FAMILIES FOLLOWING OF SATANIC CULT ‘BAAL’



She accuses powerful Elite figures of running a child trafficking network with ties to ancient Baal worship which they frame as a belief system among those seeking god-like power.

BAAL SO HARD: The Epstein Files | Candace

Where are all the children?

1/🚨 The DOJ just released thousands of pages of Epstein files.



And buried inside them may be one of the biggest bombshells no one is talking about:



The blueprint for a 20-year financial architecture designed to turn pandemics into a profit center.



Offshore vaccine funds. Pandemic reinsurance triggers. Donor-advised fund structures designed to profit under the cover of charity. Simulation programs. Career pipelines into pharma and the World Economic Forum.



All built years before COVID-19. All running through Gates, JPMorgan, and Epstein.



We now have the documents. 🧵👇

2 / 7 — BOMBSHELL #1: OFFSHORE ARM FOR VACCINES



In August 2011, Jeffrey Epstein emailed Mary Erdoes — CEO of JPMorgan’s $2 TRILLION asset management division — outlining a Gates-linked donor-advised fund.

His instruction:



“However we should be ready with an offshore arm — especially for vaccines.” 💉🏦



The CEO of JPMorgan Asset Management didn’t flag compliance.



She asked for answers before the 31st.



She got them the same night — from a convicted sex offender.



[IMAGE: EFTA01256269 — the “offshore arm” email:epsteinfilez.com/pdf/f4d7177e0c…]

3 / 7 — BOMBSHELL #2: THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD



Same month. Same email chain. Epstein writes to Staley and Erdoes:



“The tension is making money from a Charitable Org. Therefore the money making parts need to be arms length.” 🎭💰



The architect of this structure — convicted of sex crimes against minors — is explicitly acknowledging that the vehicle is designed to generate PROFIT under the legal cover of CHARITY.



[IMAGE: EFTA01835356— the “tension” email:epsteinfilez.com/pdf/a73f076fcf…]

4 / 7 — BOMBSHELL #3: PANDEMIC AS AN INVESTMENT CATEGORY



May 2017. THREE YEARS before COVID-19.

Boris Nikolic — Bill Gates’ chief science and technology advisor — emails Epstein and Gates about donor-advised funds and writes:



“It might be a great path forward for some key areas such as Energy, pandemic etc.”



Pandemic. Listed like energy. A standing investment vertical. Not an emergency. A portfolio strategy. 📊



[IMAGE: EFTA00697005 — the Nikolic “pandemic etc.” emailepsteinfilez.com/pdf/b52b4d2ecd…]

5 / 7 — BOMBSHELL #4: THE PARAMETRIC TRIGGER

January 2017.



An iMessage thread from Epstein’s phone.



An associate lists career options — and one stands out:



“Join Swiss Re (reinsurance) team developing health products. Did one for pandemics, helped develop parametric trigger.” ⚡



A parametric trigger = a financial instrument that AUTOMATICALLY PAYS OUT when a pandemic is declared.



Developed by someone in Epstein’s career-placement network.



Six months later, the World Bank issued its first-ever pandemic catastrophe bonds — structured by Swiss Re — with exactly these triggers. Coronavirus was a listed peril.



[IMAGE: EFTA01617419-27 — the iMessage career menu / Swiss Re passageepsteinfilez.com/pdf/ded02c7c1b…]

6 / 7 — BOMBSHELL #5: GATES REQUESTED EPSTEIN IN WRITING



August 8, 2013. FIVE YEARS after Epstein’s conviction.

An agreement letter addressed to William H. Gates states that Gates “specifically requested” that Jeffrey Epstein “personally serve as the representative” of Boris Nikolic.



Gates waives conflicts of interest. Provides broad indemnification. In writing. ✍️



He had access to every law firm, every advisor, every institution on earth.



He chose a registered sex offender — and put it on paper.



[IMAGE: Highlighted excerpt of EFTA02685163 — the agreement letter:epsteinfilez.com/pdf/fcae8b85c8…]

7 / 7 — THE QUESTION YOU WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO ASK



Nobody builds a fire station after the fire.

What these documents reveal is a fire station built beside a factory that stores accelerants — owned by the same people who wrote the building code. 🔥



Patents. Simulations. Reinsurance triggers. Offshore vehicles. Career pipelines. All operational BEFORE COVID-19.



The question isn’t whether they planned a pandemic.



The question is: what structural safeguard existed to ensure they didn’t profit from one?



Full investigation with all source documents 👇sayerji.substack.com/p/breaking-the…

Retrospective to 2019

