Epstein's correspondence with Lord Rothschild
RT@RT_com
ROTHSCHILD: ‘Miss our talks… will you be free? LET’S DISCUSS UKRAINE’ EPSTEIN: ‘Ukraine upheaval should provide MANY opportunities, many’ AFTER MAIDAN COUP OF 2014
9:58 PM · Jan 31, 2026 · 211K Views
74 Replies · 1.56K Reposts · 5.49K Likes
Also this
Basil the Great@BasilTheGreat
🚨EPSTEIN FILES - FORMER LABOUR PRIME MINISTER GORDON BROWN ALLEGATIONS Brown is accused of raping a 9 year old girl and being part of an alleged child sex ring Disgusting and despicable This would explain his previous remarks on such matters
10:08 PM · Jan 31, 2026 · 164K Views
210 Replies · 1.82K Reposts · 4.55K Likes
Nothing surprises me anymore. So good to see the house of cards beginning to fall...