Jeffrey Epstein kept blackmail videos that showed Donald Trump having sex with 'many girls' supplied by him, according to the latest bombshell claims in newly-unsealed court documents.

In the latest dump of papers - made public LAST YEAR- are emails sent by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome to columnist Maureen Callahan in 2016. At the time, Callahan worked for The New York Post and was reporting on Epstein.

Ransome claimed in those emails that Trump had sex with 'many girls', including a friend of hers who is not named, who she says also slept with Bill Clinton and Virgin billionaire Richard Branson.

In a 2016 email, Epstein victim Sarah Ransome told Maureen Callahan that her friend had sex with Trump, Clinton and Richard Branson. She claimed Epstein took videos of the encounters that she had seen the footage

A Jeffrey Epstein accuser once claimed former President Donald Trump allegedly had “sexual relations” with one of her unnamed friends at the late pedophile’s New York home “on regular occasions,” according to another trove of court documents unsealed Monday.

Sarah Ransome, in a string of 2016 emails to then-New York Post columnist Maureen Callahan also claimed that she had copies of tapes Epstein had made of some of his high-profile friends — Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and British business magnate Richard Branson — allegedly having sex with an unnamed woman.

“She confided in me about her casual ‘friendship’ with Donald. Mr. Trump definitely seemed to have a thing for her and she told me how he kept going on about how he liked her ‘pert nipples,’” Ransome wrote about her friend in one email, made public when the latest batch of newly unsealed documents dropped.

“I also know she had sexual relations with Trump at Jeffery’s NY mansion on regular occasions,” she added.

Ransome walked back the salacious allegations in an Oct. 23, 2016 email with Callahan, writing, “I would like to retract everything I have said to you and walk away from this,” according to the filing.

She added that “only bad things” and “pain for my family” would come from going public.

The documents are part of a since-settled defamation lawsuit that Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre brought against the sicko’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015.Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

In 2019, Ransome admitted in a New Yorker article that she “invented the tapes to draw attention to Epstein’s behaviour.”

Trump advisor Steven Cheung said in a statement Monday: “These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.”

Clinton’s rep Angel Urena declined to comment on Monday.

A Virgin Group spokesperson told The Post: “We categorically reject all allegations made by Sarah Ransome … The allegations are baseless and unfounded.”

“The actions of Jeffrey Epstein were abhorrent and we support the right to justice for the many victims impacted by his abuse,” the rep concluded.

Ransome — who has been living abroad since at least 2017, and is now living in London — never produced the alleged sex tapes.

She didn’t immediately return a request for comment Monday.

The emails were filed in a since-settled defamation lawsuit case that Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre — aka Virginia Roberts — had brought against the sicko’s madam, Ghislaine Maxwell, in 2015.

The messages were disclosed as former Harvard Law School professor Alan Dershowitz’s lawyers sought to undermine Ransome’s claims, arguing that “she manifestly lacks credibility.”

Two anonymous victims of Jeffrey Epstein wrote letters to a federal judge on Monday raising flags about the Trump administration's request to unseal grand jury testimony.

Jeffrey Epstein survivor Lisa Phillips suggested Wednesday that victims of the convicted sex offender are contemplating publishing a list of people involved in their abuse if the Justice Department doesn't make more documents public.

Why it matters: The Trump administration has faced tremendous public backlash for concluding that there is no official Epstein client list, and if victims release their own list of names, it could trigger another fight between MAGA loyalists and federal officials.

The big picture: Neither victim requested to keep the files under seal, but both urged the court to make sure any identifying information was thoroughly scrubbed to protect them.

