Maria Farmer, right from the start has been one of the primary sources of information on Epstein among the survivors

Brian Shilhavy

Editor, Health Impact News

The Trump Administration violated the Federal law today that Trump signed earlier this month to produce all of the Epstein files that are in their possession.

They did release some of them, but as expected, most of them were files that are already in the public, or heavily redacted.

Earlier today, CNN reported on the alleged difficulties officials were having in combing through all the files and trying to redact portions that they did not want to go public.

Exclusive: Frustration mounts at Justice Department as it races to redact some Epstein files, sources say Frustration is mounting inside the Justice Department as it races to redact thousands of pages of files related to Jeffrey Epstein before they must be released Friday, multiple sources familiar with the process told CNN. A substantial number of redactions are needed, one of the sources said, and the documents each attorney is processing since Thanksgiving week can number more than 1,000 — a time-consuming task that likely will come down to the wire. The sensitivities of executive and legal privacy, victims’ protections and other concerns all could play in to the choices the lawyers must make when it comes to potential redactions. Lawyers working on the Epstein files at the DOJ’s National Security Division also believe they aren’t getting clear or comprehensive direction on how to make the most information available under the law, several sources said. Counterintelligence specialists were asked to drop nearly all of their other work to process the Epstein documents, two people said, but some lawyers declined to participate. An act of Congress has mandated the Trump administration release troves of Epstein-related documents — from grand jury records, to FBI files and internal Justice Department discussions — by Friday, after months of the Trump administration promising and not delivering transparency. The situation suggests that the persistent political headache connected to transparency for the Epstein files may not disappear with Friday’s deadline. The Epstein files are vast, and thousands of records held by different sections of federal law enforcement have to be picked through to determine whether they are responsive to the transparency law’s requirements or need to be redacted because of various confidentiality rules and to protect Epstein’s victims. There are only four pages the lawyers have been given as internal guidance to follow to make the redactions, one of the sources said. And nearly all of the guidelines the lawyers have received articulate exemptions to the transparency law. There are also logistical headaches in the work. Duplicates in what the lawyers are working through haven’t been taken out of the cache, one source told CNN. That creates more of a possibility there may not be consistent redactions across the documents or that redactions may be done incorrectly in spots. Plus it adds hundreds of pages more for lawyers to process than what they normally would have to handle if the duplicates were taken out. (Full article.)

The fact that they were not releasing everything they had and were breaking the law was quickly noted by Democrats, as well as Republican Thomas Massie, who was a co-author of the law.

They are allegedly exploring legal options, which could include some impeachments.

In spite of the fact that not much new was revealed (photos of Michael Jackson and Mick Jagger with Epstein appeared to be new material), the New York Times was able to identify one of the victims, Maria Farmer, in a report stamped with the date of Sept. 3, 1996.

Maria Farmer has claimed for many years that she contacted the FBI about Epstein back then, but that they did nothing about it, something the FBI and others have claimed is not true.

The Epstein files include a 1996 child porn complaint that the F.B.I. ignored. A woman who once worked for Jeffrey Epstein filed a complaint to the F.B.I. about his interest in “child pornography” in 1996, about a decade before investigators began scrutinizing his predatory behavior. The woman, Maria Farmer, has for years said that she had called federal investigators in the summer of 1996, but the F.B.I. had never publicly acknowledged her original report, even to Ms. Farmer. Some people following the Epstein case had accused her of inventing the story. After the release of thousands of Epstein files on Friday, The New York Times contacted Ms. Farmer about a report stamped with the date of Sept. 3, 1996. She broke down in tears. “I’ve waited 30 years,” she said. “I can’t believe it. They can’t call me a liar anymore.” Ms. Farmer said she was grateful to be “vindicated” but heartbroken that the F.B.I. did not take steps to stop Mr. Epstein until years after her report. “They should be ashamed,” Ms. Farmer said, adding: “They harmed all of these little girls. That part devastates me.” The F.B.I. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Source.)

Earlier this week, Congressman Thomas Massie had stated in an interview that they would know whether or not the DOJ had released all the files or not, because the victims and their attorneys have in their possession the names of 20 very rich and powerful men. If those names were not included, he said, they would know that they did not comply with the new law.

Well, they weren’t. So what happens next?

Marjorie Taylor Greene has promised in the past to read the full list of names on the floor of the House of Representatives if they were not released.

Stay tuned. This story is probably just getting started…

FULL INTERVIEW: Maria Farmer was the first Epstein victim to report him. NYPD and FBI did nothing

Epstein Victim Maria Farmer Speaks With Whitney Webb, Full Phone Call Part 1

Part 2