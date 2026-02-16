Would we have similar interviewers here!

South African Epstein survivor speaks out

South African survivor of the late convicted sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, Juliette Bryant speaks to Xoli Mngambi about how she found herself in the company of Epstein, and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.



A Jeffrey Epstein survivor broke down in tears as she recounted how she thought she was going to die while being assaulted on the paedophile’s private jet.

Juliette Bryant said the billionaire began ‘forcibly touching me in between my legs’ within seconds of his ‘Lolita Express’ taking off.

Women working for the financier who had recruited the then 20-year-old aspiring model were on board the Boeing 727–100 and laughed as she was attacked, she said.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15561703/epstein-survivor-assaulted-private-jet.html

Epstein survivor: ‘My recruiters laughed as he sexually assaulted me’