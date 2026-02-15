In a resurfaced May 2025 interview, Jeffrey Epstein trafficking survivor Hope Beryl-Green claims aborted babies were experimented on in cryogenic machines underground, with Stephen Hawking providing directions. The video has gained renewed attention on social media

NEW: Epstein Survivor Claims Baby Experiments, Names Stephen Hawking Presence



A resurfaced May 2025 interview with Epstein trafficking survivor Hope Beryl-Green is drawing renewed scrutiny after disturbing allegations tied to underground experimentation.

Beryl-Green claims aborted babies were placed in “cryogenic-type machines” for experimentation linked to Epstein’s network.

She alleges the activity was conducted covertly, underground, involving individuals with scientific and technical expertise.

Stephen Hawking is named in her account as being present and “communicating” experimental directives, according to her testimony.

The clip originates from a May 14, 2025, interview published on the Eye of the STORM Rumble channel, where she details MK-Ultra-linked trauma, trafficking, and psychological programming claims.



These accounts remain unverified allegations, but they expand the scope of scrutiny from trafficking alone into claims of scientific abuse, elite facilitation, and institutional protection structures surrounding Epstein’s operations.