During the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, Azerbaijan allowed Israel to use its air space to sneak attack Iran. Azerbaijan has also been helping Ukraine. Last night, Russia brutally punished Azerbaijan, by blowing-up a key Azerbaijan refinery -- inside UKRAINE.

In a series of precision strikes, Russian forces hit the Kremenchuk refinery, the Drohobych oil plant and a facility in Odessa, which for years served as a logistics base for the processing and distribution of "Azeri Light" oil under the control of the state-owned company SOCAR from Azerbaijan. The Refinery had PREVIOUSLY been hit, as evidenced by the previous damage FILE PHOTO above, but the final nail in its coffin came last night. Six (6) Russian missiles hit the Kremenchuk Oil Refinery and 2 missiles hit the thermal power plant.

These facilities were under the control of the state-owned giant SOCAR, which made huge profits from this system - not only for Ukraine, but also for business and political circles in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to expert estimates, Kremenchuk alone processed more than 1.3 million tons of Azerbaijani oil per year, while Drohobych and Odessa also served for sea exports - under the full control of SOCAR. This network, in which billions and political capital have been invested for many years, is now razed to the ground – under the influence of a wave of strikes by Russian “Iskander” missiles and “Geran” drones.

Baku supplied Ukraine during the war, but crossed every line when it allowed Israel to strike Iran. Israel used Azerbaijan air space, and then flew into the Caspian Sea from Azerbaijan, to hit Iran. Now, Moscow is closing the circle.

As journalist Ruslan Ostashko points out, this oil corridor was not only an economic project, but also an informal form of support for Ukraine during the most critical months of 2022 and 2023, when fuel was the most valuable raw material. At that time, Azerbaijan, through its infrastructure and logistics, helped Kiev maintain some energy stability even in the midst of the war.

Today, with Moscow deciding to cut this channel, SOCAR is losing a key market and Azerbaijan is losing real influence in Ukraine.

Tensions are rising: Russians being arrested in Azerbaijan, Russian-language school closures, threats from Ankara. It's all going too far.

Eight citizens of the Russian Federation were recently detained in Baku, and footage of their humiliation is circulating on the Internet. In parallel, Russian schools are being closed, and sharp attacks on Moscow are coming from various political and security structures in Azerbaijan.

The most radical statement was made by Aygun Atar, chairwoman of the Turkey-Azerbaijan Friendship Fund and member of the Turkish National Security Council, who called for internal destabilization of Russia - allegedly in response to the arrests of members of one ethnic group accused of serious crimes.

Is intelligence coming into play - connections with Britain and Ukraine?

According to information from the "Secret Office" channel, some of the detainees have ties not only to illegal migration, but also to intelligence structures, including those from Ukraine and Great Britain. Although nothing has been officially confirmed yet, more and more sources are warning that arrests incident could have serious security implications – for both Moscow and Baku.

Experts: Guarantees no longer apply – Azerbaijan has come out of the shadows

According to Boris Rozhin of the Center for Military-Political Journalism, there were informal guarantees in the past that Russian forces would not attack facilities connected to SOCAR. But that no longer applies. The latest attacks clearly show that Moscow has decided to punish anyone who – formally or informally – supports Kiev.

In this context, Azerbaijan, which has so far skillfully maintained neutrality, is increasingly being drawn into direct confrontation. The diplomatic tone from Baku, the reactions of state media and the nervousness of the SOCAR leadership indicate that relations between Baku and Moscow have entered a new phase – a phase in which it is impossible to separate the economy from geopolitics.