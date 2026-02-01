Seemorerocks

Bill Gates is f*ked

2:36 embedded YouTube video watch and listen and or listen in app in background multitasking in browser or mail

ROBIN WESTENRA 2026.01.31 Sat

Bill Gates asked Jeffrey Epstein for antibiotics he could surreptitiously give to wife Melinda Gates after Bill Gates contracted STDs from Russian hooker prostitutes on Jeffrey Epstein Island crime syndicate Israeli Mossad operation blackmail espionage

Epstein Island Lolita express flight logs

- Ryan Dawson

Jeff Epstein Crime Map

Graphic Flow Chart

FFWD to 5:00 hold phone horizontal 6:00 start

MUST SEE ARCHIVE VIDEO:

Ryan Dawson Anti Neocon Report

ANC only source video Must save archive

On X and Substack Archive.org video

Click Full Screen then FFWD to 6:00

DYNAMIC INFOGRAPHIC FLOW CHART Jeffrey please share with everybody

Epstein Island Visits LOLITA EXPRESS

Bill Clinton 26 Flights on Lolita express

Bill Gates 37 Flights on Lolita express

Oprah Winfrey 19 Flights private Jet

Hillary Clinton HRC 6 Flights

Benjamin Netanyahu 2013-2017 36 trips

Israel Prime Minister 2009-21 2022-25

12 hour flights each way! 72 flights Just to gather dirt on our allies?

SOURCE RYAN DAWSON X SUBSTACK

Ryan Dawson @RyLiberty

