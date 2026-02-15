Cannibalism, Torture, and the Question Nobody Wants to Answer

🐺The Wise Wolf

Feb 15, 2026

The word ‘jerky’ appears throughout the Epstein files alongside references to torturing children and even a restaurant literally called ‘The Cannibal.’ Snap into a Slim Kid…

I hadn’t had a drink in three years until last week...

I was sober for three years. The days of waking up with shaking hands before I could get a couple shots of Jack into me were over. I thought I was done with that life. Then I started reading the unredacted Epstein files and I went to the liquor store and bought a half gallon of Jack Daniels and spent the next five days drunk and depressed because our nation is apparently ruled by cannibals.

Five days. I couldn’t process what I was reading sober. I couldn’t cope with being forced to ask a question that no sane person should ever have to ask, which is this: Are some of the most powerful people in the world sacrificing children and eating them for occult power?

This is so insane that even Stephen King or some other horror writer couldn’t make it up. It’s too sick. Too demonic. Too beyond what human imagination can conjure. But it’s not fiction. It’s what the unredacted Epstein files are indicating, and that’s why nobody wanted to release them. The FBI knew what was in there. Proof that ancient Babylonian black magick necromancy cults have infiltrated governments around the world. This isn’t just a USA problem. This is global. This is Mystery Babylon from the Book of Revelation operating in plain sight while everyone argues about whether it’s a “partisan issue.”

Do not read this article if you think evil stops at human depravity and doesn’t extend into the spiritual realm, because what members of Congress just saw in those files proves that the people running the world believe in demons and ritual sacrifice with enough conviction to build their entire power structure around it. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat. I don’t care if you’re a Republican. I don’t care if you’re an atheist or a Christian or whatever tribe you’ve sorted yourself into. What matters right now is that you read every word of this article, you share it with everyone you know, and you understand that your disbelief in the spiritual dimension of this evil is exactly what allows it to continue.

What Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna Just Told America

In February 2026, Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert became one of the first lawmakers granted access to the unredacted Jeffrey Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. What she saw disturbed her so badly that she went straight to Newsmax and told the American people something that should have stopped the world cold.

“This seems that it wasn’t only the trafficking of young girls, as the narrative suggests,” Boebert said. “There are code words that suggest Jeffrey Epstein and his associates could maybe even be engaging in some sort of consumption. Is that human consumption?”

Boebert continued: “There’s a lot of talk of beef jerky. There’s a restaurant called The Cannibal where the owner is listed in some of these documents.”

Now before your brain does what it’s trained to do and dismisses this as too insane to be real, let me tell you what else she said.

“I saw more emails about torture. These coded conversations still have a very clear topic - that torture was big. It was a big driver for them. And these were sick people doing very, very sick things.”

Torture was a big driver for them.

Torture wasn’t something that happened occasionally in this network. It was a driver. It was motivation. It was the point.

Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna backed up everything Boebert said. Luna appeared on The Benny Show and confirmed she’d reviewed the same files.

“I looked directly at the emails that have been widely circulated about the ‘Age 11,’ and what I called the ‘Permission to Kill’ email,” Luna said. “These were emails sent by women to Epstein - many of whom were victims who were allegedly groomed to later be traffickers themselves.”

Permission to Kill.

Luna continued: “I saw the phrase ‘Jerky’ - whatever that is. It’s a code word, and it’s weird.”

Both Boebert and Luna independently confirmed the same disturbing pattern. Women who worked directly for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were sending emails about children as young as nine years old. Boebert described it: “You have folks who were working directly for Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and a lot of these women are the ones sending emails saying, ‘here’s one 10 years old, 11 years old, 9 years old.’”

These are not allegations from anonymous sources. These are elected officials who reviewed millions of pages of unredacted FBI files and Department of Justice records describing what they saw with their own eyes.

What’s really on the menu at this restaurant?

The Beef Jerky Question Nobody Wants to Answer

Here’s what you need to understand about “beef jerky” appearing throughout Epstein’s correspondence.

Beef jerky is preserved meat. You don’t need to refrigerate it. You don’t need to freeze it. It’s shelf-stable.

So why would there be repeated references in the emails to needing refrigerated containers for jerky?

Why would a restaurant called “The Cannibal” have its owner listed multiple times in documents related to a global child sex trafficking network?

The restaurant is real. It was a high-end establishment in New York. But context matters, and when “beef jerky” keeps appearing in emails alongside references to torture and children and coded language that members of Congress are calling “weird,” you don’t get to pretend this is just about food preferences.

Your brain is screaming at you right now that this can’t be real. That’s the defense mechanism. That’s how this works. Do something so monstrous that decent people’s inability to believe it becomes the security system.

They’ve Been Doing This Since Babylon

I’ve written before about Jeffrey Epstein having a bank account named Baal. For anyone who missed it, Baal is the Canaanite demon god who demanded child sacrifice. Parents would burn their children alive in the bronze arms of massive statues while drums drowned out the screaming. This is documented in the Bible, in archaeology, and in the historical records of every civilization that encountered it.

Leviticus 18:21 says “You shall not give any of your children to offer them to Molech,” and God doesn’t waste words warning about imaginary threats. Baal and Molech are the same entity with different names, a demon who required the torture and death of innocents in exchange for worldly power.

What Boebert and Luna are describing in the unredacted files is the same practice updated for the modern world. The emails about torture as a “driver.” The coded language about consumption. The systematic abuse of children categorized by age. This isn’t random sadism. This is ritual. This is the worship of the same ancient evil that’s been demanding blood sacrifice for thousands of years.

Hansel and Gretel is far darker a story than you ever realized.

Why Your Children Know These Stories

Every culture on Earth has fairy tales about witches who lure children to their deaths to eat them. Hansel and Gretel. Baba Yaga. The Japanese Yamauba. African brujas. South American legends.

Stories spanning continents and thousands of years, appearing in cultures that had no contact with each other, yet they all tell the same story: powerful people who practice dark magic murder and eat children.

You think every civilization independently invented the exact same nightmare? Or are these ancient memories preserved in myth, warnings passed down through generations about what the powerful do when nobody’s watching? Don’t believe me? Google “cannibalistic witches folklore” and see how deep that rabbit hole goes across every continent and every era of human history.

These aren’t bedtime stories. They’re humanity’s way of remembering what we’re not supposed to talk about.

How Black Magick Actually Works

Here’s what nobody wants to explain because explaining it means acknowledging it’s real.

Black magick requires the destruction of innocence to access demonic power. That’s not my interpretation. That’s what every occult tradition from Babylon to modern Satanism teaches. You inflict maximum suffering on maximum innocence because that level of spiritual violence opens channels to entities that grant worldly power in exchange for worship and sacrifice.

Why children? Because they’re the most innocent. The most pure. The destruction of that purity through torture, rape, and murder creates spiritual energy that practitioners believe they can harness.

Why consumption? Because in occult practice, consuming the flesh of your victim transfers their life force to you. It’s not symbolic. These people believe they are literally absorbing power through cannibalism.

This is why “beef jerky” keeps appearing in Epstein’s emails. Jerky is preserved meat that doesn’t require refrigeration. But the emails reference needing refrigerated containers for it. Why would you need refrigeration for something that’s specifically designed not to need it?

Because they’re not talking about beef. They’re talking about preserved human flesh from murdered children.

“Jerky” is code for the bodies they’ve processed for consumption and ritual use. That’s why it needs refrigeration. That’s why a restaurant called “The Cannibal” shows up in the correspondence. That’s why members of Congress are describing coded language about consumption that they can’t quite bring themselves to explain fully.

The evidence suggests that Jeffrey Epstein’s network was not just trafficking and raping children. They were murdering them, processing their bodies, and consuming their flesh as part of occult rituals designed to grant power to the participants.

And before your brain rejects that as too insane to be real, ask yourself this: Why would the richest, most powerful people on Earth waste their time and money on rituals that don’t work? These are not stupid people. These are the most strategically intelligent humans alive. They built fortunes larger than most nations’ GDP. They control governments and intelligence agencies. They don’t do things for fun. They don’t waste resources on theater.

If they’re doing it, it’s because it works. Not in the way materialist science can measure, but in the way Scripture has warned about for thousands of years. They’re consorting with demons. They’re gaining power and wealth through spiritual mechanisms that operate just outside what most people can perceive. And they’re doing it exactly the way the Bible said they would during the End Times.

The Bible Already Told You This Would Happen

Revelation 18:23 describes Mystery Babylon: “all nations were deceived by your sorcery.” The Greek word is “pharmakeia” - manipulation of consciousness through occult means.

Ephesians 6:12: “we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age.” The rulers of darkness. Not just human criminals. Humans partnered with demonic entities.

2 Timothy 3:1-5 describes the last days as people who are “lovers of money, proud, abusive, brutal, treacherous, conceited - having a form of godliness but denying its power.” That’s not street criminals. That’s the elite maintaining respectability while engaging in the most brutal evil imaginable.

It doesn’t matter whether you believe in the spiritual mechanics of this. What matters is that the most powerful people on Earth believe in it fervently enough to build their entire operation around it. They’re consorting with devils and demons to gain power and wealth JUST LIKE SCRIPTURE SAYS WILL HAPPEN DURING THE END TIMES.

Mystery Babylon Is Operating Right Now

Revelation 18:23 says of Mystery Babylon: “all nations were deceived by your sorcery.” Not politics. Not economics. Sorcery. The mechanism of control is fundamentally spiritual.

This is an ancient Babylonian black magick cult that has infiltrated every major power center on Earth. These people rape and murder children not primarily for blackmail but for occult power accessed through inflicting maximum suffering on maximum innocence. The blackmail is just a useful side effect.

Eight hundred thousand children go missing in the United States every year. Human trafficking is a multi-billion dollar industry, but it’s not just about money. It’s about spiritual power accessed through blood and suffering in rituals that mirror what the ancient Canaanites did when they worshipped Baal and Moloch.

Ephesians 6:12 tells us “we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age.” The rulers of the darkness of this age. That’s who we’re dealing with. Humans in partnership with demonic entities, exactly as Scripture warned would happen during the End Times.

Why The Files Were Buried

This is why the FBI didn’t want these files released. This is why the DOJ fought it. This is why Trump’s administration initially opposed the Epstein Files Transparency Act before public pressure forced them to cave.

They knew what was in there.

Not just evidence of sex trafficking, which would be bad enough. Evidence that the people running the world are practicing the same death cult rituals that God destroyed entire civilizations for engaging in. Evidence that connects modern intelligence agencies to spiritual warfare that’s been raging since Babylon fell and scattered its priests across the ancient world to corrupt every nation they touched.

Boebert is a MAGA loyalist. One of Trump’s biggest supporters. And even she came out of that reading room shaken enough to go on television and talk about cannibalism and torture. Even she couldn’t stay silent about what she saw.

Anna Paulina Luna, another hardcore Trump supporter, confirmed everything Boebert said and added more details. “Permission to Kill” emails. Nine-year-old victims. Code words that make no sense unless you understand what’s really happening.

These aren’t progressives trying to take down a Republican president. These are Trump’s own people telling America that what they saw in those files goes beyond politics into territory that most people don’t have the theological framework to process.

Are You Seriously Going to Pretend This Is Normal?

Most people will skim a headline about this, feel uncomfortable for a second, and go back to whatever they were doing. That’s how evil wins. Not through dramatic battles where the villains announce themselves, but through the accumulated weight of millions of decent people choosing comfort over truth.

Your silence is their favorite weapon. Your disbelief is the only wall they need. Every day that passes without accountability, without outrage, without people demanding answers loud enough to be inconvenient, is another day these networks operate freely and another child pays for our collective cowardice with their body and their life.

Lauren Boebert and Anna Paulina Luna did something brave. They looked at evidence that would break most people and then they came out and told the truth about what they saw, knowing full well how it would sound. Knowing they’d be called conspiracy theorists. Knowing their own political allies might turn on them.

They did it anyway.

Now it’s your turn.

Stop Scrolling and Do Something About This

Share this article. Right now. Not later. Not when you have time. Now.

People need to know what members of Congress are seeing in those files. People need to understand that “beef jerky” is code for the preserved flesh of murdered children. People need to hear that Lauren Boebert - a sitting U.S. Representative - went on national television and said the words “human consumption” and “torture was a big driver for them.”

This isn’t speculation anymore. This isn’t conspiracy theory. This is elected officials describing evidence of cannibalism and ritual murder in official government documents, and most people don’t even know it’s happening because the media won’t touch it.

So share this article with everyone you know. Post it everywhere. Make people uncomfortable. Make them look at what’s actually happening instead of letting them scroll past to the next comfortable lie.

Your silence is permission. Your inaction is complicity. Every day you stay quiet is another day children suffer while the people doing this to them count on you to look away because the truth is too ugly to face.

Support independent journalism that’s willing to ask the questions nobody else will ask. Raise your kids with open eyes. Refuse to look away when everyone around you does.

The evidence is public. Members of Congress have confirmed it. The only question left is whether you’re going to do something about it or go back to pretending everything is fine.

Editorial Note: I broke my sobriety last week. Three years clean and I threw it away because I couldn’t read these files sober. I’m hungover, I’m depressed, I’m ashamed of myself, and I’m genuinely grappling with the possibility that we live in a world where powerful people torture and eat children to gain favor with demons.

That’s where we are. That’s what the evidence says. I spent five days drunk trying to process it and I still don’t know what to do with that information except write it down and hope enough people read it that something changes.

Lily is finishing her senior year and I’m terrified every day that this work is going to destroy her future the same way it’s destroyed mine. We need your support to keep this publication running.

If you can afford to become a paid subscriber, please do it. If you can’t, share this article with everyone you know.

The mainstream media won’t touch this story. They’ll talk around it, they’ll fact-check the parts that don’t matter, they’ll make it about politics so people can choose their side and stop thinking. But they won’t ask the real question, which is: What does it mean that members of Congress are describing evidence of cannibalism and ritual torture in the files of the most well-connected child trafficker in modern history?

We’ll ask that question. We’ll keep asking it. We just need your help to survive long enough to keep doing it.

I don’t normally do the post-article citation stuff but with this article being so unbelievable: I made an exception this time.

