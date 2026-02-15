Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
thumpersillywabbit's avatar
thumpersillywabbit
38m

No wondering about it. I dont know about him but Wikileaks came out MANY years ago with the Podesta emails. "Pizzagate" is absolutely real. Please dig further.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Robin Westenra
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture