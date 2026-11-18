More of what we already know

The convicted sex offender was likely strangled, Dr. Michael Freeman has concluded after reviewing autopsy records

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators holding photos of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse in New York City. © Getty Images / Stephanie Keith

The late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein didn’t commit suicide in prison, and was likely attacked and murdered, US forensic expert Michael Freeman has said.

Epstein’s body was found in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019 as he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging. But skeptics continue to insist that the 66-year-old disgraced financier was assassinated to cover up for the powerful individuals supposedly implicated in his case.

CBS News reported on Monday that Freeman, who is a professor of forensic medicine and the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, came to the conclusion that it was a homicide after reviewing previously unpublished autopsy records and photos provided by Epstein’s brother.



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“The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging. And the injuries that were attributed to something other than potentially a physical struggle or assault were just overlooked,” he told the broadcaster.

The forensic expert said that, among other things, he had discovered a second mark in the ligature wounds on Epstein’s neck, beneath the initial one. He argued that it’s impossible for a hanging to produce a “mark that would be lower. Even if the ligature was tied with two loops, both loops would go up to the point where it was tied because that’s the anchor point.”

Freeman also said that he had created 3D models based on the account of corrections officer Michael Thomas, who recalled that he had discovered Epstein’s body hanging from a bedpost on his bed sheets. They showed that there were “too many other injuries that are not explained by any suicidal hanging” on Epstein’s body, he said.

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“Because I don’t care how this guy is found. Where did these other injuries come from? How do you get the deep soft tissue hemorrhage in his left shoulder? How do you get the injury on his back?” the forensic expert wondered.

According to Freeman, Epstein’s wounds were “most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind using a narrow, knotted fabric ligature.”

The mystery of Epstein’s death is not how he died, but who killed him, why most of the cameras in his prison cell were turned off, and how come the death scene had been preserved so poorly, he argued.

“Was this a suicide? Not a mystery,” the forensic expert stressed.

When contacted by CBS News about Freeman’s findings, the spokesman for the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner, which conducted Epstein’s autopsy, said that “our office stands by its determination.”