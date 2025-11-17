U.S. President Donald Trump has dramatically reversed his position on the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, urging House Republicans to vote in favour of making the documents public just as pressure mounts from both parties — and amid fresh claims that at least 20 prominent figures remain shielded in sealed records.

Posting on Truth Social after returning from Florida, Trump said Republicans should support the Epstein Files Transparency Act because “we have nothing to hide,” despite weeks of dismissing the issue as a Democrat-driven hoax and publicly feuding with former ally Marjorie Taylor Greene over the matter.

The House is expected to vote this week on legislation requiring the Justice Department to release all unclassified Epstein-linked material, with as many as 100 Republicans prepared to back the bill.

Trump would ultimately need to sign off if it clears the Senate. His shift came as Democrats released a set of email exchanges between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, prompting Republicans to release a far larger tranche of 20,000 documents in response.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, a co-sponsor of the transparency bill, said on Sunday that the sealed portion of Epstein’s files contains the names of “at least 20” powerful individuals — including politicians, billionaires, and Hollywood figures — who have not been investigated or previously named in public. Massie added that he doubts those names will see daylight unless Trump personally orders investigations.

The Justice Department has already confirmed it is examining Epstein’s relationships with several high-profile Democrats, including former U.S. president Bill Clinton.

Meanwhile, survivors and the family of Virginia Giuffre have urged lawmakers to vote for full disclosure, reminding them that victims “will remember your decision at the ballot box.”