New photos from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate were released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee, drawing widespread attention.

The images, part of a large trove of documents obtained from the late financier’s personal files, reportedly show prominent figures including President Donald Trump, political strategist Steve Bannon, and former President Bill Clinton

https://nypost.com/2025/12/19/us-news/doj-releases-thousands-of-jeffrey-epstein-case-files/

The Justice Department released hundreds of thousands of pages of records related to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein Friday, hours after a top official teased more material would be released in the coming days.

The DOJ webpage holding the files buckled under the weight of millions of search requests once the files were released shortly after 4 p.m. ET. Media outlets and amateur sleuths were herded into a virtual queue — only to be redirected back into line and be told their place was no longer in effect.

Friday was the deadline for the DOJ to comply with a bipartisan law signed by President Trump ordering the disclosure of “unclassified records, documents, communications and investigative materials” — as well as classified information to the maximum extent possible — related to Epstein, who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell Aug. 10, 2019, while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

However, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche told “Fox & Friends” that Friday’s release would not mark the end of the disclosures.

“We are looking at every single piece of paper that we are going to produce, making sure that every victim — their name, their identity, their story, to the extent these are protected — is completely protected,” he said.

House Democrats have published a new tranche of what they called “disturbing” photographs from the estate of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, featuring among others Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and the British former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The 19 photographs in the initial drop – some of which have been seen before – plus another 70 released later Friday afternoon represent a small number of the almost 100,000 images released to the House oversight committee, which is looking into the conduct and connections of Epstein, the disgraced financier who died by apparent suicide in a New York jail cell in 2019 after he was charged with sex-trafficking offenses.

Among the notable figures shown in the first release are celebrities including the film director Woody Allen; the Microsoft founder Bill Gates; and Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin empire.

In Friday’s second batch are photos showing construction work on the exterior of Epstein’s island home. The batch also includes more photographs of the yellow dentist’s office that was featured in a similar release of images and videos by the committee on 3 December, as well as a bathroom, a “Trumpkin” (a pumpkin decorated as Donald Trump), and Epstein in a bathtub.

Three of the images feature Trump’s former political adviser Steve Bannon – two of them with Epstein, and one with Allen in a social setting.

The photographs were released without context or captions, but according to Robert Garcia, the California Democrat and ranking member of the oversight committee, they raise more questions about Epstein’s connections to wealthy individuals.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/dec/12/epstein-photos-trump-clinton

Trump RUNS OUT of PRESSER as he FEARS EPSTEIN FILES



