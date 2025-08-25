Seemorerocks

Anna Harper
3h

Net Zero anyone. The whole carbon myth pushed by many govts, butJacinda the worst proponent of closing off exploration.

Nadine Connock
4h

"Fertiliser manufacturer Ballance Agri-Nutrients, which uses gas to produce urea, said earlier it might have to temporarily close its Taranaki plant as it struggled to find a supplier"

Is this really the reason, or just a convenient excuse to jump on, given their trail of reduced profits, nationwide plant closures, and consumer confidence drop with a switch to functional fertilizer and less politically contentious sourcing of blood phosphate.

