Consumption of natural gas dropped to its lowest level since 2011 last year, and the Ministry of Business, innovation and Employment (MBIE) is warning that gas supply may be falling faster than previously expected.

MBIE's latest Energy in New Zealand report notes 45.5 percent of the primary energy supply came from renewable sources in 2024, a record high.

Just over 85 percent of all electricity was from renewable sources, down from 88.1 percent the year before. The fall was driven by low inflows to hydro lakes in dry conditions through May, June and July, which prompted electricity spot prices to soar.

Total energy consumption dropped 2.1 percent.

But the supply of gas was down 20.9 percent compared to 2023, mostly because of natural field decline.

Total gas use in the economy dropped 22 percent year-on-year. MBIE said that was mainly driven by a decrease in use at Methanex. It temporarily shut its plants in August and sold the gas to Contact Energy and Genesis Energy, to shore up electricity supplies.

MBIE said natural gas reserves at 1 January were 27 percent down on the year before.

"While some of this drop was due to natural gas extracted for use over the course of 2024, around 66 percent of the drop is due to gas field operators revising their estimates of field reserves.

"This may occur, for example, when gas field operators perform more detailed surveys on reservoirs, or when development projects provide operators with a better idea of how much gas they are able to extract from a given reservoir. Production profile data also indicates that production will continue to decrease year-on-year, with annual production likely dropping below 100 PJ in the next two years.

"This contrasts with previous production profiles, which had predicted an increase in production around 2025 as development projects were expected to mature. Since around 2020, this expected increase has been revised downward multiple times as new developments have failed to meet production expectations."

Fertiliser manufacturer Ballance Agri-Nutrients, which uses gas to produce urea, said earlier it might have to temporarily close its Taranaki plant as it struggled to find a supplier.

Major Gas Users Group spokesperson Len Houwers told RNZ Ballance was not the only company having such problems. He said there had been a significant lack of investment since 2018. Many in-field gas developments had not been as successful as expected.

A survey of business gas consumers by the BusinessNZ Energy Council and Optima found that gas prices have risen by over 100 percent on average over the past five years, with half of the respondents having increased prices or cut staff as a result.

Paul Fuge, general manager of Powerswitch, said gas was "really expensive". He said he had been told that one major retailer would put up its gas prices by 15 percent next month.

The Commerce Commission is also consulting on changes to gas network charges to take effect from next year.

Both households and businesses were affected, he said.

"We've got this kind of death spiral where you get people leaving the network, which leaves fewer people there to split those costs, so more people leave ... leaving the people who can't exit which is low income and renters, having higher and higher costs.

"We get into real equity issues as well. Electrification is good for the environment and the economy long term but it does create equity issues where wealthier households who can afford to get off the gas network and electrify and get modern efficient appliances, EVs… face increasingly lower costs while those remaining face increasing costs. That's a real concern."

Fuge said there needed to be a national energy strategy and a plan for gas.

"How do we manage this transition in an equitable way? It does feel quite chaotic at the moment."

When gas prices were elevated, it could cause higher electricity prices too because of its role in electricity generation.

"The marginal generator can set the price structures at high demand times or in times of crisis and the highest cost forms of generation by far are coal and gas. The risk of gas shortages has kept the forward price of electricity very high.

"We do seem to lurch from energy crisis to energy crisis with alarming frequency. It does appear that market is not delivering the new energy sources we need.

"It's so essential to the economy and wellbeing of New Zealand, to just leave it completely up to the market... we believe there's increasingly need a for a national strategy and a firmer hand here in more consequential reform in the energy markets."

He said some of the interventions announced recently to push for a more level playing field for new retailers were happening too late.

"It's taken a crisis to drive some reforms. It's still a good thing, but it's not that sort of dial turning, consequential change we believe is needed now."

"Remember that Conspiracy theory that circulated claiming Arderns wanted to cripple the NZ economy, wipe out manufacturing and make us totally reliable on UN/NWO handouts? Looks like she did a proper job of that. Along with the Greens and NZ First?" - (X)

New Zealand’s energy resilience has been materially weakened over the past decade by policy decisions that constrained domestic gas exploration, shuttered local refining capacity, and bet heavily on electrification while hydro storage and firm generation were increasingly stretched. The consequences are showing up as falling gas supply, security-of-supply warnings, coal back-up, and rising exposure to global fuel markets.

The following article comes from my own research and ideas but has been written up by Chat GPT with some additions from myself

New Zealand now finds itself staring at what MBIE has called a looming “gas crisis.” In July 2025, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) again warned that domestic supply is “falling faster than expected” (RNZ, 23 July 2025). For those who have followed New Zealand’s energy policies over the past decade, this was not a bolt from the blue but the entirely predictable result of political decisions that steadily eroded the country’s energy resilience.

The 2018 Exploration Ban

The most dramatic shift came in April 2018, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that her government would end new offshore oil and gas exploration permits. At the time she declared:

“We’re protecting industry and protecting future generations from climate change. This is a responsible step, which provides certainty for businesses and communities that rely on fossil fuels” (NZ Herald, 12 April 2018).

At the same press conference she confirmed, “There will be no further offshore oil and gas exploration permits granted”.

The announcement was presented to the nation as a bold climate step, but it came without consultation with the sector, (let alone the public), and without a clear plan for replacing lost supply. Oil and gas projects have development cycles measured in decades, not years. By signalling that New Zealand was shutting its doors, the government effectively froze new investment.

Declining Reserves and Mounting Strain

MBIE’s own figures show reserves shrinking rapidly in the years after the ban. By 2023, industry analysts were warning that proven reserves had dipped below ten years’ supply That short horizon discouraged not only exploration but also investment in the power stations, industrial plants, and pipelines that rely on reliable gas inputs.

Meanwhile, the government’s “electric everything” drive — electric vehicles, heat pumps, and industrial electrification — pushed demand upward. But hydro lakes, which provide the backbone of New Zealand’s renewable power, hit record low levels in 2024. The Electricity Authority was forced to tighten security-of-supply rules, citing “record low lake levels for this time of year” more than once, Transpower issued conservation calls to households.

To bridge the gap, Huntly leaned on imported Indonesian coal. In other words, New Zealand reduced its own gas exploration in the name of climate responsibility, only to substitute imported coal when the system faltered.

Imagine, in a country that has such wealthy, renewable energy in the form of hydro energy and rich in coal resources, has to import dirty Indoeasian coal.

Many of our present predicament goes straight back to Jacinda Adern and her declaration of a climate emergency, tying everything to Agenda 2030 and ideas from the WEF, and her hairbrained policies which have all but destroyed our energy infrastructure.

New Zealand has declared a climate emergency and committed to a carbon-neutral government by 2025, in what the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, called 'one of the greatest challenges of our time'.

Speaking in parliament after its introduction, Ardern said the country must 'act with urgency'. Wednesday’s declaration also said the government would 'demonstrate what is possible to other sectors of the economy by reducing the government’s own emissions and becoming a carbon-neutral government by 2025'.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/video/2020/dec/02/jacinda-ardern-declares-climate-emergency-in-new-zealand-video

Imagine a country like New Zealand having to import dirty Indonesian coal to keep the lights on when we have lots of our own clean coal?

26 Apr, 2024

Burning less coal to make electricity helped New Zealand achieve its biggest official annual drop in planet-heating gases since records started in 1990.

The same week those figures came out, Resources Minister Shane Jones told Morning Report New Zealand should develop more of its own coal, rather than importing “dirty” coal from Indonesia.

Jones earlier told Parliament that opposition MPs turned a blind eye while New Zealand imported Indonesian coal “every month, to keep the lights on”.

Genesis Energy - owner of the country’s only coal-fired station - burns coal to run its Huntly generators. However, it last year reported that its last shipment of coal had arrived in July 2022.

Marsden Point: From Refinery to Import Terminal

In 2022, Marsden Point — New Zealand’s only oil refinery — was shut down and converted to a storage terminal. The official line was that the country had always relied on imports, so the change would make little difference (Stuff, 25 April 2022). Critics were not so sanguine. An Australian analyst warned that New Zealand was being “naive” about the vulnerability that comes with surrendering domestic refining capacity

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/national/448417/nz-naive-to-shut-down-marsden-point-australian-analyst

With global tensions rising and shipping lanes under stress, this concern is no longer theoretical. The closure of Marsden Point means that New Zealand has no capacity to refine crude into petrol, diesel, or jet fuel domestically. If global supply chains fracture, the country’s fuel resilience is paper thin.

Policy Reversal and Long Timelines

In June 2024, the National-led coalition government moved to roll back the exploration ban. Resources Minister Shane Jones announced that offshore drilling would again be permitted, citing fears of blackouts and energy shortages (Natural News, 13 June 2024). The timing was not coincidental: the announcement came after Transpower was forced to warn families to limit power use during a winter cold snap.

But lifting the ban does not instantly produce new gas. Exploration, appraisal, and development are long, capital-intensive processes. Years of capability loss cannot be reversed by decree. The hard reality is that any relief from new exploration is at least a decade away.

Population Pressures

At the same time, demand continues to climb. When I was growing up, New Zealand’s population was about 3.5 million. By the end of 2024, it had reached 5.31 million (Stats NZ, 2025) — a 50 percent increase. Much of this growth has come from record levels of net migration. Current government plans to add up to two million homes in Auckland will only compound the strain on electricity, gas, and transport fuels (NZ Herald, 21 August 2024).

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland/auckland-council-debates-new-plan-for-2-million-homes-higher-building-density/OIYZ2SGVDNBR5LBY6DUIV26ESU/

Winston Peters seems to have poured cold water over changing the immigration rules.

https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political/545805/india-trade-talks-winston-peters-pours-cold-water-on-immigration-changes

Conclusion: The Cargo Cult of Energy Policy

Energy resilience is about optionality. It is about keeping multiple pathways open while the transition to cleaner sources is underway. Over the past decade, New Zealand narrowed its options: it banned offshore exploration without building substitutes, dismantled its only refinery without securing supply, and pushed rapid electrification without ensuring dry-year backup.

The results are plain: coal barges arriving from Indonesia to prop up the grid; MBIE warning of a gas crunch; Transpower begging families to turn off their heaters in winter.

This is not resilience. It is magical thinking. It is the cargo cult mentality applied to national energy policy: believing that fine words, slogans, and international applause will somehow conjure up the practical infrastructure needed to power a nation. Like the islanders who once built mock airstrips hoping to summon cargo planes, our leaders believed that international praise and symbolic gestures would summon energy security.

The consequences of this delusion will not be confined to higher power bills. They ripple outward: weakened industrial competitiveness, fragile supply chains, dependence on imported fuels, and a power system perpetually on the brink in dry years. At a time when geopolitical tensions threaten global shipping routes, and when conflict in the Middle East or Asia could easily disrupt fuel supplies, New Zealand has placed itself in a position of extraordinary vulnerability.

The irony is sharp. A country once praised for its pragmatism and resilience has indulged in ideology dressed up as foresight. By shutting down capability at home while increasing reliance abroad, New Zealand has swapped sovereignty for symbolism.

Yes, the current government is reversing some of the worst decisions, but this is a slow, uphill climb. Infrastructure takes years to build, skilled workforces take years to train, and reserves take years to discover and develop. In the meantime, households and industries will be left exposed.

New Zealand cannot afford to continue as a “cargo cult” nation, waiting for salvation to arrive by ship or cable. Resilience will only come when energy policy returns to realism: securing diverse sources, investing in backup, and planning for storms ahead rather than basking in applause for decisions that weaken us.

New Zealand’s population

Late 1970s–mid-1990s: Population hovered between 3.2 and 3.6 million . Growth was modest, mainly through natural increase.

2018 Census: Population reached 4.94 million (Stats NZ).

30 June 2023: Estimated resident population was 5.20 million (new 2023-base).

30 June 2024: Reached 5.34 million .

31 December 2024: Passed 5.31 million .

Mid-2025 releases: Around 5.35–5.36 million

James Lovelock

James Lovelock remarked in 2004 that New Zealand’s small population meant it could readily power itself with renewables and avoid the traps of over-industrialisation.

However, when James Lovelock made his 2004 observation, New Zealand’s population was roughly 4.1 million — well before the surge in migration, urban expansion, and energy demand seen today. At that time, he suggested that the country could generate all its electricity from renewables, highlighting that New Zealand’s relatively small population made such a transition feasible.

On the other, Jared Diamond, in Collapse (2005), warned that New Zealand’s population and consumption habits might already be beyond the land’s ability to sustain balance without imports and fossil energy.