Seemorerocks

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Steve New's avatar
Steve New
8h

Iran has made it clear its ejecting the zionist occupation and american troops. The zionist are responding with terrorism and deliberate destruction of critical infrastructure.

The jewish oligarchs are more then happy to see all but 500 million goy starve....sorry to relate the reality.

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FreeGaza25's avatar
FreeGaza25
8h

Israheil and the US are responsible for this! Not Iran! Iran has the right to defend themselves!

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