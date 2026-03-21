The media is now confirming what we've warned for years: energy lockdowns, food rationing, grounded planes, and the rapid dismantling of modern life are here. The IEA just issued their "emergency" playbook, including reduced speed limits, work-from-home pushes…all straight out of the Absolute Zero blueprint. The long-planned agenda for total control is going live. Let's talk about it.

This should be watched with this”

ABSOLUTE SLAVERY: Zero Carbon Agenda Deconstructed - Christian (Ice Age Farmer)

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What is a zero-carbon future? What does it look like? To imagine, turn off your heater. No airports. No shipping. No animals. Perfect surveillance state. In this Ice Age Farmer special report, Christian breaks The “Absolute Zero” plan and how governments are actively taking drastic steps every day to meet these dystopian goals for Travel, Transport, Energy, Manufacturing, Recycling, and Food. We must understand the reality underneath their flowery philanthropic language: Absolute Slavery

Just out

Two Weeks to Flatten the Fuel Curve: Digital IDs, Rationing, Energy Austerity

Countries worldwide are rolling out strikingly similar "energy austerity" measures overnight--including digital ID-based fuel rationing, 4-day workweeks, license-plate driving bans, AC temperature caps, and more--all in response to the latest crisis. But don't worry, they say, it's just for "2 weeks" ... let's talk about it.



