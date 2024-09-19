Initial assessment from Tuesday’s attack is that pagers detonated because an explosive device was planted in the models

EIRUT—Hezbollah was hit Wednesday by another wave of exploding devices, as Israel signaled it was moving toward more aggressive military action against the Lebanese militant group. Walkie-talkies used by the group blew up in homes, cars and in operatives’ hands across the country, people familiar with the matter said, just a day after thousands of pagers carried by Hezbollah members exploded at roughly the same time. The new attack killed 20 people and injured more than 450, after Tuesday’s bombings killed 12 and injured more than 2,800 people, according to Lebanon’s government, which blamed Israel.

As troops move north amid rising tensions with Hezbollah, after two days of mysterious explosions in Lebanon, IDF chief says Israel has ‘many capabilities’ it can yet deploy

Israeli political and defense officials ramped up their rhetoric on Wednesday indicating the IDF would be pivoting its efforts toward the northern border in a “new phase” of the war, amid escalating tensions with Hezbollah following widespread attacks on Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon attributed to Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, IDF chief Herzi Halevi and other officials all issued statements Wednesday evening which appeared to suggest a full-on war with Hezbollah was brewing, hours after a wave of explosions of walkie-talkies and other communications devices used by Hezbollah members across Lebanon caused widespread casualties, echoing a similar attack a day earlier that targeted Hezbollah-issued pagers.

Pentagon says US Secretary of Defense spoke with Israel's Defense Minister “to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran's other regional partners.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke on Wednesday with Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant. The Pentagon said in a readout of the call that the purpose of the call was “to review regional security developments and reiterate unwavering US support for Israel in the face of threats from Iran, Lebanese Hezbollah, and Iran's other regional partners.” “The Secretary emphasized the US commitment to deterring regional adversaries and efforts to deescalate tensions across the region,” the Pentagon added.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu criticized the UK government and condemned its decision to suspend arms exports to Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's government for mixed signals and 'misguided actions' in an interview with the Daily Mail, published on Wednesday. "After the October 7 Hamas massacre, the previous British government was clear in its support. Unfortunately, the current government is sending mixed messages," Netanyahu stated. Following the Labour Party's decision to suspend 30 arms export licenses to Israel, including for fighter jets, helicopters, and drones, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the suspension as “partial,” adding that Israel has the right to self-defense under international law.

Cairo says it won’t accept permanent IDF presence along Philadelphi corridor.

It is now harder to achieve a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal in light of the explosions of Hezbollah beepers across Lebanon, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters in Cairo on Wednesday, during a joint press conference with visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “We are in continuous communication with Hamas” which has highlighted its commitment to the original framework agreement of May 27 and the July 2nd version, Badr said. But “what happened yesterday in Lebanon is hindering and is limiting the achieving of a ceasefire agreement and the release of the hostages,” he said. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, but is widely believed to have been behind them.

The US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee subpoenaed Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday to appear before it on Sept. 24 over the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

"If Secretary Blinken fails to appear, the chairman will proceed instead with a full committee markup of a report recommending the US House of Representatives find Secretary Blinken in contempt of Congress for violating a duly issued subpoena," according to a statement from the committee. The committee had previously wanted Blinken to appear on Sept. 19. The State Department said earlier this month that Blinken was not available to testify on the dates proposed by the committee, but has proposed "reasonable alternatives."

North Korea tested new tactical ballistic missiles using super-large warheads and modified cruise missiles on Wednesday led by leader Kim Jong Un, who called for stronger conventional weapons and nuclear capabilities, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Wednesday that dismissing Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings about the dangers of Ukraine using Western weapons to attack Russian territory is both provocative and perilous.

"Such a ostentatious desire not to take seriously the statements of the Russian president is an absolutely short-sighted and unprofessional step," Peskov told reporters. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg denied in an interview out on Tuesday that allowing Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to strike deep into Russia would cross country's "red line" despite warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin. "There have been many red lines declared by him [Putin] before, and he has not escalated, meaning also involving Nato allies directly in the conflict," Stoltenberg told The Times newspaper.

The U.S. military has moved about 130 soldiers along with mobile rocket launchers to a desolate island in the Aleutian chain of western Alaska amid a recent increase in Russian military planes and vessels approaching American territory.

Eight Russian military planes and four navy vessels, including two submarines, have come close to Alaska in the past week as Russia and China conducted joint military drills. None of the planes breached U.S. airspace and a Pentagon spokesperson said Tuesday there was no cause for alarm. “It’s not the first time that we’ve seen the Russians and the Chinese flying, you know, in the vicinity, and that’s something that we obviously closely monitor, and it’s also something that we’re prepared to respond to,” Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said at a news conference.

Kiev reportedly worried that low attendance would demonstrate a lack of support for its cause

The Ukrainian government has canceled a planned meeting between Vladimir Zelensky and Latin American leaders out of fear it would turn into a PR disaster, Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday. Very few leaders confirmed that they would be willing to attend such an event, however, the paper wrote. Kiev initially planned to hold the talks on the sidelines of the upcoming UN General Assembly scheduled to convene on September 24. According to Folha, the idea behind the meeting was to demonstrate symbolic support for Kiev’s cause in its ongoing conflict with Moscow.

Relations between Iran and Russia have significantly expanded since the onset of the full-scale military conflict in Ukraine in February 2022.

Iran’s new president has promised to sign a strategic cooperation agreement with Moscow during the BRICS summit in Russia, scheduled to take place in Kazan from October 22 to 24, 2024. This agreement is expected to replace the 10-year cooperation treaty signed in 2001, which has been extended every five years, most recently in 2021. The new Russian-Iranian agreement will officially establish the “comprehensive strategic nature” of the partnership between Moscow and Tehran, although it will not constitute an official military alliance.

Iran will follow up on an attack targeting its ambassador in Lebanon, the Iranian envoy to the United Nations said in a letter on Wednesday, adding that it "reserves its rights under international law to take required measures deemed necessary to respond."

While Iran finances a multi-front war that threatens Israel’s existence, the Biden State Department is sidestepping financial sanctions and increasing trade with the Islamist regime, at a time when Iran’s economy is in dire straits.

The Washington Free Beacon reported on Monday that US trade with Iran jumped 43% last year, reaching more than $81 million. The Free Beacon’s claim was based on an unclassified, non-public State Department report provided to Congress and reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. The article surmised that this was accomplished by “the Biden-Harris administration…bypassing tough American sanctions on Tehran in order to stimulate its flagging economy and provide the hardline regime with a financial lifeline.”

FBI and other agencies say Iranian hackers attempted to engage Biden’s campaign by offering information stolen from former Trump’s campaign, but the Biden campaign did not respond.

Iranian hackers attempted to engage US President Joe Biden’s campaign by offering information stolen from former President Donald Trump’s campaign, The Associated Press reported on Wednesday. According to statements made by the FBI and other federal agencies, the emails were sent without being solicited, with the aim of meddling in the 2024 election. Officials confirmed that none of the recipients responded, meaning the hacked information did not come to light in the final months of the tightly contested election.

Police reportedly found ‘explosives’ in car near former President Donald Trump’s rally site on Long Island ahead of his speech Wednesday evening.

If it is confirmed, it would be the latest shocking security breach and comes just three days after a would-be assassin was arrested after stalking the former president with a rifle as he golfed at his Palm Beach golf club. Sources in the Nassau County Police Department allegedly told journalist James Lalino that the rally site ‘perimeter was breached and a blue barrel was removed.’ In addition, during the K9 sweep they apparently ‘found an explosive device in one of the vehicles.’ The sources allegedly said the driver ended up running into the woods.

Arizona Globe journalist Christy Kelly has reported a troubling development following former President Donald Trump’s rally in Tucson, Arizona, last Thursday.

Kelly noted that “as many as 20 people” were affected by these symptoms, all of whom were seated on the left side of the stage. “Many supporters seated behind Trump onstage went to the ER after the rally with “blurred vision” and “burning” to the eyes. I spoke to several who still have not fully recovered. As many as 20 were affected,” Kelly wrote on X.

Election officials in over 15 U.S. states received suspicious packages and letters that contained white powder.

The United States Postal Service, along with the FBI, are investigating several packages and letters sent to election officials in at least 15 states containing an unknown white powder. The office of Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas shared that CISA alerted her office a day earlier “about envelopes containing an unidentified white powder that were sent to and received by elections offices across the country.” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office reported that it was one of the 15 offices that received the white substance.

This would remove any loopholes in current law that prevents illegal aliens who commit sex crimes or domestic violence from being deported. What kind of a person is even able to vote for these criminals???

With over 1.3 million migrants legally entering the U.S. through parole programs and the CBP One app—programs critics call a ‘shadow immigration system’—ICE is left managing a staggering 8 million cases, with each officer handling 7,000 cases on average, making effective enforcement nearly impossible and leaving America’s immigration system on the brink of collapse.

Kamala Harris, appointed as the administration’s “border czar,” has overseen immigration policies that have opened the floodgates, with over 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela entering the U.S. legally under the controversial parole programs.

It’s time for the American people to understand that the past century has seen a slow regime change, a gradual coup, undermining our Constitution and Constitutional Republic.

What if I told you that the President of the United States doesn’t really run our government? Or that most people in Washington, D.C., don’t really believe in representative democracy? Or that a government of, by, and for the people is just an illusion? Because all of those things are closer to reality than the idea that we are still a republic in which all power flows from the people to their duly elected representatives to create a government that promotes and defends the interests of the American people first and last.

France is facing an alarming internal threat as Islamic figures like Elias d’Imzalène openly incite violence, calling for an Intifada on French soil, challenging the safety of its Jewish citizens and the authority of the state itself.

France faces an escalating internal threat as Islamic and radical left-wing figures incite open violence in its streets. One such individual, Muslim influencer Elias d’Imzalène, has sparked outrage after a public call for an Intifada—a violent uprising—at a pro-Palestinian/Hamas rally organized by the “Urgence Palestine” collective in Paris. This isn’t just about protests; it’s about direct calls to carry out violence in France against both its Jewish citizens and public authorities.

Rebel News journalist David Menzies speaks with protesters in Toronto who are sounding the alarm over Canada's 'Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act'.

Jennifer Brady recently applied for MAID, prompting the clinical lead to advocate on her behalf

As Jennifer Brady climbs into inflatable pants that cover from her toes to her chest, she positions her water bottle on the table beside her and starts pushing buttons on a machine. The device, called a Lympha Press, is designed to move the fluid in her legs. She spends at least five hours a day tied to the machine, unable to do anything else — including caring for her two children, ages nine and 13. She also wears compression garments 24 hours a day. This, combined with the fact she has been fighting the provincial Health Department in court for two years, has pushed the Halifax woman to the brink. "I can't go on living like this," Brady said.

“The US economy is in a good place and our decision today is designed to keep it there...”

50bps cut... uber-dovish Dots... Powell pushed back... stocks end red, dollar and yields end higher. “The US economy is in a good place and our decision today is designed to keep it there,” said Fed Chair Pay Powell during the press conference. So a crisis-level 50bps rate-cut at record highs for stocks and home prices, just two months ahead of the election is warranted because the "economy is in a good place." The next time the Fed meets, voters will have already cast their vote for the next president.

Hedge fund billionaire John Paulson intends to withdraw his investments from the stock market should Kamala Harris win the presidential election.

“If Harris was elected, I would pull my money from the market… because I think the uncertainty regarding the plans they outlined would create a lot of uncertainty in the markets and likely lower markets,” said the Republican donor. “The difference between the Trump administration and Harris is very, very different,” he explains in a Fox Business interview. “The Biden-Harris group wants to change the corporate tax rate from 21 to 28 percent, and the capital gains rate from 20 percent initially to 39 percent, now back to 28 percent.”

Australia and New Zealand are, with the possible exception of Canada, the furthest down the totalitarian rabbit hole of all Western nations.

I have no idea what made these people so docile in the face of brutal government overreach, but I assume it has to have something to do with the relative peace and security on the continent over the years. As if they weren’t put-upon enough, “misinformation” on social media is now defined and banned in Australia’s legal canon…“Misinformation,” per the legislation, includes content “likely to cause or contribute to serious harm,” a term that includes questioning Public Health™ orthodoxy and, of course, vaguely defined “racism,” among other -isms verboten by Social Justice™.

Kuwait is mandating a biometric registration process for citizens and expatriates. Those who fail to register their fingerprints by the set deadlines will face consequences such as suspended government services and frozen bank accounts.

It is claimed that the reasons for enforcing the registration of digital biometrics are to enhance security and address dual nationality issues. However, this initiative aligns with global trends in biometrics and the sharing of our data with selected agencies. It’s no coincidence that at the same time, the United Nations is pushing for a Global Digital Compact to be adopted by 193 countries so it can play a significant role in the global governance of artificial intelligence, the Internet, digital public goods and digital infrastructure.

In the early 1960s, America's military leaders reportedly drafted plans to kill innocent people and commit acts of terrorism in U.S. cities to create public support for a war against Cuba. Code named Operation Northwoods, the plans included the possible assassination of Cuban émigrés.

(LifeSiteNews) — Can human beings determine if other human beings are pretending, acting, or otherwise not being genuine in their actions? If the question is annoying, it’s because the answer is obvious. Some human beings are certainly able to identify acting or pretending by others. But if the FBI, local police, or other government employees enacted a hoax, false flag, or otherwise falsified event, would observers be able to identify acting or pretending?

Artificial intelligence chatbots are everywhere – and they’re able to make difficult jobs much easier for millions of people.

This month, OpenAI showed off its new ChatGPT o1 model, which is capable of “thinking” and “reasoning”. “We’ve developed a new series of AI models designed to spend more time thinking before they respond,” OpenAI explained. “They can reason through complex tasks and solve harder problems than previous models in science, coding, and math.”

“The Blindsight device from Neuralink will enable even those who have lost both eyes and their optic nerve to see,” Musk said in a post.

The following report is by PC Gamer: Elon Musk’s Blindsight brain implant has achieved a major milestone. It’s now being worn by Geordi La Forge. No wait, it’s actually been awarded Breakthrough Device Designation by the FDA. But to celebrate, Musk evoked the famously vision-enhanced Star Trek character in an X post. According to Musk, the Neuralink device is designed not only to restore vision to those who have lost it, but even enable someone blind from birth to see for the first time.

He accused a lesbian social worker of being "transphobic" for referring to his dog as male during a Zoom call. Funded by UK taxpayers, the case ended with Analha receiving compensation. He had previously described his dog as gender fluid and criticized the social worker’s comments as an attack on his personal choices. Source: Daily Mail