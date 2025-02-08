End Times Headline News. February 8 2025

Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance. Trudeau: Trump is serious about wanting to annex Canada. Khamenei rejects US talks. EU Approves Insect-Infused Food. Treasury Adds $2.2T of debt in 2024

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 08, 2025

President Donald J. Trump has revoked the security clearances of his predecessor, Joe Biden, citing his past mishandling of classified documents and failing mind.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information. Therefore, we are immediately revoking Joe Biden’s Security Clearances, and stopping his daily Intelligence Briefings,” the America First leader announced on his Truth Social platform. “He set this precedent in 2021, when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents,” Trump explained.

President Donald Trump said Friday that he is directing Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency to target specific government departments and agencies, with the Pentagon set for a review in the near future.

Musk and DOGE have ignited sharp criticism in recent days after their audits led Trump to take steps toward shuttering the U.S. Agency for International Development. The Trump administration claims the agency spent millions of taxpayers’ dollars on wasteful projects around the globe. Reports indicate Trump plans to house a significantly slimmer international development team within the State Department, with less than 300 of the more than 10,000 USAID employees being kept on by the government. The president did not say during a Friday press conference if he had told Musk there are specific agencies or departments DOGE “cannot touch” but confirmed that an audit of the Pentagon would soon be underway.

The state attorneys general said the level of access given to DOGE is ‘unlawful’ and ‘unacceptable.’

A coalition of 14 state attorneys general said on Thursday that they will file a lawsuit to stop the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive federal payment systems. The coalition said that DOGE, an advisory committee led by tech billionaire Elon Musk, has no authority to access federal government systems—which they said contain Americans’ personal data, state bank account data, and “some of our country’s most sensitive data.” “This level of access for unauthorized individuals is unlawful, unprecedented, and unacceptable,” the coalition said in a statement released by New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin.

The US president has called for the agency to be shut down

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) is riddled with almost unprecedented levels of corruption, and should be shut down, President Donald Trump has said. In one of the first executive orders after his unauguration, Trump suspended all US foreign aid, pending a three-month review, amid a wider push to cut down on government spending. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio subsequently halted a number of projects assigned to USAID, Washington’s main agency for administering funding to political projects abroad.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban has announced plans to disclose foreign funding to organizations that undermine his government

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has declared that he will implement measures ensuring the transparency of aid from the United States to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets critical of his government. Speaking on state radio on Friday, Orban emphasized the need to “eliminate these foreign networks” that meddle in the country’s domestic affairs, referencing US Agency for International Development (USAID) programs. An ally of US President Donald Trump, Orban highlighted the Trump administration’s plan to integrate USAID into the State Department, aligning it with the “America First” policy

A German populist Member of the European Parliament (MEP) has demanded an investigation into the activities and influence of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), questioning if the agency engaged in illegal influence activity.

Alternative for Germany (AfD) MEP Petr Bystron called for an investigation this week, highlighting claims that USAID attempted to influence the 2024 European Elections in several EU member states, accusing the agency of funding disinformation campaigns. “Trump has done fantastic groundwork; now we must also swiftly and comprehensively uncover illegal election interference by foreign powers in Europe,” Bystron said. He also accuses USAID-funded media of allegedly targeting anti-globalist opposition parties and claims it may have attempted to orchestrate regime change globally as well as influence elections.

OREBRO, Sweden, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's right-wing government said on Friday it would seek to tighten gun laws in the wake of the country's deadliest mass shooting at an adult education centre where the attacker appeared to have used several of his own licensed rifles.

Ten people were shot dead at the Campus Risbergska school in Orebro on Tuesday, before the man believed to be the perpetrator - identified by a Reuters source and Swedish media as Rickard Andersson, a 35-year-old Swedish recluse - turned a weapon on himself.

President Donald J. Trump has signed an executive order sanctioning the “egregious actions of the Republic of South Africa.” The South African government has passed legislation allowing it to seize white-owned farms without compensation.

“In shocking disregard of its citizens’ rights, the Republic of South Africa (South Africa) recently enacted Expropriation Act 13 of 2024 (Act), to enable the government of South Africa to seize ethnic minority Afrikaners’ agricultural property without compensation,” the order states.

Karim Khan, who is British, was named on Friday in an annex - not yet made public - to an executive order signed by Trump a day earlier, a senior ICC official and another source claimed.

International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan is the first person to be hit with economic and travel sanctions authorized by US President Donald Trump that target the war crimes tribunal over investigations of US citizens or US allies, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters on Friday. Khan, who is British, was named on Friday in an annex - not yet made public - to an executive order signed by Trump a day earlier, a senior ICC official and another source, both briefed by US government officials, told Reuters. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential matter.

More economic pressure could be applied on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict, Keith Kellogg has said

US President Donald Trump is prepared to intensify sanctions on Russia in order to push for an end to the conflict between Kiev and Moscow, according to his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg. Trump has vowed to negotiate a resolution to the conflict and has reportedly given Kellogg 100 days to hammer out such a settlement. Last month, he warned of new sanctions if Moscow refused an unspecified settlement, but emphasized that he is “not looking to hurt Russia.” In an interview with the New York Post this week, Kellogg said the current sanctions against Russia are “only about a three” on a scale of one to 10 in terms of how painful the economic pressure can be.

Just a few weeks ago, very few in the ‘Mainstream’ or ‘Legacy’ media even believed that real peace negotiations between the two superpowers US and Russia were possible.

But now that the winds of peace are blowing for the world to see after the historic return of President Donald J. Trump to power, this same media that we can maybe call ‘USAID-funded media’ has made a pivot: now they think it’s taking too long! So almost everyday you have bogus reports on the state of negotiations that drown the real bits of information that we do have: negotiations are ongoing at a departmental level, and are accelerating. Today (7), the Kremlin criticized the many inaccurate reports on U.S. plans for ending the Ukraine war, and – in an unusual development – called for ‘patience’.

Prime minister says US president covets northern neighbour’s vast resources as Canadians rally against threat

Donald Trump’s recent fixation on absorbing Canada is “a real thing”, Justin Trudeau has told business leaders, warning that the US president wants access to his northern neighbour’s vast supply of critical minerals. The outgoing prime minister was in Toronto for a hastily called summit of business and labour leaders, seeking to coordinate a response Trump’s looming threat of a 25% tariff on all Canadian imports. Earlier this week, Trump backed away from tariffs that would have devastated Canada’s economy, granting one of his country’s largest trading partners a 30-day reprieve for further negotiations.

Fighting erupts on the Syria-Lebanon border...

For the first time since Assad's ouster in early December, Syrian Army under the new Islamist government of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have entered areas of Hermel, Lebanon, resulting in fierce clashes with Hezbollah fighters. The border breach came amid internecine fighting this week along the border, which Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) reported as involving "artillery shelling and heavy machine gun fire on the town of Jarmash on the city of Hermel’s northern border with Syria."

BEIRUT (AP) — A newly appointed U.S. envoy said Friday that she hoped Lebanese authorities were committed to making sure that the Hezbollah militant group isn’t a part of the new government in any form. Morgan Ortagus, a former U.S. State Department spokesperson and U.S. Navy Reserve officer, recently assumed the role of deputy special envoy for Middle East peace in President Donald Trump’s administration, replacing Amos Hochstein, who helped broker the ceasefire that ended the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah.

US president tells reporters: ‘Basically, the United States would view it as a real estate transaction. We’re not talking about boots on the ground or anything’

US President Donald Trump said Friday that he was not in a hurry to implement his plan to take over and redevelop Gaza while relocating Palestinians to other countries. “We’re in no rush on it,” Trump told reporters at the White House. After repeatedly floating the idea that Egypt and Jordan take in some Gazan refugees while the Strip was being rebuilt — a notion rejected by Cairo and Amman — Trump earlier this week suggested that “the US will take over the Gaza Strip,” while the enclave’s residents should be resettled in other countries.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will monitor the fifth round of hostage releases from Washington DC on Saturday as he meets with US officials, the Prime Minister's Office stated on Friday.

Netanyahu will receive continuous updates from the Coordinator for the Hostages and Missing Persons, Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch, while in the US capital. He will meet with US House Speaker Mike Johnson and US Commerce Secretary Jeremy Pelter, as well as Jewish students.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei firmly rejected the idea of negotiations with the United States on Friday, appearing to pour cold water on optimism by US President Donald Trump and his own government for a nuclear deal.

Trump on Tuesday reinstated the so-called maximum pressure policy on Iran from his first term but said he preferred a deal. Relative moderate President Masoud Pezeshkian has publicly expressed openness to US talks. “Negotiating with such a government should not be done; it is neither wise, intelligent nor honorable,” the the 85-year-old veteran theocrat who has the ultimate say over Iranian policy told a group of air force personnel in Tehran.

The Trump administration's "maximum pressure" policy on Iran will remain in place unless the Islamic Republic reaches a deal with the United States, the State Department told Iran International on Friday.

"President Trump has been clear that the United States is committed to preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and expressed his willingness to discuss a deal with Iran," a State Department spokesperson told Iran International. "If the Iranian regime does not want a deal, the President is clear, Iran will remain under the restored maximum pressure campaign," the spokesperson added.

President Trump has named veterinarian Dr. Gerald Parker ("One Health expert") to be the Director of the Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 8

Doctors are wondering why the new strain of bird flu is so mild.

Sheila Gunn Reid discusses how the CBC recently ran a state-approved guide on how to explain Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID) to kids.

LIONESS OF JUDAH MINISTRY

FEB 8

Brussels, Belgium – In a controversial move, the European Union has approved Regulation (EU) 2025/89, allowing the use of insects as ingredients in common food products such as bread, pastries, cheese, jam, and pasta. The regulation, signed into law by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, permits the use of UV-treated yellow mealworm powder in food production across the bloc.

Mealworms in Everyday Foods. The regulation allows companies to market powder derived from the larvae of the Tenebrio molitor, commonly known as the yellow mealworm. Under the new law, up to 4 grams of mealworms per 100 grams of bread and 3.5 grams per 100 grams of pastries are now legally permitted.

The Government debt binge has slowed in the latest month, adding only $2B in new debt for January.

The government still issued over $2.2T in new debt for all of 2024. This is not a record and was down YoY but it’s still an incredibly large number…The chart below shows both the maturity of the debt and average interest rate. The interest rate has flattened in recent months, but the average years to maturity has dropped. This happened because of the massive issuance of short-term debt from the government which can be seen in figure 1 above.

It was early spring in the year 1171 AD when Byzantine Emperor Manuel I Komnenos decided to go to war against his much smaller ally– Venice. And the historical record shows that it was a really bad idea.

The Byzantine Empire was still a vast and powerful state by the late 12th century. But it was becoming obvious to anyone paying attention that they were in serious decline. The Byzantine treasury was almost always empty. Imperial debt was piling up left and right. Byzantine borders were constantly being invaded by Muslim hordes. And the imperial coin– the gold solidus– was beginning to fall out of favor as the dominant currency for international trade.

Wireless radiation could be used to surveil people without their knowledge or consent, even if they aren’t wearing a “smart” device or holding a cellphone, according to the authors of a new study.

Wireless radiation could be used to surveil people without their knowledge or consent, even if they aren’t wearing a “smart” device or holding a cellphone, according to the authors of a new study. The study authors — engineering faculty members with the Institute for Systems and Computer Engineering, Technology and Science at the University of Porto, Portugal — posted their report Jan. 24 on the Cornell University open-access research website, arXiv. The study showcases hardware the authors designed that leveraged ambient wireless radiofrequency (RF) radiation to detect and render a visual image of human activity — such as waving a hand or a person’s breathing rate — with over 90% accuracy.

The UK government's extremism is a global threat to privacy, a new report shows.

Imagine waking up one morning to find out your government has demanded the master key to every digital iPhone lock on Earth — without telling anyone. That’s exactly what British security officials have tried to pull off, secretly ordering Apple to build a backdoor into iCloud that would allow them to decrypt any user’s data, anywhere in the world. Yes, not just suspected criminals, not just UK citizens — everyone. And they don’t even want Apple to talk about it. This breathtakingly authoritarian stunt, first reported by The Washington Post, is one of the most aggressive attempts to dismantle digital privacy ever attempted by a so-called Western democracy. It’s the kind of thing you’d expect from regimes that plaster their leader’s face on every street corner, not from a country that still pretends to believe in civil liberties.

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., was on fire Thursday as she claimed that more than $10 million in taxpayers’ money was used to create “transgender mice, rats, and monkeys,” in what she called were “DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) grants” for the said experiments.

In her opening statement during Thursday’s oversight hearing, Mace cited a December analysis by “bipartisan government watchdog” White Coat Waste (WCW) that alleged more than $10 million in “taxpayer-funded grants” were being “wasted” to create transgender animals in university laboratories. Mace blasted the alleged “DEI grants” that were used to fund “painful and deadly” experiments on animals, “forcing” the animals to undergo invasive surgeries and hormone therapies in university labs across the country.

A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) Regional Rail train traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington, Delaware, caught fire around 6 p.m. near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Delaware County. Approximately 350 passengers were evacuated.

According to SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch, the fire originated beneath the train and subsequently engulfed the first car. “Very quick action by our crews helped allow this to be a safe outcome,” Busch stated. He noted that the exact starting point of the fire is still under investigation. Passengers reported noticing smoke several minutes after departing from Philadelphia.

A regional airline flight that vanished in the vast, rugged wilderness of Alaska on Thursday has been tragically located, with the U.S. Coast Guard confirming on Friday that all 10 individuals aboard have perished.

The small commuter aircraft, a Cessna operated by Bering Air, was discovered approximately 34 miles southeast of Nome, nestled within the stark, icy landscape. U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmers managed to identify three bodies inside the mangled wreck of the plane, while authorities believe the remaining seven victims are still trapped within the debris, a grim reality that is currently inaccessible, according to Lt. Commander Mike Salerno of the Coast Guard.

A small aircraft tragedy unfolded in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday morning, as local authorities confirmed the crash of a King Air F90 light plane.

The incident resulted in the unfortunate deaths of both the pilot and co-pilot, as stated by the São Paulo state military police to Newsweek. Additionally, two bystanders on the street were injured due to falling debris. The plane was reportedly executing an emergency landing when it went down in the Barra Funda neighborhood, located on the west side of the city, not far from the bustling downtown area.

Oil Lamp with Jewish Symbols

A 1,700-year-old ceramic oil lamp, decorated with distinct Jewish Temple symbols including a unique menorah, has been uncovered in Jerusalem, announced the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) last month. The rare lamp, dated to the late Roman period, was discovered in remarkable condition during an archaeological excavation on the Mount of Olives, a ridge just east of Jerusalem’s Old City. Visible soot marks on the spout confirm that it was used as a light source. This is an exceptional find given the scarcity of evidence for Jewish settlement in Jerusalem at this period in time, since the Jewish people had been evicted from the city as a result of the Bar Kokhba revolt in AD 135.