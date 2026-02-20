Seemorerocks

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
1h

👽 is Neil A(rm~strong) backwards.

🍿🍿🍿

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robin Westenra · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture