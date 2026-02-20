End Times Headline News February 20 2026

Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s tariffs. Trump Orders Release of All UFO & Alien Files. NM AG Reopens Probe Into Epstein’s Zorro Ranch. Trump Sets 10-Day Ultimatum for Iran

Feb 21, 2026

The Supreme Court handed President Donald Trump a major loss on Friday, striking down his sweeping “Liberation Day” tariffs as unlawfully implemented.

The high court ruled 6-3 that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorize the president to impose tariffs. The ruling marks a significant setback for the president’s signature economic agenda item and is a rare rebuke for Trump from the justices after a series of wins at the high court over the last year. Chief Justice John Roberts authored the majority opinion, finding that the law Trump cited to impose his “Liberation Day” tariffs on most countries and on Canada, Mexico, and China over the fentanyl crisis does not confer the sweeping power he claims it does.

The Supreme Court has struck down President Trump’s boldest efforts to secure our borders and rebuild the American middle class.

Led by Chief Justice John Roberts, who once again sided with the liberal wing and a handful of “major questions” obsessives, the Court ruled that the President does NOT have the authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs on foreign nations that are flooding our streets with drugs and hollowing out our factories. Three lone voices of sanity, Justices Kavanaugh, Thomas, and Alito, issued a blistering dissent, warning that this decision creates a “mess” of biblical proportions for the U.S. Treasury and leaves our national security vulnerable to foreign threats.

“Based on the tremendous interest shown...”

President Trump has just issued a statement via his social media feed that he will order the release of any and all files related to UFOs and aliens...“Based on the tremendous interest shown, I will be directing the Secretary of War, and other relevant Departments and Agencies, to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs), and any and all other information connected to these highly complex, but extremely interesting and important, matters. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez on Thursday ordered the reopening of a criminal investigation into alleged illegal activity at the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s Zorro Ranch.

Torrez said in a news release that the decision stems from information reviewed in the documents released by the Department of Justice and that previously sealed FBI files “warrant further examination.” “Special agents and prosecutors at the New Mexico Department of Justice will be seeking immediate access to the complete, unredacted federal case file and intend to work collaboratively with our law enforcement partners as well as the Epstein Truth Commission recently established by the New Mexico Legislature,” the release said.

The House Oversight Committee released a five-hour deposition today of L Brands co-founder, Leslie Wexner.

The Victoria’s Secret billionaire was allegedly one of Jeffrey Epstein’s closest associates, as the late sex-trafficker was tasked with managing large sums of money and was granted power of attorney over Wexner’s fortune. Rep. Robert Garcia claims that “approximately…a billion dollars” was either given to or provided in stocks to Epstein by Wexner. Additionally, Wexner transferred a $56-77 million dollar home in Manhattan, the Herbert N. Straus House, to Epstein. During the deposition released by the House Oversight GOP account on X, a question was asked of Wexner regarding Epstein having other clients in addition to him.

On Thursday, a federal judge in California overturned a previous immigration court ruling that supported the Trump administration’s illegal immigrant detention policies.

U.S. District Court Judge Sunshine Sykes, a Joe Biden appointee, criticized the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for their characterization of detainees as the “worst of the worst.” “‘Worst of the worst’ is an inaccurate description of most of those affected by DHS and ICE’s operations,” Judge Sykes ruled. She argued that the administration’s language was designed to justify the scale of its actions against illegal immigrants.

The White House has begun circulating draft legislative language to ban institutional investors such as Blackstone from purchasing single-family homes, which it hopes Congress will include in a larger bipartisan housing bill.

The Washington Examiner obtained a draft of the text on Thursday evening. The effort to share legislative text on Capitol Hill shows that the White House is serious about cutting off big firms from buying up single-family homes, despite concerns among many in the industry and free-market economists that doing so would reduce access to housing. The proposal, in which the Trump administration could try to have included in either the bipartisan bill in the Senate, the Road to Housing Act, or the House’s Housing for the 21st Century Act, is fairly straightforward. It defines a “large institutional investor” as any investment fund, corporation, or entity that controls over 100 single-family homes.

New York City’s new Democratic Socialist (communist) Mayor Zohran Mamdani is having trouble finding the means to fund his radical left-wing agenda so he is now going to an old favorite for Democrats – defunding the police.

Apparently, Democrats have still not learned their painful lesson in this exercise in stupidity. To make matters worse, it has now been reported that Mamdani needs so much money because he is creating all kinds of new diversity positions in his cabinet, another lesson the left has not yet learned…Mamdani proposes cutting NYPD budget, canceling 5K new officer hires. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is looking to get the Big Apple on a tighter budget, and seems to see cuts to the New York Police Department (NYPD) as a way of getting the city back on track.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani is already short of funds for his socialist dream for New York City. Like a true communist, his plan is to increase taxes on homeowners while raiding retirement and healthcare funds.

Ironically, communists are supposed to support the working man, but in reality, they support the non-working man who needs more money from the working man to keep from having to work. On February 17, 2026, Mayor Mamdani presented his first preliminary budget and framed the city’s finances as a choice between two paths. He delivered an ultimatum to Governor Kathy Hochul and the state legislature: approve higher taxes on the wealthy or he would use the limited tools under his direct control to close a projected $5.4 billion shortfall.

Far-left Rep. Ilhan Omar has indicated that growing numbers of Democrats are ready to abolish the Department of Homeland Security if or when they return to power.

Speaking at a town hall meeting on Thursday, Omar said that while most Democrats were resistant to the idea when she arrived in Congress in 2019, the policies of the Trump administration are changing their minds. “What I will say is that there is an easier conversation happening today than six, seven years ago when I got to Congress, about what we need to do with ICE, which is to abolish it,” Omar told her audience. “There is a lot of conversation about what the dismantlement of the Department of Homeland Security should look like.”

A memo dated February 18, 2026, from US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow and Acting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Todd Lyons signals an expansion of ICE’s ability to detain refugees who have not yet adjusted to lawful permanent resident status (ie. obtained a Green Card) after a year.

The directive was submitted by government lawyers in a federal court filing on Wednesday. Under prior policy, failure to obtain a green card after one year was not grounds for detention or removal. Refugees in this situation were typically released within 48 hours if arrested, or DHS had to initiate full removal proceedings. The new guidance rescinds that approach.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that the United States has not asked Tehran to permanently stop uranium enrichment, pushing back on reports that Washington was demanding zero enrichment.

Speaking on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, Araghchi said recent talks in Geneva had been constructive and that both sides had agreed on guiding principles for a possible deal. “The US side has not asked for zero enrichment,” he said, adding that Iran had not offered to suspend enrichment either. “What we are now talking about is how to make sure that Iran’s nuclear program, including enrichment, is peaceful and would remain peaceful forever,” he said. Araghchi said there was “no military solution” to Iran’s nuclear program and that the only path forward was diplomacy, adding that Iran was prepared for both negotiation and war.

US president urges Iranians to reach a ‘meaningful’ deal, stresses Tehran can’t have nuclear weapons; Israel said on alert for Iranian preemptive attack

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Thursday that it must reach a deal over its nuclear program or “bad things” will happen, and appeared to set a 10-15 day deadline before the US might take action. Amid a massive US military buildup in the Middle East that has fueled fears of a wider war, Trump said negotiations with Iran were going well but insisted Tehran has to reach a “meaningful” agreement. Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, at first over a deadly crackdown on anti-regime protesters last month that killed thousands, then more recently over its nuclear program. But he has refrained from setting a hard deadline for taking action

Open source monitors as well as US and Middle East media have confirmed that the USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier, has entered the Mediterranean Sea, having sailed passed the Strait of Gibraltar on Friday.

This is the second carrier strike group expected to soon operate directly in the CENTCOM area of responsibility, amid the massive military build-up and pressure campaign against Iran. It was sent from the Caribbean earlier this month, extending its planned deployment.

US military planning on Iran has reached an advanced stage with options, including targeting individuals as part of an attack and even pursuing regime change in Tehran, if ordered by President Donald Trump, two US officials tell Reuters.

The military options are the latest signs that the United States is preparing for a serious conflict with Iran should diplomatic efforts fail. Reuters first reported last week that the US military is preparing for a sustained, weeks-long operation against Iran that could include striking Iranian security facilities as well as nuclear infrastructure. The latest revelations suggest more granular, ambitious planning ahead of a decision by Trump, who has in recent days publicly floated the idea of regime change in the Islamic Republic.

According to the Washington Post, flight-tracking data show that tanker planes, fighter jets, and other US military aircraft have been repositioned in recent days, including advanced F-35s.

Amid rising tensions and rumors of an imminent strike, the US has gathered a dozen military ships in Middle Eastern waters and may be preparing for a bloody, extended confrontation with the Iranian regime. Flight-tracking data shows that tanker planes, fighter jets, and other US military aircraft have been repositioned in recent days, including advanced F-35s, which can evade radar detection. The current US arsenal in the area includes two destroyers in the Mediterranean Sea, one in the Red Sea, four in the Persian Gulf, and an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by four destroyers in the Arabian Sea. Another carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, also arrived in the Mediterranean Sea on Friday, accompanied by warships.

Islamic Republic disappointed over Hezbollah’s failure to participate in 12-day war last year

Iran is pressuring Hezbollah to enter into any future conflict with Israel, according to a Ynet News report. The report said Israeli officials believe the Islamic Republic is urging Hezbollah – its most powerful proxy – to be prepared to join coordinated action against Israel should war break out between the two countries, amid escalating regional tensions. Ynet did not cite specific sources for its claim but said Israel’s security agencies are closely monitoring developments and have “delivered very clear warnings to Hezbollah that if it chooses to intervene, the blow this time will be extremely painful.”

Three engineers formerly employed by Google have been charged with transferring confidential information to Iran, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced today.

The indictment includes counts of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft from Google and other leading technology companies, theft and attempted theft of trade secrets and obstruction of justice.

Indonesia, Morocco, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Albania agree to contribute to Gaza security force; Top official: Project hinges on disarmament of Hamas, which will soon be presented with proposal

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced pledges of some $17 billion for emergency relief and the reconstruction of Gaza, at the inaugural meeting in Washington of his Board of Peace. The number was larger than previewed, with Trump revealing during the event’s opening remarks that $10 billion would come from the US alone and that Middle Eastern countries and others would tack on an additional $7 billion. Large sums have been pledged by countries to rebuild the Gaza Strip after previous wars, though, and much of it was never actually delivered.

Terror group seeks to be part of postwar government and police, IDF tells PM; inside source says US-backed technocrat panel ‘may have key to the car, but it’s a Hamas car’

Hamas is cementing its hold over Gaza by placing loyalists in key government roles, collecting taxes and paying salaries, according to an Israeli military assessment seen by Reuters and sources in the Palestinian enclave. Hamas’s continuing influence over key Gaza power structures has fueled widespread skepticism about the prospects of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan, which requires the terror group to give up its weapons in exchange for an Israeli military withdrawal from the territory. Trump’s international Board of Peace, which is meant to supervise Gaza’s transitional governance, is holding its inaugural meeting in Washington on Thursday.

The Trump administration has drafted plans for a new military base inside the Gaza Strip, the Guardian reported Thursday.

The report cites contracting records for the US-backed Board of Peace that call for the construction of a large facility inside Gaza to house thousands of international peacekeepers deployed to the Strip as part of the administration’s Gaza peace plan. According to the contracts, the base will cover more than 350 acres and house some 5,000 personnel attached to the International Stabilization Force. The plan calls for the base to be built in stages, establishing a military outpost 1.4 kilometers (0.87 miles) by 1.1 kilometers (0.68 miles), surrounded by 26 trailer-mounted armored watchtowers and equipped with a small shooting range, a network of bunkers, and an armory. The outpost will be ringed with barbed wire for added protection.

Ben Gvir ascends Temple Mount before Friday prayers, says officers will ‘thrash’ anyone who disturbs the peace in Jerusalem; despite tensions, prayers pass without incident

Some 80,000 Muslim worshipers — including several thousand Palestinians from the West Bank — gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem for the first Friday noon prayer of Ramadan, which passed peacefully, under heavy security. Each year, the Islamic holy month, which began Wednesday this week, sees Muslims from Israel and the West Bank throng the narrow streets of Jerusalem’s Old City, where thousands of police officers were deployed amid fears of unrest at the holy site that has frequently been a flashpoint for violence. Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir toured the site ahead of prayers, warning that anyone who tried to disturb the peace would be “thrashed.”

Deal could be worth billions and give US nuclear industry an edge, congressional document says, but analysts fear Riyadh could use infrastructure for nuclear arms program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia could have some form of uranium enrichment within the kingdom under a proposed nuclear deal with the United States, congressional documents and an arms control group suggest, raising proliferation concerns as an atomic standoff between Iran and America continues. US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden both tried to reach a nuclear deal with the kingdom to share American technology. Nonproliferation experts warn that any spinning centrifuges within Saudi Arabia could open the door to a possible weapons program for the kingdom, something its assertive crown prince has suggested he could pursue if Tehran obtains a nuclear weapon.

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Some U.S. troops are leaving Syria as part of a “deliberate and conditions-based transition,” a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal reported the U.S. was withdrawing all of its roughly 1,000 troops from Syria. “U.S. forces remain poised to respond to any ISIS threats that arise in the region as we support partner-led efforts to prevent the terrorist network’s resurgence,” the senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. “However U.S. presence at scale is no longer required in Syria given the Syrian government’s willingness to take primary responsibility for combating the terrorist threat within its borders,” the official added.

CENTCOM helicopters and diplomatic efforts moved detainees to facility near Baghdad as Syrian chaos threatened jailbreak

EXCLUSIVE: This was the kind of prison break officials say could have changed the region, and perhaps even the world, overnight. Nearly 6,000 ISIS detainees, described by a senior U.S. intelligence official as “the worst of the worst,” were being held in northern Syria as clashes and instability threatened the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, the guards responsible for keeping the militants locked away and preventing a feared ISIS resurgence. U.S. officials believed that if the prisons collapsed in the chaos, the consequences would have been immediate. “If these 6,000 or so got out and returned to the battlefield, that would basically be the instant reconstitution of ISIS,” the senior intelligence official told Fox News Digital.

In yet another reckless move by the far-left Liberal government, Canada is now throwing open the doors of its military to foreign nationals, offering them a fast-track path to permanent residency.

Under Prime Minister Mark Carney’s regime, skilled immigrants from around the world can now snag jobs in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) as doctors, nurses, or even pilots, and get expedited immigration status in return…Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced this disastrous policy on Wednesday, touting it as a way to “attract highly skilled foreign military applicants” and “strengthen our armed forces.” “Finally, we are creating a new category for skilled military recruits to attract highly skilled foreign military applicants. Eligible recruits with a job offer from the Canadian Armed Forces, including doctors, nurses, and pilots, can be invited to apply for permanent residence…”

Tens of thousands of refugee claimants were allegedly approved in Canada since 2019, sight unseen, without any in-person hearing. This was first detailed and reported by James Yousif, a former IRB member, in the C.D. Howe Institute. Investigative journalist and founder of The Bureau, Sam Cooper, joins me to discuss the details of this incredible fraud.

Ezra discusses how Mark Carney is attempting to lead a massive new ‘anti-Trump’ economic alliance with the European Union and Indo-Pacific countries.

Feb 18

President Yoon Suk Yeol was removed from office by the pro-Chinese opposition.

The Special Prosecution had sought the death penalty. The court instead imposed life imprisonment, describing the case as a “serious destruction of constitutional order.” The scale of the punishment is historic. However, what deeply concerns many citizens is not only the severity of the sentences, but the legal reasoning behind them. The court effectively recognized investigative authority for the Corruption Investigation Office (CIO) in an insurrection case, despite the lack of a clear constitutional basis granting the CIO jurisdiction over such charges.

...an “unusual“ number of US jets in the air...

US and Chinese fighter jets engaged in a brief aerial standoff over waters near the Korean Peninsula this week, according to South Korean media, in a rare and dangerous incident that underscores ongoing simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing. Yonhap, citing military sources, reported that China scrambled aircraft on Wednesday after roughly 10 US jets took off from an American airbase in South Korea for planned drills. The US had reportedly filed its flight plan in advance. F-16 fighters assigned to US Forces Korea (USFK) launched from Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, about 60 kilometers south of Seoul, and flew near the overlapping air defense identification zones (ADIZ) of South Korea and China. The US aircraft did not enter China’s ADIZ, according to the report, but alarm bells still went off for the Chinese PLA military.

The U.S. Department of Commerce has decided to allow American data centers to buy Chinese equipment, thereby permitting Beijing to steal as much as it wants and perhaps remotely control or take down these critical facilities.

Moreover, Commerce recently has not implemented a number of other obviously needed restrictions on Chinese technology and Chinese companies. The Trump administration’s effort to protect American infrastructure from China has collapsed. It now appears Beijing has a veto on American tech policy. On February 12th, Reuters reported the Trump administration “has shelved a number of key tech security measures aimed at Beijing.” The Commerce Department, in addition to not barring Chinese equipment from data centers, has decided not to impose a ban on the U.S. operations of Chinese state-owned China Telecom.

The moment Charles dreaded has arrived.

Charles III waited 70 years to become King. He grew up outshined by his formidable mother Queen Elizabeth II, and progressively, also, under the shadow of the growing, relentless scandals involving his young brother Andrew. After the wait was over, and Charles finally rose to the throne, a considerable amount of his time was dedicated to managing the lifetime of alleged criminal behavior from Andrew, and keeping it from destroying the Monarchy. So far, Charles has been able to do that, but not without a hefty cost – financial and emotional. Today (19), this cost rose to the max, as the King had to release a statement about his brother’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, saying ‘the law must take its course’.

Tensions are rising over the future of the Chagos Islands after a court intervention disrupted the UK government’s proposed deal to transfer sovereignty to Mauritius.

The debate intensified following reports that former US President Donald Trump withdrew support for the agreement amid disagreements over the potential use of RAF bases in the UK and Diego Garcia in any future military action involving Iran.

The London mayor previously said there was “no indication” of the type of grooming gangs seen in northern towns

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is facing renewed criticism after a major BBC investigation found that vulnerable girls as young as 14 are being lured into forced sex by gangs operating across the capital. The investigation, based on weeks of reporting and interviews with dozens of people, including five survivors of gang-based violence, concluded that exploitation by organised groups is rife in parts of London. Some victims told the BBC they were raped by multiple men as “payment” for unpaid drug debts run up by gangs that controlled them. Others said they had been groomed solely for sex. The investigation also found that girls were often drawn into criminal activity such as drug dealing, weapons trading, and phone theft before being sexually exploited.

The North African suspect reportedly had a criminal record for drug offenses, but remained in Italy

A woman believed to be a 44-year-old German national has been found decapitated in a park in Scandicci, near Florence, and Italian authorities have arrested a North African migrant in connection with the gruesome murder. The victim’s body was discovered late Wednesday morning in the former site of the National Research Council. The remains were located near an abandoned building, just 100 meters from the local high school, that had been walled up to prevent unauthorized access, but which was reportedly being used by squatters.

This is the ultimate betrayal from the president who ran under the banner of ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Feb 20

Feb 20

Feb 19

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 125 points, or 0.3%, as of 12:30 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Many on Wall Street were likely expecting such a ruling from the Supreme Court, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economic strategist at Annex Wealth Management. That likely led to the relatively muted reactions across financial markets, and trading remained tentative as investors tried to suss out the long-term effects. Treasury yields edged only a bit higher in the bond market, for example. If investors thought the tariff ruling would improve inflation significantly, it could have sent yields lower. On the other hand, if investors were worried about the U.S. government’s debt rising faster in the future because of the loss of revenue from tariffs, long-term yields could have jumped. For now, at least, yields broadly held relatively steady.

(Bloomberg) -- The status of tariff refunds for companies was left unresolved by Friday’s Supreme Court decision, kicking off what could be a prolonged battle for importers and retailers to try to recoup as much as $170 billion in tariffs they’ve already paid to the US government.

The top court ruled Friday that President Donald Trump didn’t have legal authority to impose the duties under an emergency law. Among the major questions left unanswered for US importers are the prospects and the process for recouping the money the government collected over the past year under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. The vote was 6-3 against the Trump administration, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh writing in dissent.

The US economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the fourth quarter of 2025.

New data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis published on Friday showed the economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.4% in the final three months of 2025. Economists had expected GDP to grow at an annualized rate of 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Friday’s report was scheduled for release on Jan. 29, but data collection was delayed by the government shutdown that covered all of October and parts of November. The shutdown also weighed on economic growth.

Zuckerberg spent five hours defending Instagram’s design choices, and walked out having handed legislators and regulators their preferred blueprint for a national digital ID system.

Mark Zuckerberg spent more than five hours on the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, testifying before a jury for the first time about claims that Meta deliberately designed Instagram to addict children. The headline from most coverage was the spectacle: an annotated paper trail of internal emails, a 35-foot collage of the plaintiff’s Instagram posts unspooled across the courtroom, a CEO growing visibly agitated under cross-examination. The more important story is what Wednesday’s proceedings are being used to build. The trial is framed as a child safety case. What it is actually doing, especially through Zuckerberg’s own testimony, is laying the political and legal groundwork for mandatory identity verification across the internet.

Brussels is pursuing Chat Control to surveil private communications while its own enforcers retreat deeper into encrypted, self-destructing ones.

A senior European Union official responsible for enforcing online speech rules is objecting to what he describes as intimidation by Washington, even as his own agency advances policies that expand state involvement in digital expression and private communications. Speaking Monday at the University of Amsterdam, Prabhat Agarwal, who leads enforcement of the Digital Services Act at the European Commission, urged regulators and civil society groups not to retreat under pressure from the United States. His remarks followed the February 3 release of a report by the US House Judiciary Committee that included the names and email addresses of staff involved in enforcing and promoting Europe’s censorship laws.

Sixteen state attorneys general sent a letter to YouTube executives demanding answers on YouTube’s censorship of conservative content.

Led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the letter demands answers over how YouTube moderates content on its platform, and why the platform has removed and censored conservative content. The letter is addressed to Kent Walker, Chief Legal Officer of Alphabet; Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet; and Neal Mohan, CEO of YouTube. YouTube is owned by Alphabet Inc. “We have received concerns about continued suppression of conservative voices, including voices whose YouTube channels were negatively affected by YouTube’s COVID-19 and election fraud policies that are no longer in effect,” the letter states.

A Caltech genius has been gunned down on his porch in Southern California.

Carl Grillmair was found dead outside his home in the unincorporated community of Llano, 75 miles north of LA, on Monday. The 67-year-old astrophysicist, who was an expert on distant planets, died from a fatal gunshot wound to the torso, the LA County Medical Examiner said. Cops arrested Freddy Snyder, 29, on Wednesday and charged him with murder. He was also charged over a nearby carjacking and first-degree burglary over a Dec. 28 incident. His bail has been set at $2 million. It is unclear if there were any links between the suspect and Grillmair.

New York City streets recently reverberated with the Islamic call to prayer, known as the adhan, as residents reported hearing the broadcasts in multiple neighborhoods up to five times daily.

According to a WorldNetDaily report, videos and social-media posts from Manhattan and other boroughs captured the broadcast emanating at early hours of the morning and throughout the day. The report, published February 17, 2026, noted the phenomenon began shortly after Zohran Mamdani, a Muslim, took office as New York’s mayor. Some clips shared online show the call echoing through areas such as Astoria, Brooklyn, and Manhattan, prompting expressions of surprise from local residents. The adhan — a recitation traditionally performed to signal the five daily prayer times in Islam — has been broadcast from mosque loudspeakers in various Muslim-majority communities for decades.

A wave of school districts across the United States have canceled or are reconsidering their annual school picture days following online claims linking the widely used photography company Lifetouch to newly released files connected to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The cancellations and contract reviews come after social media posts spread rapidly suggesting an indirect association between the company and Epstein, prompting parental concern and administrative responses. The uproar followed the release of millions of pages of government documents related to the federal investigation into Epstein, which have included the name of billionaire investor Leon Black—former chief executive of private equity firm Apollo Global Management—among those mentioned in the materials.

China’s latest robotic spectacle isn’t just entertainment

China has rolled out a fleet of weapon welding humanoid robots capable of executing precise kung fu moves, parkour flips, and even breakdancing routines, all broadcast live on state TV during the Lunar New Year’s Eve gala. This display, featuring about two dozen bots from companies like Unitree Robotics, Galbot, Noetix, and MagicLab, blended traditional martial arts with cutting-edge tech, complete with nunchucks and swords brandished in synchronized sequences. Footage from Chinese State TV shows the silver-and-red clad robots striking poses, twirling weapons, and leaping in unison on a lavish stage, their movements eerily fluid and coordinated with young kung fu artists in yellow outfits.

A striking report from the Daily Mail recently highlighted a series of unusual, sharp spikes in Earth’s natural electromagnetic rhythm — often described in science and New Age circles as the planet’s “heartbeat” — coupled with claims that these anomalies are affecting human cognition, perception, and even brain activity.

This “heartbeat” is widely associated with what scientists call the Schumann resonances — extremely low-frequency electromagnetic waves that naturally occur in the cavity between the Earth’s surface and the ionosphere. The fundamental Schumann frequency sits around 7.83 Hz, and intriguingly overlaps with the alpha-wave range of human brain activity, a coincidence that has fueled speculation about subtle biological connections. According to the circulation of chart data online, monitors tracking these resonances recently recorded an exceptionally large spike, one that cut vertically through spectral plots in a way believers characterize as an unprecedented “anomaly” in the Earth’s electromagnetic signature.

The ground shook in Iran on the first day of Ramadan — and it shook in a place that every Jew on earth knows by name.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the Iranian province of Khuzestan on Thursday, hitting a region that sits atop one of the most prophetically charged pieces of real estate on the planet: ancient Shushan — the city of Esther, the city of Mordecai, the city where the Jewish people once came within a decree’s breadth of annihilation — and where God turned the tables on their would-be destroyers. That was 2,500 years ago. Purim is in ten days.

Is Zorro Ranch in New Mexico worse than Epstein Island? It sure is shaping up that way.