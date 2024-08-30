I feel the need to take a little time off, so here are the headlines c/o Lioness of Judah

Friendly Fire Fiasco. China Is Rethinking Russian Pipeline Plans. Sullivan-Xi Meeting Won’t Improve Relations. IDF will remain in Philadelphi corridor. US migrant crisis is ramping up. Plastics SCAM.

It appears that the US-made F-16 fighter jet, which was handed over to Ukraine earlier this year, was downed by a Ukrainian Patriot air defense system in a friendly fire incident, Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya said cited by TASS.

"According to my information, the F-16 of the Ukrainian pilot Alexey ‘Moonfish’ Mes was shot down by the Patriot anti-aircraft missile system due to a lack of coordination between the [military] units," she wrote on Telegram. The lawmaker criticized the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces for falsely describing the incident as "a crash." "The culture of lies in the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as in other higher military headquarters, leads to the fact that the system of managing military decisions does not improve on the basis of truthful, consistently collected analytics, but deteriorates and even collapses, as is happening in the other directions," she wrote.

Pyotr Poroshenko has delivered donated supplies to troops near Pokrovsk

Kiev should urgently reinforce the frontline in the Donbass, which lacks both fortifications and supplies, former Ukrainian president Pyotr Poroshenko has said. Poroshenko, who was president from June 2014 to May 2019, visited the town of Pokrovsk on Thursday with a shipment of drones for Ukrainian army units stationed there. “Of course, Kursk is very important. Of course, other directions are very important. But I can say that the fate of these months is being decided in Pokrovsk today,” Poroshenko said. “And everything depends on whether our military will be supplied or not.”

$1.5 billion in interest earned from immobilized funds are being used to aid Kiev, the bloc’s foreign-policy chief has announced

The EU has made its first transfer of interest earned on Russia’s frozen central bank assets to Ukraine and other states aiding Kiev, the bloc’s chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, announced on Thursday. A total of €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) was transferred, he said. Speaking to reporters ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers, Borrell called the development “good news” and said that the funds would be used for Kiev’s military needs and to finance Ukrainian industry. “We have started using the revenues from windfall profits from frozen Russian assets. [They] have already been sent to Ukraine and sent to the member states who will provide with this money more military equipment to Ukraine,” Borrell stated. He stressed that the frozen assets have allowed the EU to change “the financial logic” of aid, making it possible to “give money directly to Ukraine.”

General Pavel Popov is under investigation for allegedly grifting off a state-owned military exhibition in Moscow Region

Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Popov has been taken into custody and is under investigation for allegedly leveraging his post for personal benefit, the Russian Investigative Committee announced on Thursday. The accusations center on Popov’s activities between 2021 and 2024 and the role he played in developing the massive military-themed Patriot Park outside the Russian capital. President Vladimir Putin fired him from his position in the Defense Ministry in mid-June. Investigators claim that Popov pressured contractors hired to work at the state-owned entertainment and education center to provide free building materials and services for his personal property in Moscow Region. Some of the projects were billed to the government rather than being done by the companies at a loss, the statement said.

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russia and Ukraine almost reached an agreement at the talks in Istanbul in 2022, but a number of countries did not want the conflict to end, the speaker of the Grand National Assembly (parliament) of Turkiye, Numan Kurtulmus, said.

At the end of November 2023, the head of the faction of Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party in the Verkhovna Rada and a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence David Arakhamia stated that military actions in Ukraine could have ended in the spring of 2022, but the Ukrainian authorities did not agree to the country's neutrality. After talks with the Russian side in Istanbul, then-UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged Kiev not to sign anything with Russia and just fight.

This marks a first trip to an International Criminal Court member state...

Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon to visit a country which is a formal signatory of the Rome Statue, which is the treaty governing the International Criminal Court (ICC) which requires member nations to comply with warrants issue by the The Hague-based court. The country Putin will travel to next week is Mongolia, which is Russia's neighbor to the south. In recent years, Mongolia, Russia, and China have been having trilateral security summits in order to cooperate on regional matters of common concern.

Buddies in war, Russia and China appear to be frenemies when it comes to energy.

China appears to be reconsidering the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project with Russia, as indicated by Mongolia's exclusion of funding for the pipeline in its economic plan.

Turkmenistan is emerging as a favored gas supplier for China, with increased cooperation and higher gas export revenue compared to Russia in 2024.

Experts suggest that China sees Turkmenistan as a more manageable partner for energy projects, given its political landscape and simpler economy.

Buddies in war, Russia and China appear to be frenemies when it comes to energy. As a result, Turkmenistan may be the primary beneficiary of Beijing’s need for more natural gas.

On Wednesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited China, meeting with President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking Chinese officials. The meeting is expected to be followed up with a call between Xi and US President Joe Biden in the coming weeks.

The meeting was reported as an attempt to improve relations between the world’s two largest economies and militaries, but is unlikely to move the needle in any perceptible way, scholar, journalist and geopolitical analyst specializing in the Asia-Pacific KJ Noh told Sputnik’s Political Misfits. “I don’t think it’s really in the cards. If you look at the Chinese readouts [of the meeting], they essentially focus on the Chinese desire to get along with the United States. Their point is [that] we can’t be enemies and cooperate. [The US has] to make a decision,” Noh began.

MOGADISHU, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Egypt delivered its first military aid to Somalia in more than four decades on Tuesday, three diplomatic and Somali government sources said, a move likely to deepen strains between the two countries and Ethiopia.

Egypt and Somalia have drawn closer together this year after Ethiopia signed a preliminary deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland to lease coastal land in exchange for possible recognition of its independence from Somalia. The Mogadishu government has called the deal an assault on its sovereignty and said it will block it by all means necessary.

The violence that erupted in Bangladesh during last month's anti-government protests killed more than 1,000 people, the interim health ministry chief said on Thursday, making it the bloodiest period in the country's history since its 1971 independence.

The violence erupted during a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, which later intensified into an uprising against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who resigned and fled to India on Aug. 5 moments before her residence was stormed by hundreds of protesters.

The EU's Red Sea naval mission Aspides said on Thursday that no oil spill has been detected on the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion in the Red Sea, despite 'multiple fires' which have been detected on the main deck of the vessel.

"We must deal with the threat just as we deal with the terrorist infrastructure in Gaza," said Foreign Minister Israel Katz.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday called for “the temporary evacuation of Palestinian residents and whatever steps are required,” after the IDF overnight Tuesday launched a large-scale anti-terror operation in Samaria. “This is a war in every respect and we must win it,” Katz tweeted.

During a UN Security Council meeting to extend UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon presented images that prove that Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel from facilities adjacent to UN bases.

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday unanimously approved the extension of UNIFIL’s mandate in southern Lebanon for another year. This decision comes as Hezbollah continues its ongoing barrages of rocket fire from Lebanon on Israel – attacks funded by Iran, fired near UNIFIL bases and using UNIFIL soldiers as human shields. During the Security Council session, Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon presented images that prove that Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel from facilities adjacent to UN bases in southern Lebanon. He noted that UNIFIL currently employs over 10,000 peacekeeping soldiers from over 40 countries, at a cost of over half a billion dollars.

Sources present at the meeting say that the security cabinet approved the continued presence of IDF troops in the Philadelphi area. Gallant voted against and Ben Gvir abstained.

The security cabinet decided in a meeting which took place overnight Thursday to approve the continued presence of IDF troops along the Philadelphi Corridor, as part of a possible deal for the release of hostages, sources who participated in the discussion said. Eight cabinet members supported the decision, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant voted against and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained from voting. Ministers who were present at the discussion stated that the decision may lead to the promotion of a deal for the release of hostages, because Hamas will have to compromise on the issue of Philadelphi, as it compromised on the issue of ending the war.

Speaking in Istanbul, Khaled Mashaal says Israel must be met with ‘open conflict,’ calls on Palestinians to join ‘actual resistance against the Zionist entity’

Top Hamas official Khaled Mashal called on Wednesday for a resumption of suicide bombings in the West Bank, Arabic media reported, and encouraged Palestinians and supporters of the Palestinian cause to engage in “actual resistance against the Zionist entity.” According to Sky News Arabia, during an address at a conference in Istanbul, Turkey, Mashaal said that the Hamas terror group wanted to “return to [suicide] operations.” The war with Israel in Gaza, as well as the frequent IDF raids against Palestinian terror entities in the West Bank, could “only be addressed by open conflict,” Mashaal was quoted as having said. “They are fighting us with open conflict, and we are confronting them with open conflict.”

Former director of Hamburg Islamic Center, which was raided five weeks ago due to links to Iran and Hezbollah, ordered to leave Germany within 14 days.

Germany is planning to deport the leader of an Islamic center it banned in July over alleged links to terrorist groups, an interior ministry spokeswoman said Thursday, according to the AFP news agency. Investigators swooped on the Hamburg Islamic Center five weeks ago after concluding it was an "Islamist extremist organization" with links to Iran and Hezbollah. Mohammad Mofatteh, 57, the former director of the center, has been ordered to leave Germany within 14 days and faces deportation if he does not comply, the spokeswoman said. He will not be allowed to re-enter Germany and could face up to three years in prison if he does.

CIA Deputy Director David Cohen says the suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna sought to kill “tens of thousands” of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning.

The suspects in the foiled plot to attack Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna earlier this month sought to kill “tens of thousands” of fans before the CIA discovered intelligence that disrupted the planning, the agency’s deputy director said, according to The Associated Press. The CIA alerted Austrian authorities about the plot, which was reportedly connected to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization. This intelligence and the subsequent arrests led to the cancellation of three sold-out shows. CIA Deputy Director David Cohen discussed the thwarted plot during the annual Intelligence and National Security Summit in Maryland this week.

Illegal immigration is hitting American taxpayers harder than ever, with a new study revealing just how deep the financial toll has become.

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), U.S. taxpayers forked over an astonishing $150 billion last year to cover the costs associated with the nearly 20 million illegal migrants in the country. This burden is disproportionately affecting state and local governments, leaving them scrambling to manage the influx, as reported by the New York Post. In Massachusetts, Republican leaders are sounding the alarm over what they see as a massive $1 billion hole in the state’s budget, accusing the Democrat-controlled administration of quietly diverting tax dollars to address the migrant crisis.

Apartment complex in Colorado taken over by Venezuelan gang members, while two school buses in San Diego are disrupted by adult males who have no business being in this country

Is it time to prepare for America's growing migrant population to become more violent? Two incidents this week indicate the answer is YES!

Don’t look now but angry migrants, having reached a critical mass, are starting to flex their muscles against Americans and American cities…

In late August 2024, the IK-19 penal colony in the Volgograd region of Russia became the scene of a nightmarish jihad attack that exposed the growing menace of Islamic terrorism within the country’s prison system.

A group of Muslim inmates aligned with ISIS orchestrated a horrifying attack that left four prison staff members dead, and the world was once again shocked by the brutality exhibited by Islam. This incident serves as another shocking reminder of the persistent threat posed by Islamic terrorism and the alarming reality that such extremism is thriving and able to inflict so much damage from behind bars.

Kamala Harris is admitting that the Inflation Reduction Act(IRA) that she often touts on the 2024 campaign trail is really just a backdoor enactment of the radical progressive Green New Deal.

Harris makes the revelation during her first presidential candidacy interview with CNN‘s Dana Bash–an event that took almost 40 days to occur but has been pre-taped, edited, and is unlikely to stretch longer than 20 minutes. When asked about how voters should compare Harris‘s record and shifts in policy stances as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presidential nominee to where she stood during her 2020 primary run, Harris claimed she hadn’t changed at all in a meandering response.

A senior economic advisor to Kamala Harris‘s 2024 presidential campaign has confirmed the Democratic nominee intends to impose a tax on unrealized capital gains. Bharat Ramamurti, who serves as an economic aide to Kamala Harris, dismissed criticism of the Democratic Party‘s presidential candidate’s tax plan during an appearance on CNBC on Wednesday.

“I think that this reaction to unrealized gains is a little funny given that I bet that the majority of people watching right now are already paying a tax on unrealized gains,” Ramamurti contended during the interview. He added: “It’s called a property tax.”

The US Republican presidential candidate has attributed his surviving last month’s assassination attempt to divine intervention

US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said it was God who spared his life in last month’s assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The GOP firebrand claimed that he has a mission to save America, and perhaps the whole world. Trump narrowly escaped death when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks opened fire at him on July 13. The would-be assassin had taken position on a nearby rooftop that gave him an unobstructed view of his target. Crooks fired off several shots, one of which grazed the former president’s right ear. One rally attendee was killed and two others were seriously injured. The shooter was subsequently killed by return fire from the Secret Service.

People's Party of Canada leader has history of challenging pandemic vaccine mandates, public health orders

The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear People's Party Leader Maxime Bernier and former Progressive Conservative premier of Newfoundland Brian Peckford's appeals over the vaccine mandate imposed on air travellers during the COVID-19 pandemic. From Nov. 30, 2021, to June 20, 2022, all air and rail passengers travelling within Canada or leaving Canada were required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Bernier and Peckford filed judicial reviews taking issue with those rules, but the mandates were suspended before a hearings could take place.

We MUST Stop This Damn Pact! A Silence Procedure is underway for countries to agree on this draft by consensus by Tuesday 1pm EST September 3, that is, unless some country speaks up! Gulp. Too rushed!

'PACT FOR THE FUTURE OF TOTAL SLAVERY', Full Text Released August 27, 2024 & Confirmed It Is Under UN Silence Procedure Until September 3, 2024 1PM EST! We are DOOMED? Looks BAD Folks!

We made you all a video explainer on Summit of the Future…

Forever Scamdemic: Summer COVID surge shows we may have to return to 2020 pandemic measures

As summer 2024 draws to a close, the U.S. finds itself once again grappling with a surge in COVID-19 infections.

This wave has taken many people by surprise, particularly as the country has largely consigned the pandemic to the past. While public life has pretty much returned to pre-pandemic norms — something almost none of us would have believed in the summer of 2020 — the virus itself has not. Mutations of the virus continue to occur, and new variants are emerging, posing ongoing challenges to public health and safety. As we look ahead to the remainder of 2024 and into early 2025, we need to take stock of where we are, understand the factors driving this resurgence and better anticipate how the pandemic might evolve.

