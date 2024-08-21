Germany To Ban All New Ukraine Military Aid. Belarus: Ukraine pushing Russia to use nuclear weapons. Hamas rejects US ‘bridging’ offer. The Biden Law that just DESTROYED America. Do Not Be Afraid.

The ban, which is already in place, will affect all new requests for assistance to Kyiv, Germany’s FAZ newspaper reported...

Three days ago, in the aftermath of the WSJ report seeking to radically shift the narrative over the Nordstream sabotage, where instead of the CIA being blamed for the explosion of the critical gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, unnamed "intelligence" sources forged on with a hilarious script according to which a top Ukraine general (operating initially under the instructions of Zelensky but then going rogue wen Z got "cold feet") was responsible for coordinating the sabotage using a handful of rank amateurs who somehow managed to sneak to the bottom of the Baltic sea and conduct an unprecedented military operation, we said that - no matter the laughable veracity of the report - relations between Germany and Ukraine are "about to turn ugly", and we asked why this story is coming out just now?

IAEA officials on site report the fresh damage "seemed to have been caused by a drone equipped with an explosive payload"...

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has warned Sunday that Ukraine is also amassing troops on Belarus' border amid the ongoing incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast. Lukashenko alleged that Kiev has positioned more than 120,000 soldiers along its border with Belarus and this is being deemed an act of 'aggression' by military authorities. But it is curious where Ukraine got the manpower for this, if accurate. State-run BelTA quoted Lukashenko as saying, "Seeing their aggressive policy, we have introduced there and placed in certain points – in case of war, they would be defense – our military along the entire border."

Kiev may have launched its Kursk incursion to provoke a drastic response by Moscow, President Alexander Lukashenko believes

Ukraine’s incursion into internationally recognized Russian territory looks like an attempt to compel Moscow to use nuclear weapons, which would irrevocably damage its image globally, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said. In an interview with Russia-1 aired on Sunday, Lukashenko warned that Kiev’s operation in Kursk Region – the largest cross-border assault by Kiev since the outbreak of the conflict – posed enormous risks to global security. “The danger is that this kind of escalation on the part of Ukraine is an attempt to push Russia into asymmetric actions, for example, the use of nuclear weapons,” the Belarusian leader said, adding that such a move would be a PR bonanza for both Kiev and its Western backers.

The Belarusian president has suggested that Moscow and Kiev return to talks based on a tentative agreement reached in Istanbul

Moscow and Kiev must eventually settle their differences through negotiations or the conflict will end in the total destruction of Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said. In an interview with the Russia-1 channel released on Sunday, Lukashenko urged the two countries to return to the peace talks that collapsed in the spring of 2022 after what Moscow has called Western interference. “We must sit down at the negotiating table and discuss the issues. But if it goes on like in Kursk Region, this will be an escalation that would result in Ukraine’s destruction,” the Belarusian leader warned, referring to Kiev’s large-scale assault on internationally recognized Russian territory earlier this month.

An extremely serious debate is already raging among selected circles of power/intelligence in Moscow...

To cut to the chase: what really happened in Kursk? Was the Russian Ministry of Defense caught napping? Or did they see it coming and profited to set up a deadly trap for Kiev? Well-informed players willing to share a few nuggets on condition of anonymity all stress the extreme sensitivity of it all. An intel pro though has offered what may be interpreted as a precious clue: “It is rather surprising to see such a concentration of force was unnoticed by satellite and drone surveillance at Kursk, but I would not exaggerate its importance.” Another intel pro prefers to stress that “the foreign intel section is weak as it was very badly run.” This is a direct reference to the state of affairs after former security overseer Nikolai “Yoda” Patrushev, during Putin’s post-inauguration reshuffle, was transferred from his post as secretary of the Security Council to serve as a special presidential aide.

Kiev has had multiple opportunities to engage in negotiations but has rejected them, the Foreign Ministry has said

Russia and Ukraine have not been involved in any “direct or indirect” talks that could have been derailed by Kiev’s cross-border incursion into Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told journalists on Sunday. She was asked to comment on a Washington Post article which claimed, citing sources, that the Ukrainian attack thwarted secret indirect negotiations between Moscow and Kiev regarding a potential moratorium on striking energy infrastructure. The supposed talks were said to be mediated by Qatar, the outlet wrote on Saturday. “No one has derailed anything,” Zakharova said, explaining that the two sides have not discussed any “security regimes” for critical infrastructure facilities.

BAKU (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku on a two-day state visit on Sunday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Putin was greeted by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu and Russian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mikhail Yevdokimov. On August 19, Putin will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony for former Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, after which the Russian president will hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev.

Migration policy, right-wing influencers, and social media were all seen as contributing to the nationwide rioting, a new survey has found

Two-thirds of Brits believe the country’s immigration policy is responsible for the recent wave of right-wing riots, according to a poll published on Sunday. The riots triggered a nationwide crackdown on disorder and online dissent. Dozens of British towns and cities were rocked by right-wing protests and riots earlier this month after a British teenager of Rwandan descent stabbed three children to death and injured ten others in the town of Southport, near Liverpool. Initially sparked by a false rumor that the knifeman was a Muslim immigrant, the demonstrations spiraled into a wider backlash against Islam and mass immigration, culminating in an arson attack on a hotel housing asylum seekers in the town of Rotherham.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer scrapped the previous government's Rwanda offshore processing scheme, which has certainly only encouraged more boats to come...

More than 700 illegal immigrants crossed the English Channel from France to the U.K. on Sunday as the new left-wing government in Westminster struggles to contain the long-running crisis... Home Office figures released on Monday revealed a total of 703 migrants were escorted to British shores, a new record since Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his Labour Party took office last month. The figure is the third-highest daily total this year, with illegal immigration showing no signs of slowing down under the new administration. Illegal immigration and asylum are at the forefront of the political debate in Britain currently and were key issues during the general election campaign.

The UK sentenced a man to three years in prison because of his X posts.

Wayne O’Rourke was sentenced to three years in prison for social media posts he made after three young girls were stabbed to death in Southport. Last month, a knife attack in Southport in the northwest of England left three young children dead, five others are in critical condition, and two adults were also hurt. The murdered children have now been named by Merseyside Police as nine-year-old Alice Dasilva Aguiar, six-year-old Bebe King, and seven-year-old Elsie Dot Stancombe. According to AP, a witness described seeing bloodied children running from a community center where a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event for children aged about 6 to 11 was taking place.

President Biden just signed an executive order that is fast tracking the citizenship of millions of undocumented migrants. The NYTimes reports on how this is fundamentally changing American's election process.

Suspicious deliveries of bricks have been reported in multiple locations across Chicago as the city braces for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) 'Hell Week.' Concerns mount as residents and officials recall similar tactics used by Antifa in past protests that erupted into widespread violence.

(SQAUK) CHICAGO — As the Democratic National Convention (DNC) approaches, Chicago has noticed a concerning trend that has raised alarm among residents and law enforcement. Pallets of bricks have mysteriously appeared on street corners, sparking speculation that the city could experience a new wave of organized chaos similar to other violent protests of previous years.

Pro-Hamas protestors flooded downtown Chicago ahead of the DNC convention which begins on Monday.

The DNC built a massive wall around the convention and will require ID’s for entry – as they oppose voter ID laws border security because its ‘racist.’ Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday night after driving around western Pennsylvania in a tour bus. Harris was greeted by Trump supporters everywhere she went on Sunday. By the time Kamala Harris arrived in Chicago Sunday night, far-left protestors were in the streets demanding the DNC “go home!” Grab some popcorn!

During a CNN interview on Saturday, Hamas’ senior official, Osama Hamdan, abruptly ended the discussion when asked whether the group takes responsibility for civilian casualties in Gaza.

This sudden termination followed questions about whether Hamas regretted its October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Israeli civilians. Meanwhile, Gaza Health Ministry officials have reported that the ongoing conflict has claimed the lives of 40,000 Palestinians, with the majority being civilians.

The US proposal essentially corresponds to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rejection of a permanent ceasefire and a refusal to allow for the IDF to fully withdraw from Gaza, Hamas said.

Hamas rejected America’s “bridging proposal” to help finalize a Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal, as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken landed in Israel Sunday night amid a major diplomatic blitz by the Biden administration to finalize an agreement this week. The “bridging proposal” placed new conditions on the exchange of hostages for Palestinians jailed in Israel, Hamas said as it referred to Palestinian security prisoners and terrorists that would be released in the deal. Other agreements previously arrived at have been retracted, it explained.

After Hamas officially rejects the proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, US President says talks are still underway and a deal is still possible.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal remains a possibility. Biden told reporters after that talks are still underway and that “we’re not giving up,” adding that an agreement is “still possible.” His comments came after Hamas officially announced that it is rejecting the proposal for an agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire as presented at the summit in Doha, Qatar.

American Airlines has canceled all its operations in Israel until April 2025.

All flights to the USA until this date are canceled in both directions, Israeli media reported.

Passerby on electric scooter moderately wounded in incident in city’s south; police official says dead man was ‘not an innocent civilian,’ but motive still unclear

Police were probing a bomb blast that killed a man in Tel Aviv Sunday evening as a possible attempted terror attack, with the Shin Bet security agency also looking into the incident. The man was carrying the bomb in a bag on his back while walking down Lehi Road in the city’s south, when it went off. The man, in his fifties, was killed as a result of the explosion. A passerby on an electric scooter in his thirties was moderately wounded. Paramedics declared the man who’d been carrying the bomb dead at the scene, and evacuated the injured man to hospital.

Egypt, Algeria reportedly rushing emergency fuel shipments...

The entirety of the Lebanese capital and the whole nation has been plunged into darkness amid a crippling power outage which has been in effect since midday Saturday. That's when the state power provider Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced in a statement that "the last operational unit at the Zahrani power plant was forced to shut down completely, due to the complete depletion of the plant's fuel oil reserves, resulting in a total power outage across all Lebanese territories."

WikiLeaks' Hillary archive shows "Saudi & Qatari governments funded & gave logistical support to ISIS."

In a ceremony earlier this week, CIA Director William Burns awarded the head of the Qatari State Security Agency the George Tenet medal for his work on strengthening intelligence cooperation between the US and Qatar, Axios reported Thursday. The two intelligence agencies especially during the decade-long proxy war to oust Syria's Bashar al-Assad. Both Burns and Al-Khulaifi have played important roles in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas for a potential ceasefire in Gaza and prisoner exchange.

UN's António Guterres calls for "polio pause" in fighting to rush vaccines to Gaza Strip...

Following over a month of warnings, Gaza recorded its first case of polio since the highly contagious virus was eradicated there 25 years ago, prompting a Friday call by United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for a temporary truce to enable a vaccination drive in the embattled strip. The Gaza Health Ministry said Friday that an 10-month-old infant in the central city of Deir al-Balah "who has not received any polio vaccine dose" has tested positive for the virus, which often causes paralysis and can be fatal. The ministry said the baby is one of "a number of children" who have presented with symptoms consistent with polio in recent days.

Humanity United Now - Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

EXPOSURE TO POLIO VACCINE THROUGH AERIAL VACCINES AND NANO GENE DELIVERY SYSTEMS by Hildegarde Staninger, Ph.D., 2009. Humanity Has Been Vaccinated Via Aerial Spraying For A Long Time

I am posting this article published by Dr. Hildegarde Staninger presented in 2009 at the National Registry for Environmental Professionals and published in the Journal of Sustainability. The slides were part of her historic presentation. In this article, she showed that an individual in California was vaccinated against Polio with SV40 cancer causing ve…

8 hours ago

The World Health Organisation (WHO) acted as expected this week and declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

So, a problem in a small number of African countries that has killed about the same number of people this year as die every four hours from tuberculosis has come to dominate international headlines. This is raising a lot of angst among people who are suspicious of the WHO. While the anxiety is warranted, it is mostly misdirected. The WHO and the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee it has convened have little real power – it is simply following a script written by its sponsors. The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), which declared an emergency a day earlier, is in a similar position.

AUG 18

