End of talks in IslamabadRobin WestenraApr 12, 2026613ShareDisclose.tv@disclosetvNOW - Vance on Iran: "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement... We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement." 1:38 AM · Apr 12, 2026 · 192K Views319 Replies · 552 Reposts · 2.69K Likes613Share
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NOW - Vance on Iran: "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement... We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement."
https://x.com/disclosetv/status/2043141753398514125
6:38 PM · Apr 11, 2026
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