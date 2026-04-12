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Scott munson
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Disclose.tv

@disclosetv

NOW - Vance on Iran: "The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement... We go back to the United States having not come to an agreement."

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/2043141753398514125

6:38 PM · Apr 11, 2026

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https://merylnass.substack.com/p/i-think-i-fell-for-it-again-col-wilkerson/comment/242024786

Cognitive Dissonance

As The Way of Being

Welcome to The Future Now

Soylent Scream!

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Isn't IT long past time to endeavor toward some clarity accountability?

- regarding the accountability we supposedly seek?

To Stop DyingForDistractions?

Focus Unite! ;-)

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Smacko9

in just now

Icke on Idiot (& Idiocracy

https://youtu.be/SHnsOVZsbuY?t=61

read comments

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911 Impotence led to virus scam subservience

https://archive.org/details/TRUMPSGREATESTFLIPFLOPOFALLTIM

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The National 9/11 Twin Toilet Bowls Memorial & Museum

https://www.tripadvisor.com/ShowUserReviews-g60763-d1687489-r162855766-The_National_9_11_Memorial_Museum-New_York_City_New_York.html

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Bob Bowman Stays On Point!

https://youtu.be/ZToRnx8rwHs

We Need To KNow!

Q;o)

IDenemy

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Stop Collusion w Corruption / Confusion.

Escape The DemoRub

Focus Unite! ;-)

WhoDid911?

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