I recommend watching this.
I have followed Neil McCoy-Ward since covid and found him reliable and able to see things way ahead of time.
He comes very close to how I see things.
From Jeff Berwick
The Greatest April Fools’ Joke in Human History: No Fuel, Empty Shelves, and the $300 Barrel
Richard Wolff & Michael Hudson: Iran War Just BROKE the Global Economy & the US Empire
From Australian media
Australia’s supply ‘crunch point’ to be felt from mid-April: energy expert | ABC NEWS
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